Texas-based Shiner releases non-alcoholic version of its flagship beer

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published January 9, 2026 at 9:27 AM CST
Shiner Bock non-alcoholic
Courtesy
/
Shiner Beer
Shiner Bock non-alcoholic

A new year often marks the start of Dry January for many.

Texas-based Shiner Beer announced a new non-alcoholic version of its flagship Shiner Bock is hitting the shelves at retailers across the United States this month.

The brew contains less than .05% Alcohol by Volume (ABV) and will come in 12-ounce cans. The packaging will retain the signature yellow look as the original Shiner Bock, but will feature a distinct blue and silver “non-alcoholic” banner.

Shiner first rolled out a non-alcoholic beer series in 2023.

More businesses across the U.S. have launched non-alcoholic beer, wine and spirits over the last several years as more people try to limit their drinking. Some research indicates that Generation Z is drinking less alcohol than previous generations.

“We’re seeing a generational shift in how people enjoy beer,” said Nick Weiland, brand director of Shiner Beer in a press release. “Long-time fans and new drinkers alike can enjoy the ritual of an ice-cold Shiner, regardless of alcohol content.”

Beverage alcohol data tracker IWSR found non-alcoholic beverages displayed strong sales growth in 2024, with no-alcohol beer volume up around 9% that same year.

