VIA to launch new ride-share zone in downtown San Antonio next month

A new VIA Metropolitan Transit Zone will offer on-demand service for people who live, work, and visit downtown San Antonio.

The Board of Trustees unanimously approved the creation of the new Downtown/Little Runner zone during a special-called board meeting held earlier this week.

It is set to launch Sept. 2. in partnership with Centro San Antonio and the University of Texas at San Antonio.

In addition to VIA Link vans, a so-called “Little Runner” circulator will also use small electric shuttles to move students and staff between UTSA’s Downtown Campus and the school’s new San Pedro I Building.

“Offering VIA Link service Downtown moves us closer to our mission of connecting the community through innovation and collaboration with partners and neighbors like Centro San Antonio and UTSA,” VIA President and CEO Jeffery Arndt said in a release.

The project built on the success of the initial "Little Runner" pilot program, which debuted in March.

“The Little Runner Pilot has provided essential data and actionable steps to advance this next evolution of the program,” said Trish DeBerry, president and CEO of Centro San Antonio. “We are thrilled to see VIA expand its operations with this program.”

The announcement came soon after VIA celebrated two major milestones for the popular on-demand Link services: five years and more than 1 million passengers. This will be the fifth Link Zone.

The Downtown/Little Runner zone will be available daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting next month.

The fare for VIA Link Zone is the same as regular bus service — $1.30.

Customers will be able to book a ride through the VIA Link App, online at VIAinfo.net/Link, or by calling (210) 655-LINK (5465).