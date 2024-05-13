© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Little Runner shuttle service now free in downtown San Antonio

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published May 13, 2024 at 10:49 AM CDT
Little Runner shuttles like this one navigate downtown streets
Little Runner shuttles like this one navigate downtown streets

The Little Runner shuttle service is now free for the public to use in a limited area of downtown.

Centro San Antonio, UTSA, Via, and eCab North America announced on Monday it has won the permits needed to go public.

Launched in March as a pilot program and focused on downtown UTSA students, it has served 4,000 passengers.

The shuttle service can be hailed via app on both Apple and Android platforms or by calling or texting 210-602-6610.

Shuttle service hours are currently Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. On Friday, they are from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Revised summer hours will be announced soon.

For more info visit centrosa.org/the-little-runner.

Little Runner shuttles serve the heart of downtown only
Centro San Antonio
Little Runner shuttles serve the heart of downtown only

The shuttles serve what's known as the Public Improvement District downtown or the core of downtown, a special taxing district that funds Centro San Antonio.

Centro San Antonio reported passenger use data will be studied to determine if additional downtown routes should be added.

Some of Centro San Antonio's other initiatives within the improvement district include trash pickup, power washing sidewalks, landscape maintenance, art installations, and increasing shade on sidewalks. Its blue and yellow shirted ambassadors offer water and directions to tourists and locals. They also direct the unhoused to services they need.

