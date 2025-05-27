Storms drench San Antonio area; Early voting for June 7 runoff begins; Mayoral candidates differ on Project Marvel, horse carriages

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: Expect to see a partly sunny day with a high near 90. There is at least a 20% chance of more rain today and tonight. Cooler on Wednesday with a high near 86 and more chances of rain.

San Antonio area sees severe thunderstorms

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a flood advisory early Tuesday morning preceded by earlier severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings as well as a tornado watch. All advisories had expired by Tuesday morning.

Jason Runyen, a meteorologist with the NWS, reported that "we've seen anywhere from two to four inches across northern San Antonio that led to some flash flooding. We also saw some scattered instances of severe weather with some large hail across portions of Northwest San Antonio."

Showers and thunderstorms remained in the forecast for South Central Texas for the rest of the week.

The prolonged rain chances came as the Edwards Aquifer neared its lowest level ever on Friday and Stage 5 drought conditions were declared.

Early voting for June 7 runoff election begins

Early voting for San Antonio's runoff election runs through June 3.

There are four city council races to be decided, including Districts 1, 6, 8, and 9 — as well as the mayoral race.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

All registered voters are eligible to vote in the runoff even if they didn’t vote in the May election.

Mayoral candidates differ on Project Marvel, downtown's horse carriages

The two candidates in San Antonio's mayoral runoff have differing opinions on Project Marvel — which includes a new downtown Spurs arena and entertainment district — and on the future of horse drawn carriages downtown.

Candidate Gina Ortiz Jones told TPR's "The Source" that she’s uncomfortable with the unknowns of the project—including how much it will cost, who will pay for it, and who will benefit.

Candidate Rolando Pablos feels it’s risky not to support Project Marvel, especially if the city wants to move forward and prosper.

City Council voted last year to ban horse carriages on a five-year timeline with operations ceasing January 2030. The carriages have been around in the city since 1865.

Pablos said he thinks the move by city leaders was unfair.

Ortiz Jones said she supports the move to ban them but would also like to focus on more ways of getting around downtown.

Government/Politics Debate: San Antonio mayoral runoff Former Under Secretary of the U.S. Air Force and two-time Democratic congressional candidate Gina Ortiz Jones will face former Republican Texas Secretary of State Roland Pablos in the June 7 mayoral runoff election after no candidate received a majority of votes in the May municipal election. Listen • 53:56

County commissioners discuss future of Frost Bank Center, Freeman Coliseum

Bexar County Commissioners remain on the hot topic of a potential Spurs relocation from the Frost Bank Center to downtown.

Livestock and rodeo officials are expected to present a conceptual plan to commissioners on the renovation and redevelopment of the Frost Bank Center and Freeman Coliseum grounds as a potential Spurs departure is in the works.

The stock show and rodeo would be left the sole full-time tenant on the grounds.

In other action, commissioners will consider survey results to launch a gun safety awareness program this summer by partnering with community-based organizations. Firearms are the leading cause of death of children because they're not stored locked away.

Uvalde residents mark three years since Robb Elementary school shooting

This weekend, residents of Uvalde marked three years since the Robb Elementary School Shooting with broken hearts and perseverance.

Amy Franco was a teacher at Robb and a survivor of the shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead. She is now dedicated to advocating for safer schools.

"To the parents, the grandparents, the teachers, make it a safe place, wherever you are," she explained. "For us, it happened in this school. Make the school a safe place. You have to stand up and fight with all these leaders who think it's okay, what's happening now. We have to stand up and say, 'we have to take care of our children.' "

Two former officers involved in the failed response to the shooting face child endangerment charges as victims' families continue to push for accountability.

San Antonio Central Library celebrates its 30th birthday this week.

The “enchilada red” library will have several activities for all to enjoy, including a party on Saturday.

Scott Williams, the marketing manager for the San Antonio Public Library, said visitors will have a chance to share their favorite memories of the library.

"[They can] put it on a huge wall in our lobby that will just showcase our community's memory of this incredible space," he explained. "We're also going to be kicking off our summer program, which is a series of fun programs and activities all summer long for all ages. And then, of course, we can't forget free paletas."

The Central Library’s 30th birthday bash is from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Correction: A previous version of this report listed the incorrect day of the birthday celebration. It will be on Saturday.