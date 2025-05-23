Broken hearts and perseverance: Uvalde marks 3 years since deadly school shooting

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

UVALDE, TX — Several events on Saturday marked three years since the Robb Elementary School shooting. A gunman killed 19 students and two teachers as law enforcement officers waited more than an hour to confront the shooter.

Jesse Rizo, whose 9-year-old niece Jackie Cazares was killed in the attack, hoped others would take the time to remember those lost during the 77 minutes it took for officers to enter the school and kill the gunman.

“Even if it’s just a few minutes, try to reflect for 77 minutes and hold them," Rizo said. "And let the people know that you love, let ‘em know how much you do love them, how much you care for them. And do something kind for each other. That’s what the kids would want."

Saile Aranda / TPR A memorial to the victims at the Uvalde Town Square.

Two churches, Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Philip's Episcopal Church, planned gatherings and reflections to mark the day — and offered residents the opportunity to express themselves through chalk art and other art activities.

"The days are passing," St. Philip's church officials wrote on their website, "but the pain, the loss, and the trauma remains."

Saile Aranda / TPR St. Philips Episcopal Church set up candles for community members to light up.

The failed law enforcement response has been a source of controversy and tension in the community that has kept many wounds open the last three years.

"There's people every day missing milestones, holidays, smiles, cries, snuggles," said Sophia Zamarripa, one of many residents who attended a vigil for the families of the victims and the survivors. "I'm sorry that it ever had to happen this way and that hate is always going to divide us, but our light has to always continue to shine."

Two former officers face child endangerment charges as victim's families continue to push for accountability.

In mid-May, the Uvalde County district attorney filed a lawsuit that would force U.S. Border Patrol agents to testify in the case against former Uvalde school district police chief, Pete Arredondo, and former officer, Adrian Gonzales. Both have pleaded not guilty.

While residents closely watch developments in that case, much of the activism in town continued to center around gun violence awareness.

Gun control activist Arnulfo Reyes planted 21 flags in Uvalde's downtown plaza to mark gun violence awareness and stand there for 77 minutes.

Saile Aranda / TPR Uvalde residents wear orange to protest gun violence on May 24, 2025.

Many who joined him wore orange shirts as part of a national gun violence awareness campaign.

"Today signifies not the end and not the beginning of something that's been happening in our country, which is gun violence," said Tina Quintanilla, whose daughter Mehle Taylor Quintanilla survived the shooting. "It's hard to understand why we have such lenient gun laws, and we ask for support for everybody that has been silent or has suffered or continues to suffer on an everyday basis, like my daughter, who's a survivor, and having to cope with losing her friends and being afraid to go to school."

Saile Aranda / TPR Uvalde residents wear orange to raise awareness about gun violence on May 24, 2025.

The Uvalde Together Resiliency Center reminded people to make an extra effort to care for themselves during this time, even if it means taking a little more time to read a book or garden, taking a vacation, crafting or cooking.

For George Rodriguez, May 24th is a day to be thankful for all the joy the victims brought their families.

"Always forever give thanks for what we had for ten years," said Rodriguez, whose niece Eliahna Torres and step-grandson Jose Flores, Jr. were both killed in the shooting at 10 years old.

"I just wish today would be a day for something else — some good, happy moment — meaning that for the living and for the kids that are not here, for them to be doing what would be normal for them, the end of school, looking forward to their summer, swimming, camping, cooking out."

Saile Aranda / TPR George Rodriguez, step-grandfather to Jose Torres and uncle to Eliahna Torres prays in front of their crosses outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.

The Uvalde community planned a candlelight vigil at 7:30 p.m. near the civic center. The Angels Uvalde Facebook group added that anyone "not able to attend but would like to honor the 21 can light up [their own] candle."

The three-year mark followed weeks of developments related to the 2022 shooting.

Saile Aranda / TPR The new Legacy Elementary School in Uvalde under construction on May 24, 2025.

In early April, funding was secured for the construction of Legacy Elementary, the $60 million school meant to replace Robb Elementary, which would be demolished. Legacy Elementary was expected to open later this fall.

In late April, the Uvalde City Council unanimously approved a settlement agreement with families impacted by the shooting. The approval came one year after attorneys for the victims' families announced the $2 million settlement with the city.

Attorneys said last year the settlement with the city included efforts to rebuild the Uvalde Police Department and to establish May 24 as an annual day of remembrance, to design a permanent downtown memorial, and to continue mental health support services for the community.

Earlier this month, someone vandalized the 21 white wooden crosses erected at the school to honor the victims. Police reported that some of the crosses and vases of flowers may have been knocked down the night of April 30 or in the early morning hours of May 1. Several days later, volunteers restored the site.

On May 19, the Texas Senate gave final approval to a bill focused on improving school safety training and law enforcement and emergency response. Lawmakers said the Uvalde Strong Act is part of a continued effort to prevent mass shootings, specifically at schools.

House Bill 33 is designed to ensure officers complete active shooter training at schools and requires school districts and law enforcement to meet annually to plan active shooter responses. HB 33 now heads to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk.

Jerry Clayton contributed to this report.