Police seek suspect responsible for cross vandalism at Robb Elementary

Uvalde police are looking for a suspect or suspects in connection with recent vandalism at the Robb Elementary School memorial site.

Twenty-one white wooden crosses were erected at the site to remember the 19 students and two teachers killed in a mass shooting on May 24, 2022.

Police reported that some of the crosses and vases of flowers may have been knocked down the night of April 30 or in the early morning hours of May 1, which places the vandalism very close to the three-year mark since the shooting.

The deadliest school shooting in Texas history devastated the close-knit city of around 15,000.

Anyone with information should contact Uvalde police. A reward for information that leads to an arrest has reached $3,500, according to the police department.

Police say new motion cameras have been installed to watch over the site. Improved lighting is also in the works.

Robb Elementary School has been replaced by the new $60 million dollar Legacy Elementary School, expected to open its doors this fall.