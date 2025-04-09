New Uvalde elementary school now fully funded

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The construction for a new $60 million school in Uvalde is now fully funded.

Legacy Elementary will replace Robb Elementary, the site where 19 students and two teachers were killed in 2022.

The Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation announced on Tuesday that a combined investment of $21 million was made through a federal program designed to encourage private investments in underserved areas.

Initial funding for the project was secured through donations and other means.

Legacy Elementary was expected to open later this fall.