© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Uvalde elementary school now fully funded

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published April 9, 2025 at 3:00 PM CDT
Proposed conceptual renderings for a new school in Uvalde that will be built to replace Robb Elementary.
Courtesy image
/
UCISD's Moving Forward Foundation
Proposed conceptual renderings for a new school in Uvalde that will be built to replace Robb Elementary.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The construction for a new $60 million school in Uvalde is now fully funded.

Legacy Elementary will replace Robb Elementary, the site where 19 students and two teachers were killed in 2022.

The Uvalde CISD Moving Forward Foundation announced on Tuesday that a combined investment of $21 million was made through a federal program designed to encourage private investments in underserved areas.

Initial funding for the project was secured through donations and other means.

Legacy Elementary was expected to open later this fall.

Animated fly-through of plans for new school from UCISD Moving Forward Foundation on Vimeo.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Education UvaldeTPRTop Stories
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro