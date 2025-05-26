Storms bring drenching rains to San Antonio region, and more may be on the way

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

One third to one-half of the region could see more showers or thunderstorms, and potentially more severe weather, from Tuesday night through Thursday night.

The best chance for rain or stormy weather this week appeared to be after rush hour on Tuesday and well into the night.

Stormy weather blew through San Antonio late Monday and early Tuesday, leaving some residents without power and around a half an inch to an inch of rain across Bexar County. Some isolated areas received a little more.

There were some highwater rescues of motorists in central and North San Antonio, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds up to 60 miles per hour were clocked in Scenic Oaks.

Dan Katz / TPR Looking north from San Antonio's Vista Del Norte neighborhood.

A lot of flooded roads were also reported across Northwest Bexar County, site of some of the heaviest rains.

The weather service reported there were some media accounts of grapefruit-sized hail at Bandera Road and Highway 211. Three-inch hail was reported at Culebra Road and Talley Road after 9 p.m.

More rounds of disturbances were expected to develop over Mexico and push to the east over South Texas this week.

The highs are expected to remain in the 80s this week, while the lows should be in the 70s. Another cold front was expected to arrive in South Texas on Friday.

The prolonged rain chances came as Edwards Aquifer neared its lowest level ever on Friday and Stage 5 drought conditions were declared.