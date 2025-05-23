© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

San Antonio's Edwards Aquifer nears lowest level ever, Stage 5 declared

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published May 23, 2025 at 3:23 PM CDT
Posted sign tells motorists they are entering an area where rainfall trickles into the giant, porous underground reservoir known as the Edwards Aquifer.
Edwards Aquifer Authority
Posted sign tells motorists they are entering an area where rainfall trickles into the giant, porous underground reservoir known as the Edwards Aquifer.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Edwards Aquifer level on Friday was just 12 feet above the lowest level ever recorded in August 1956 during the worst drought in Texas history.

Edwards Aquifer Authority spokeswoman, Ann Margaret Gonzalez, told Texas Public Radio the J-17 index well level was at 624 feet on Friday, while the lowest ever level 69 years ago was 612 feet.

At 624 feet, it's also 33 feet below where it should historically be, according to the EAA.

It's not uncommon for the aquifer to drop as much as a foot in one day during hot and dry weather. So, it may be a matter of a couple of weeks before we are officially in the worst drought ever, aquifer wise.

There are some rain chances on Sunday night and beyond due to cold front. But significant rains are needed for drought relief and to replenish the aquifer, a key source of water for the region.

The Edwards Aquifer Authority on Friday declared Stage 5 Critical Period Management for Edwards groundwater permit holders in the San Antonio Pool. They must reduce water use from the aquifer by 44% to help conserve water.

The San Antonio Water System is using alternative water sources outside of the aquifer, so residents of the Alamo City remain under Stage 3 water restrictions, which limits landscape watering by automated sprinkler to just once a week based on street address.

San Antonians can still water by hand-held hose at any time, regardless of drought restrictions.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Environment & Natural Resources TPRTop StoriesEdwards Aquiferdrought
Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick