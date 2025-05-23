San Antonio's Edwards Aquifer nears lowest level ever, Stage 5 declared

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Edwards Aquifer level on Friday was just 12 feet above the lowest level ever recorded in August 1956 during the worst drought in Texas history.

Edwards Aquifer Authority spokeswoman, Ann Margaret Gonzalez, told Texas Public Radio the J-17 index well level was at 624 feet on Friday, while the lowest ever level 69 years ago was 612 feet.

At 624 feet, it's also 33 feet below where it should historically be, according to the EAA.

It's not uncommon for the aquifer to drop as much as a foot in one day during hot and dry weather. So, it may be a matter of a couple of weeks before we are officially in the worst drought ever, aquifer wise.

There are some rain chances on Sunday night and beyond due to cold front. But significant rains are needed for drought relief and to replenish the aquifer, a key source of water for the region.

The Edwards Aquifer Authority on Friday declared Stage 5 Critical Period Management for Edwards groundwater permit holders in the San Antonio Pool. They must reduce water use from the aquifer by 44% to help conserve water.

The San Antonio Water System is using alternative water sources outside of the aquifer, so residents of the Alamo City remain under Stage 3 water restrictions, which limits landscape watering by automated sprinkler to just once a week based on street address.

San Antonians can still water by hand-held hose at any time, regardless of drought restrictions.