Debate: San Antonio mayoral runoff

The Source will hold a live debate between San Antonio mayoral candidates, Gina Ortiz Jones and Rolando Pablos on Monday, May 26 at noon with host, David Martin Davies, moderating.

Former Under Secretary of the U.S. Air Force and two-time Democratic congressional candidate Gina Ortiz Jones will face former Republican Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos in the June 7 mayoral runoff election after no candidate received a majority of votes in the May municipal election.

Jones earned 27.2% of the vote, and Pablos earned 16.61% of the vote in the May 3 municipal election. That contest featured a field of 27 candidates running to succeed longtime Mayor Ron Nirenberg, who has reached his term limit.

Gina Ortiz Jones served as an intelligence officer in the Air Force, in the Executive Office of the President, and oversaw a budget of over $173 billion as Under Secretary of the Air Force.

She has campaigned for better lit streets, streamlining the approval process for some types of affordable housing, repurposing closed schools to serve as expanded Pre-K 4 SA or childcare opportunities, and improving internet connectivity.

Jones has also advocated for developing ways to hold corporate landlords and investors accountable for their “role in the housing crisis,” identifying additional funding sources for Pre-K 4 SA, and reevaluating the city’s Ready to Work workforce development program.

Rolando Pablos is a managing partner of Cross-National Advisory Partners, an international business consulting firm, and has served as a commissioner of the Public Utility Commission of Texas.

He is a self-described fiscal conservative who has run on his relationships with state leaders and his experience attracting businesses to Texas to foster economic development.

Pablos has campaigned on making government expenditures more transparent to the public, establishing regular reviews of all city boards and commissions, and consolidating some city services with Bexar County to build a more efficient government operation.

Pablos also wants to increase the number of police officers, replace aging SAWS pipes, offer incentives for construction companies to finish city projects faster and offer incentives to small businesses so they can operate more easily.

The debate

The objective on this program is to have a civil exchange of ideas that helps the listener-voter understand which candidate best represents their views and priorities.

Candidates are encouraged to talk about themselves and their vision for San Antonio.

Candidates who try to disparage the other candidate or characterize their opponent’s positions will be redirected on air. Their time will be cut, and the opponent will be given an opportunity to respond.

We will be taking calls from listeners. Calls are screened and callers are prompted to ask questions that can be answered by both candidates.

Early voting for the runoff begins on May 27 and continues through June 3, with Election Day on June 7. The outcome will determine representation for a district central to San Antonio's economic and cultural landscape.

