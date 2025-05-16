SA airport could be renamed after Gregg Popovich; Council OKs new tax zone for Spurs arena; Food distribution to benefit 400 families

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be sunny with a high near 98 with a heat index of 105. A heat advisory is an effect from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

New tax zone could finance proposed Spurs arena

San Antonio City Council voted Thursday to create a new tax zone that could be a major funding source for a new downtown Spurs arena.

The Project Finance Zone (PFZ) is a three-mile area where some state hotel tax revenues are put aside for 30 years for specific city projects.

The PFZ will be used to fund upgrades to the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and Alamodome and be a potential source of funding for the new Spurs arena.

Thursday’s vote does not guarantee this state hotel tax revenue will be used for the Spurs arena but makes that revenue available to the city council.

City council OKs new metal recycling rules

San Antonio City Council approved Thursday a series of new rules for metal recycling companies operating in the city.

The changes will require metal recyclers to address code violations more quickly, empower code officers to impose civil tickets for violators, and revise the requirement for lower grass heights on recycling plant properties.

District 5 Councilmember Teri Castillo led the effort on council to have the city code reviewed following resident outcry over several fires at plants in the last several years.

The new regulations go into effect immediately.

New details in case of teen, mom charged with terrorism

The juvenile and his 33-year-old mother, Ashley Pardo, were arrested this week for mass shooting threats against a San Antonio ISD middle school.

Pardo is accused of buying her son ammunition and tactical gear. Investigators also said Pardo knew about her son's desire to carry out acts of mass violence, but she dismissed the claims.

The juvenile had been previously suspended for researching mass shootings while on a school computer.

This is the first time someone has been charged with terrorism in Bexar County.

Sheriff Salazar endorses Gina Ortiz Jones

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar officially endorsed Gina Ortiz Jones in the June 7 runoff for San Antonio mayor.

The sheriff praised Ortiz Jones for her service in the Air Force, including as Under Secretary of the Air Force.

Ortiz Jones says she looks forward to working with Salazar and Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai to fight local crime together if she is elected.

Ortiz Jones has also received endorsements from former San Antonio mayors Phil Hardberger and Julián Castro, and several other council members.

New proposal to rename SA airport after Gregg Popovich

District 8 Councilman Manny Pelaez has submitted a Council Consideration Request to add the name of the winningest coach in NBA history to the San Antonio International Airport.

Pelaez said Coach Pop created a legacy of excellence and raised the profile of the city to the international stage.

"He's an icon. He's a local San Antonio hero," Pelaez said.

The proposal will be added to the agenda of a future committee hearing.

SA Food Bank hosts food distribution this weekend

The San Antonio Food Bank and Boeing are partnering to distribute food for 400 households on Saturday morning.

This marks the second of four planned distributions aimed at addressing food insecurity in San Antonio's low-income areas.

"We’re expecting 80 to 100 pounds of food per household, so it’ll be a nice bit of groceries, a real mix of proteins and vegetables and breads," said Michael Guerra, Chief Philanthropy Officer with the San Antonio Food Bank.

The event is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Boeing Center at Tech Port