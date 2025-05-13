San Antonio City Council to vote on new regulations for metal recycling plants

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The San Antonio City Council will decide whether to approve a slate of new regulations and code changes for the metal recycling industry in a vote on Thursday.

The changes would impact Chapter 16 of the City Code, a section which regulates Metal Recycling Entities (MREs) and Used Auto Parts Recyclers (UAPRs).

Recommended changes include a requirement for MREs and UAPRs to correct code violations more quickly, the authorization for the city to impose the more quickly processed civil tickets in addition to criminal tickets for violations, clarification that the Development Services Department (DSD) director may revoke certificates of occupancy for companies operating without a valid license, and the modification of a current policy that authorizes DSD to suspend or revoke licenses of companies who have three accepted citations within a 12-month period.

The recommendations were formulated by a task force of community and industry representatives, which spent months in debate over language and potential new rules.

The council’s Planning and Community Development Committee unanimously approved the recommendations to be reviewed by the full council.

The push for new regulations came following community outcry over a series of fires at recycling plants in the last several years.

Under the proposed code language, all metal recycling plants would be required to have a fire prevention plan. And if a metal recycling company has a fire, the San Antonio Fire Department chief would be authorized to require the company to bring in a third party to evaluate the effectiveness of its fire prevention plan and suggest modifications.

The recommendations would also not permit any new MREs or UAPRs from being established within 1,000 feet of existing recycling plants, unless the city council explicitly offered a waiver; require recycling plants to paint their metal fences to reduce reflectivity and heat transfer; require increased pest and vector control from every six months to every three months; and require reducing grass height on recycling plant properties from 12 inches to four inches.

Also, code enforcement officers would be required to report all noted spills on MRE and UAPR properties to the appropriate agencies, including the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District, San Antonio Water System, or other relevant agencies.