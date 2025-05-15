Temperatures to soon drop below 100 for San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

It's not a big drop, but after nearly a week of record and near-record heat, San Antonians will likely welcome any drop in temperatures—and that is likely to start on Sunday.

Record heat for the Alamo City was recorded again on Wednesday when the temperature hit 102 at 4:46 p.m. at San Antonio International Airport. The previous record for the date was 97 degrees, most recently set in 2022.

The National Weather Service reports the high on Sunday will be around 98, and a high of 97 is in the forecast for Monday.

On the downside, forecasters said we will be going from a dry heat to a muggy heat, and the heat index will still make it feel above 100 at times this weekend. Residents will still need to continue to take precautions to ward off heat related illnesses.

There will also be gusty winds up to 25 miles per hour at times this weekend, blowing in from the south and southeast and fanning hot air around.

The cool-off in air temperatures on Sunday and Monday is due to an expected increase in cloud cover and perhaps a few drops of rain. Overall rain chances are very low and limited to late Saturday afternoon and late Sunday into Monday, forecasters said.

The weather service said they were also eyeballing the potential arrival of a cold front that could provide heat relief, but computer forecasting models remained in disagreement on Thursday on when it might arrive.