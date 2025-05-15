Sheriff endorses Ortiz-Jones in San Antonio mayoral runoff

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar endorsed Gina Ortiz-Jones in the San Antonio Mayor's race during a downtown news conference on Thursday.

The sheriff praised Ortiz-Jones for her service in the Air Force, including as Under Secretary of the Air Force.

He also told the local media he admires her as the daughter of an immigrant and a "multicultural person" in a city that is a melting pot of cultures.

"She represents the best of us," he said. "And so, that's why today, it brings me great pleasure to announce whole heartedly—I'll shout it from the rooftops if you want me to—my full endorsement of my friend Gina Ortiz-Jones to be our next Mayor of San Antonio."

Ortiz-Jones said she looks forward to working with the sheriff and County Judge Peter Sakai to fight local crime together if she is elected.

"As a proud Air Force veteran, national security leader ... I know a leader's number one job is to keep our community safe."

Ortiz-Jones faces former Texas Secretary of State Rolando Pablos in a June 7 runoff.

Pablos was endorsed by the San Antonio police union.

Salazar was a 24-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department and has served eight years as sheriff. In November of last year, he was elected to a third term, a feat no sheriff has achieved in 20 years.