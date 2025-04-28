Some UTSA student visas reactivated; Early voting ends tomorrow; Texas Cavaliers' River Parade kicks off tonight

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be cloudy, then will gradually become sunny today with a high near 90. Mostly cloudy and windy tonight, with a low around 70.

Some student visas reactivated at Texas universities

Federal officials announced on Friday that they would begin reversing student visa terminations nationwide.

That includes reinstating at least five of the visas that were revoked from international students at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

The University of Texas at Austin confirmed multiple visa reactivations, but did not specify an exact number.

Around 250 foreign college students and former students in Texas had their visas revoked.

Bill takes aim at abortion pill manufacturers

Medication abortion, with pills being prescribed out of state, has allowed some women to receive care even as the procedure is banned in Texas.

House Bill 5510 would attempt to introduce penalties for prescribers and manufacturers of abortion pills — even if they operate from a state where abortion is legal.

It would also create civil liability for people who help to find abortion pills or resources.

The House bill remains in committee for now. A Senate version is already eligible for debate on the floor.

Early voting ends tomorrow

April 29 is the last day San Antonio voters can cast their ballot in the early voting period of the 2025 municipal election.

An open mayoral seat, the entire city council, and a handful of school board and bond elections are on the ballot this year.

Election Day is May 3.

View TPR's comprehensive voters' guide below:

Bexar County introduces new election night reporting system

The system allows residents to download election reports on election night directly from the county's election website.

The county's new Elections Administrator Michele Carew says the new system will reduce reliance on staff to distribute reports

She says it will streamline the reporting process and enhance transparency.

Heightened security continues in week 2 of Fiesta

People attending Fiesta events will continue to see extra security measures.

Fiesta de los Reyes at downtown's Market Square and nearby Milam Park is fenced in and features metal detectors at entrances.

Heavy-duty barricades are also in place to prevent vehicle intrusions. Bags taken into Market Square must be 12 by 6 inches or smaller.

These security measures come following back-to-back shootings at Fiesta de los Reyes in 2023 and 2024. Last year's shooting left two dead and four injured.

The annual Texas Cavaliers' River Parade is here

Fiesta San Antonio's first big parade begins tonight on the River Walk: The 2025 Texas Cavaliers' River Parade launches at 7 p.m. tonight.

Sixty floats will make up the parade with a theme of "Shine Bright," a celebration of light and illumination for all.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to seven organizations working with those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

KUT's Olivia Aldridge contributed to this report.