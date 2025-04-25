Fiesta's Texas Cavaliers' River Parade is Monday night

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to line the San Antonio River Walk for the 2025 Texas Cavaliers' River Parade at 7 p.m. Monday night.

Sixty floats will make up the parade with a theme of "Shine Bright," a celebration of light and illumination for all. Proceeds from ticket sales will go to seven organizations working with those with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDDs).

The parade's marshal and Texas Cavaliers' member—Tres Steves—gave Texas Public Radio a sneak peek at the barges being decorated inside the below street level, damp, and cave-like old City Marina on the River Walk.

Brian Kirkpatrick / Texas Public Radio One barge in the foreground was coming together to look like San Antonio's Tower of the Americas

He said the same company that puts together floats for Mardi Gras in New Orleans is putting the final touches on the barges this weekend.

"I hired the best in the industry, Kerns Studios, to come in and decorate our floats with more LED lights, more effects than ever before," he said. "We're really excited."

Kerns Studios is based in New Orleans and will have spent days decorating the barges before Monday night's Parade. A giant crane was used to lower the barges into the water on April 18.

Texas Creative A 250-ton crane was used on April 18 to lower undecorated barges into the San Antonio River for their journey to old City Marina to be glammed up for the river parade

Steves said the first batch of tickets sold out quickly, so they were able to add one ticket section of seats. He said Friday some of those may still be available.

Steves said that tickets can be purchased by calling 210-22-RIVER or going to their website. "And you can select where you want to be on the river parade route," he added. "We opened up a new section because we were close to selling out."

The grand marshal for the parade was to be legendary caterer Rosemary Kowalski, but she passed away at the age of 100 late last year. Her family will stand in her place, Steves said.

You can see the river parade for free if you can find an open street level spot to squeeze into, such as those found on bridges.