Meet the Winners: Behind the Scenes at the Cliburn, Part II
We're back at the 2023 Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival. You'll hear more incredible performances, including some with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, and meet semi-finalists and winners of the competition.
- Seokyoung Hong, 15, from South Korea and Boston, MA
Rachmaninov: Prelude in G Major, Op. 32, No. 5
- Modan Oyama, 17, from Japan
Scarlatti: Sonata in A Major, K. 24
- Jan Schulmeister, 16, from Czechia
Debussy: “La Cathédrale engloutie” from Préludes, Book 1
- Yifan Wu, 14, from China
Chopin: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E Minor, Op. 11, Mvmt 2. Romanze - Larghetto with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Conductor Valentina Peleggi
- Seokyoung Hong, 15, from South Korea and Boston, MA
Rachmaninov: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Op. 43 with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Conductor Valentina Peleggi
