Early voting in May 3 election ends today; State lawmakers press for high-speed rail on I-35; NIOSA begins

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: The day will start cloudy then gradually become sunny for a high near 88. Clouds tonight, for a low near 72.

Texas lawmakers push for high-speed rail on I-35

House Bill 483 directs the Texas Department of Transportation to partner with a private entity to build a state of the art, high-speed rail connecting Dallas, Austin and San Antonio along the I-35 corridor

It also repeals the outdated ban that blocks state investment in high-speed rail.

San Antonio Democratic Rep. Ray Lopez and Austin Rep. John Bucy voiced support for the bill during a committee Monday.

The bill was left pending in committee.

Early voting ends today

Today is the last day to vote early in the May municipal election.

Twenty-seven candidates are on the ballot for San Antonio mayor and all city council positions are up for grabs.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Election Day is Saturday.

Advocates sound the alarm on Head Start cuts

Head Start provides education, health, nutrition and family support services to young kids from low-income families.

The Trump administration is expected to unveil a budget proposal that will eliminate the program.

Education advocates say getting rid of Head Start could devastate Texas families.

The state is already struggling through a child care crisis after losing nearly 75,000 providers in the last year.

Federal agency walks back plan on autism registry

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) says there will be no autism registry.

HHS had planned to gather data on people diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder from sources like pharmacy chains, private health organizations, and even smart watches.

Jacquie Benestante of the Autism Society of Texas said it’s been a disconcerting couple of weeks for the people her organization serves

"I think for a lot of people that have autistic kids, and for autistic adults, it felt really offensive and just hard to hear," she said.

San Antonio celebrates revitalized housing project

San Antonio and Bexar County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for a revitalized housing project on the city's north central side.

The Arbors at West Avenue is the first rental rehabilitation project from the 2022 Affordable Housing Bond.

Rents at the complex are for residents between 30% and 70% of the area median income.

NIOSA returns to Fiesta

Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA) — one of Fiesta's premiere events — opens this afternoon at La Villita.

NIOSA celebrates local heritages with themed areas and food, including the Mexican Market, Irish Flatts, Sauerkraut Bend, and China Town.

It typically raises around $1 million each year for preservation efforts by the San Antonio Conservation Society.

The event runs through Friday, with hours each night from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.