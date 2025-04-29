© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TPR News Now

Early voting in May 3 election ends today; State lawmakers press for high-speed rail on I-35; NIOSA begins

By Marian Navarro
Published April 29, 2025 at 6:16 AM CDT
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: The day will start cloudy then gradually become sunny for a high near 88. Clouds tonight, for a low near 72.

NOAA satellite radar image of Texas on April 28, 2025 show a lot of cloud cover, and rain may soon follow
Environment & Natural Resources
Rain could fall like confetti on Fiesta San Antonio this week
Brian Kirkpatrick
Forecasters said the best chances for rain will come on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Texas lawmakers push for high-speed rail on I-35

House Bill 483 directs the Texas Department of Transportation to partner with a private entity to build a state of the art, high-speed rail connecting Dallas, Austin and San Antonio along the I-35 corridor

It also repeals the outdated ban that blocks state investment in high-speed rail.

San Antonio Democratic Rep. Ray Lopez and Austin Rep. John Bucy voiced support for the bill during a committee Monday.

The bill was left pending in committee.

I-35 Northeast Expansion (NEX) Central. The Texas Department of Transportation project includes the constriction of approximately 9.5 miles of elevated, non-tolled lanes from I-410 North to FM 3009 in Bexar and Guadalupe counties.
Government/Politics
Lawmakers push San Antonio-Austin high-speed rail
David Martin Davies
The constant traffic jams on I-35 create problems that hold back Texas, Texas lawmakers were told on Monday. And the solution could be high-speed rail between San Antonio and Dallas.

Early voting ends today

Today is the last day to vote early in the May municipal election.

Twenty-seven candidates are on the ballot for San Antonio mayor and all city council positions are up for grabs.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Election Day is Saturday.

Government/Politics
Where, when and how to vote in the May 3, 2025, election in San Antonio
TPR Staff
Early voting is underway and continues through Tuesday, April 29.

Advocates sound the alarm on Head Start cuts

Head Start provides education, health, nutrition and family support services to young kids from low-income families.

The Trump administration is expected to unveil a budget proposal that will eliminate the program.

Education advocates say getting rid of Head Start could devastate Texas families.

The state is already struggling through a child care crisis after losing nearly 75,000 providers in the last year.

Bioscience-Medicine
'Cutting into the bone': Texas child care could suffer under looming Head Start cuts, advocates say
Lucio Vasquez |The Texas Newsroom
The White House is expected to unveil a budget proposal that will, reportedly, aim to eliminate Head Start. The federally-funded program is designed to promote school readiness among young children from low-income families and serves more than 65,000 kids across Texas.

Federal agency walks back plan on autism registry

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) says there will be no autism registry.

HHS had planned to gather data on people diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder from sources like pharmacy chains, private health organizations, and even smart watches.

Jacquie Benestante of the Autism Society of Texas said it’s been a disconcerting couple of weeks for the people her organization serves

"I think for a lot of people that have autistic kids, and for autistic adults, it felt really offensive and just hard to hear," she said.

San Antonio celebrates revitalized housing project

San Antonio and Bexar County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday for a revitalized housing project on the city's north central side.

The Arbors at West Avenue is the first rental rehabilitation project from the 2022 Affordable Housing Bond.

Rents at the complex are for residents between 30% and 70% of the area median income.

City and county leaders along with partners on the Arbors at West Ave project at the housing complex's ribbon cutting event.
Government/Politics
San Antonio, Bexar County leaders celebrate first completed rental housing rehabilitation project
Josh Peck
The project involved the rehabilitation and construction of over 230 affordable housing units.

NIOSA returns to Fiesta

Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA) — one of Fiesta's premiere events — opens this afternoon at La Villita.

NIOSA celebrates local heritages with themed areas and food, including the Mexican Market, Irish Flatts, Sauerkraut Bend, and China Town.

It typically raises around $1 million each year for preservation efforts by the San Antonio Conservation Society.

The event runs through Friday, with hours each night from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
TPR News Now Top StoriesTPR
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro