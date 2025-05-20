City council updated on $6M opioid settlement; Dallas Fed predicts employment growth; Retirees flock to SA

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: There's a slight chance of showers in the early morning. Otherwise, it's going to be mostly sunny today with a high near 98.

Dallas Fed predicts employment growth

The latest job forecast from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas predicts the number of jobs will increase by at least 1.7% in Texas this year and maybe even a little higher.

San Antonio, El Paso, and Austin will lead the way.

For the month of April, professional and business services led overall job growth followed by construction and manufacturing.

The forecast reported more than 245,000 jobs will be added to the Texas workforce this year.

Mental health initiative sees positive outcomes

A San Antonio City Council committee received an update on Monday on the status of the San Antonio Resiliency Effort, or SA CORE program.

SA CORE is a mental health response initiative that partners police, fire, and mental health professionals.

San Antonio’s Chief Mental Health Officer, Jesse Higgins, said the initiative aims to reduce unnecessary arrests by guiding people to the correct level of care.

Only one person out of the total of 2,874 responses was arrested by the SA CORE team.

SA considers how to use opioid settlement

San Antonio City Council was briefed Monday on how the city plans to use funds from a major opioid lawsuit over the next several years.

San Antonio will receive its $6 million share of the settlement paid out through 2041.

The city's Metropolitan Health District has proposed using $420,000 of the settlement funds in next year's budget for a variety of services.

This includes harm reduction supplies, youth substance and use prevention programming, and medically assisted treatment for unhoused residents, among other things.

Partnerships lead SAISD students to local universities

Seven SAISD alum graduated from Trinity University on Saturday as part of the inaugural Trinity Community Investment cohort.

SAISD officials said the partnership has boosted the number of SAISD students enrolled at Trinity from one to two each year to about 20.

Meanwhile, a partnership with the University of Texas at San Antonio partnership has enrolled nearly a hundred SAISD grads through a direct admission program that launched last year.

High school juniors in the top 25% of their class are directly admitted to UTSA through the program, without the need to apply.

SA among top spot for retirees

Forbes has named San Antonio one of the top 25 places to retire in the nation. Cities landed on the list based on a high quality of life at an affordable price.

San Antonio has a median home price of $262,000 — 38% below the national average.

The cost of living here is 9% below the national average.

Forbes also pointed to San Antonio's strong local economy, a big culture scene, and no state or estate taxes.

YOSA Invitational welcomes students to the stage

Middle and high school bands and orchestras across the San Antonio region are taking part in the Youth Orchestras of San Antonio's annual YOSA Invitational.

The invitational gives school groups a chance to perform on one of the city's most prestigious stages at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

The two-day invitational began on Monday with some regional orchestras.

Area wind and symphonic bands perform today starting at 9 a.m. at the Tobin. Admission is free.