© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TPR News Now

City council updated on $6M opioid settlement; Dallas Fed predicts employment growth; Retirees flock to SA

By Marian Navarro
Published May 20, 2025 at 6:30 AM CDT
Kristin Quintanilla
/
TPR

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: There's a slight chance of showers in the early morning. Otherwise, it's going to be mostly sunny today with a high near 98.

NOAA radar shows clouds over eastern sections of the state on May 19, 2022
Environment & Natural Resources
Minor heat relief coming to San Antonio; Hill Country may see rain
Brian Kirkpatrick
The cold front will compress the hot air in front of it as it makes its push, making the misery index worse before its passage.

Dallas Fed predicts employment growth

The latest job forecast from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas predicts the number of jobs will increase by at least 1.7% in Texas this year and maybe even a little higher.

San Antonio, El Paso, and Austin will lead the way.

For the month of April, professional and business services led overall job growth followed by construction and manufacturing.

The forecast reported more than 245,000 jobs will be added to the Texas workforce this year.

Frost Tower, headquarters of the Texas bank chain, is one of San Antonio's newest downtown landmarks
Economy & Labor
San Antonio will lead employment growth in Texas this year
Brian Kirkpatrick
The forecast reports more than 245,000 jobs will be added to the Texas workforce this year.

Mental health initiative sees positive outcomes

A San Antonio City Council committee received an update on Monday on the status of the San Antonio Resiliency Effort, or SA CORE program.

SA CORE is a mental health response initiative that partners police, fire, and mental health professionals.

San Antonio’s Chief Mental Health Officer, Jesse Higgins, said the initiative aims to reduce unnecessary arrests by guiding people to the correct level of care.

Only one person out of the total of 2,874 responses was arrested by the SA CORE team.

SA considers how to use opioid settlement

San Antonio City Council was briefed Monday on how the city plans to use funds from a major opioid lawsuit over the next several years.

San Antonio will receive its $6 million share of the settlement paid out through 2041.

The city's Metropolitan Health District has proposed using $420,000 of the settlement funds in next year's budget for a variety of services.

This includes harm reduction supplies, youth substance and use prevention programming, and medically assisted treatment for unhoused residents, among other things.

Partnerships lead SAISD students to local universities

Seven SAISD alum graduated from Trinity University on Saturday as part of the inaugural Trinity Community Investment cohort.

SAISD officials said the partnership has boosted the number of SAISD students enrolled at Trinity from one to two each year to about 20.

Meanwhile, a partnership with the University of Texas at San Antonio partnership has enrolled nearly a hundred SAISD grads through a direct admission program that launched last year.

High school juniors in the top 25% of their class are directly admitted to UTSA through the program, without the need to apply.

SA among top spot for retirees

Forbes has named San Antonio one of the top 25 places to retire in the nation. Cities landed on the list based on a high quality of life at an affordable price.

San Antonio has a median home price of $262,000 — 38% below the national average.

The cost of living here is 9% below the national average.

Forbes also pointed to San Antonio's strong local economy, a big culture scene, and no state or estate taxes.

Forbes found San Antonio "big culture." The Alamo is part of that culture, seen here with hundreds of gazers taking in the peak of the April 8, 2024 eclipse.
Economy & Labor
Forbes reports there's a lot for retirees to like about San Antonio
Brian Kirkpatrick
Cities were listed alphabetically and landed there based on a high quality of life at an affordable price.

YOSA Invitational welcomes students to the stage

Middle and high school bands and orchestras across the San Antonio region are taking part in the Youth Orchestras of San Antonio's annual YOSA Invitational.

The invitational gives school groups a chance to perform on one of the city's most prestigious stages at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

The two-day invitational began on Monday with some regional orchestras.

Area wind and symphonic bands perform today starting at 9 a.m. at the Tobin. Admission is free.

Bradley Middle School
Arts & Culture
Youth Orchestras of San Antonio brings students to Tobin stage, and music fans may watch for free
Jack Morgan
Sixteen middle and high school bands will perform at the YOSA Invitational on Monday and Tuesday.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags
TPR News Now Top StoriesTPR
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro