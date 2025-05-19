Minor heat relief coming to San Antonio; Hill Country may see rain

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A cold front is expected to catch up to a dry line on Tuesday morning as both move east over Texas, dropping temperatures slightly and possibly triggering some showers.

The National Weather Service reported the cold front should keep temperatures from hitting 100 in San Antonio on Wednesday.

The high could still hit 100 in San Antonio on Tuesday if the cold front does not punch through by the afternoon hours.

The cold front will compress the hot air in front of it as it makes its push, making the misery index worse before its passage.

Screengrab / NWS

The good news after last week's record-breaking heat in the Alamo City is that this week's highs should remain in the mid 90s, according to forecasters.

The main part of the cool down will be felt more on Wednesday and Thursday before temperatures inch back up toward the weekend.

Rain chances are rather weak, and the best chance for shower activity will be on Monday night across northernmost sections of the Hill County and I-35 corridor.

There is a slim chance too that isolated thunderstorms could break out Monday night for the same area, due in part to afternoon heating.