Youth Orchestras of San Antonio brings students to Tobin stage, and music fans may watch for free

Troy Peters with Youth Orchestras of San Antonio (YOSA) said the group plans something special at the Tobin Center on Monday and Tuesday this week. It's called the YOSA Invitational.

“Every year YOSA takes over the Tobin Center for a couple of days in May, and we offer the chance for 16 different high school and middle school bands and orchestras to perform in this space,” Peters said. “And so you have hundreds of young musicians who have the chance to play in this world class venue at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, as our guests.”

This kind of experience can whet the young musicians’ appetites for more.

“Part of what we're trying to do is introduce these musicians to YOSA as well, and so when they come in and play here in the venue, they also have the chance to learn more about what we do at YOSA with orchestras and wind ensembles and mariachi and flute choir and to learn about our summer camps. So there's no question that it does,” he said.

YOSA Basis At Shavano Honor Orchestra

Another function of this event is to give these young musicians probably their first taste of playing on a big stage under the lights in front of a sizeable audience.

“It's so fun to watch the students in these groups when they walk on stage for the first time and see this world class, beautiful stage. And you know that thrill that it is to be in this venue, even if you go to a school with a nice auditorium, it's not the same thing as playing in a concert hall like this.”

Sixteen middle and high school bands make the trek by bus from their schools for the experience, and they walk away with a brand new experience, and one that Peters said was captured for all time.

“Every group not only gets to play in the venue, they also get a recording and photography so that they all have memories of this that they can circle back to with their family, he said. “They can share on social media. Yosa provides all of that free of charge to all the groups.”

Peters said that in these times, where school boards are thinking of cutting music programs, he urged school districts to proceed carefully because music programs are about a lot more than just music.

YOSA Ed White MIddleSchool

“We really want to make sure that we're doing what we can to remind people that music education is not just ... extracurricular. Music education is something that enriches and enhances and improves educational outcomes. So it's not just frosting. It's part of the cake.”

Fans may see these performances for free at the Tobin from until 8 p.m. on Monday and from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.