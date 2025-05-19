Forbes reports there's a lot for retirees to like about San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The global media company Forbes this month named San Antonio among the best 25 places in the U.S. to retire.

The company that specializes in business and lifestyle reporting said there's a lot to like about the Alamo City.

Cities were listed alphabetically and landed there based on a high quality of life at an affordable price.

San Antonio has a median home price of $262,000, 38% below the national average. The cost of living here is 9% below the national average, Forbes reported.

Forbes also found a strong local economy and a ratio of primary care doctors to residents near the national average. Forbes also liked the "big culture scene" here, some bike ability, and no state or estate taxes.

On the downside, Forbes reported that there's a relatively high chance of natural disasters here, according to FEMA. It found the overall city to not be very walkable. It also reported a serious crime rate above the national average and an air quality that misses top marks.

College Station was the only other Texas city to make the list.

The list was also largely devoid of big cities on the same scale of San Antonio, the 7th largest city in the nation. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Raleigh, North Carolina, are among the few bigger cities to join San Antonio on the list.

The U.S. Census reported 13% of San Antonio's population is currently aged 65 or older.