San Antonio area home sales took a significant hit in July

Home sales in the San Antonio-New Braunfels area for the month of July dropped 10% compared to the same month last year.

It's been a slower year overall than in 2024, with home sales down slightly every month this year, except for January.

The San Antonio Board of Realtors reported that despite the slowdown, home prices continued to rise. The median price reached $330,000 in July, up 4% compared to the same month last year.

"Prices remain strong, but with increased inventory and longer days on the market, buyers are taking time to weigh their options," said Ed Zapata, SABOR's 2025 chair of the board.

Other market statistics for the month of July:



Homes sold close to original list price: 93.9%

Average days on market: 74, 16% longer than July 2024

Average residential rent price: $1,914

Statewide, home sales were up 3.6% in the same month-to-month and year-to-year comparison.

The National Association of Realtors reported affordability and higher interest rates among the reasons some first-time home buyers remained on the sidelines across the country this summer.