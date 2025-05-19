Bexar DA sues AG Paxton over new oversight rule; Foreclosure rates up in SA; Judson ISD considers school closures

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: It's going to be mostly cloudy with a high near 98 and a heat index of 105. It will also be very windy with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Bexar DA among those to sue Texas AG Ken Paxton

Democratic district attorneys in Bexar, Harris, El Paso, Travis, and Dallas counties are challenging a new oversight rule by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

The rule imposes sweeping reporting requirements on prosecutors in large counties.

It would require district and county attorneys in counties with populations exceeding 400,000 to submit extensive quarterly and annual reports to the Office of the Attorney General.

The lawsuit alleges the rule exceeds the AG's authority under Texas law and violates the Texas Constitution’s separation of powers.

Judson ISD hears from community on school closures

Residents, students, and teachers voiced their concerns at a board meeting last week over proposed closures of Judson Middle School, Candlewood Elementary and Franz Leadership Academy.

Residents complained about the timing of the closures and how it would affect students and teachers.

Trustees voted 4-3 to review information on the proposed closures. A vote on the closures is expected later this month.

Judson ISD voted last December to close down Coronado Village Elementary.

Applications open for SA council vacancy

The City of San Antonio is seeking applicants for a temporary council vacancy in District 2.

Councilman Jalen McKee Rodriguez announced last week he plans to take eight weeks of parental leave. McKee Rodriguez and his husband expect the birth of their child in July.

Applicants must have resided in San Antonio for one year and in the district for at least six months.

Applications are due by June 3. The interim councilmember is expected to serve from Aug. 1 through Sept. 30.

Foreclosure rates up in San Antonio

San Antonio had one of the highest rates of foreclosure in the country last month.

A new report from the real estate property data firm ATTOM found that about one in every 2,300 homes in San Antonio went under foreclosure in April.

The nationwide foreclosure rate rose 14% year-over-year in April.

ATTOM finds that's still below historical norms but indicates that homeowners are feeling the effects of persistent economic pressures.

U.S. enforces travel ban on prominent Mexican politicians

The Trump administration has launched a crackdown on prominent Mexican politicians allegedly tied to drug trafficking.

Two officials — including Baja California’s governor — have acknowledged their U.S. visas were revoked. Authorities expect more restrictions as they review a list of political figures, including governors, Morena party leaders, and allies of former President López Obrador.

Américo Villarreal, the governor of the Mexican state of Tamaulipas, was stopped at the border with Brownsville but confirmed his visa hasn’t been formally revoked.

U.S. officials say the visa bans may soon be paired with Treasury sanctions, part of a broader Trump administration effort against drug trafficking.

Shells from Fiesta's Oyster Bake serve new purpose

Shells from some of the 100,000 oysters served at this year's Fiesta Oyster Bake will soon be in the water on the Gulf Coast at Goose Island State Park.

It’s part of the "Sink Your Shucks” oyster reef rehabilitation program, which is coordinated through the Harte Research Institute in Corpus Christi.

Newly created oyster reefs help to prevent erosion and provide habitat for baby oysters, crabs, and fish.