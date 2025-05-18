Students, teachers and residents express concern over move to close three schools in Judson ISD

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The Judson Independent School District board heard Thursday night from residents, students and teachers about their concerns over closing three schools.

Trustees voted 4-3 to review information on proposed closures of Judson Middle School, Candlewood Elementary and Franz Leadership Academy. All three newly sworn-in board trustees — Amanda Poteet, Lesley Lee and Stephanie Jones — voted in favor of the measure, along with trustee Monica Ryan.

During public comment, speakers expressed dismay at the idea of closing the schools, and the timing, which would come at the end of the school year.

“I believe that it is ridiculous that employees have to wait until the end of the school year to know if their school will be closed," said Dion Prince, a teacher at one of the schools to be closed. "There’s no plan for what will happen afterwards and giving a chance to look elsewhere in a timely manner."

Lisa Harloff is a teacher and has a son who goes to Judson Middle School

“It makes no sense to me at this time. There are 100 teachers. What is going to happen to us?" she asked board members.

The move comes even as Judson is opening three new schools in the northern portion of the district.

Judson voted last December to close down Coronado Village Elementary.

A vote on the newest round of proposed closures is expected later this month.