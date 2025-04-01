Where, when and how to vote in the May 3, 2025, election in San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Elections are back. San Antonio residents will face a very long list of candidates for mayor — 27 candidates, including four members of the city council. Their seats — District 4, District 6, District 8, and District 9 — will also be in contention.

The May municipal elections will also be the first election in which council members and the mayor are elected to four-year terms following last November’s approved charter amendment that extended them from two-year terms.

Nine school districts located at least partly in Bexar County have competitive school board races: Alamo Heights ISD, Boerne ISD (conducted by Kendall County), Comal ISD (conducted jointly with Comal County), Harlandale ISD, Judson ISD, Medina Valley ISD (conducted jointly with Medina County), Northside ISD, San Antonio ISD, and Southwest ISD. East Central ISD and Floresville ISD (conducted jointly with Wilson County) have bond elections, as does the Alamo Colleges District.

Residents of Alamo Heights, Balcones Heights, Hill Country Village, Hollywood Park, Kirby, Leon Valley, Live Oak, Olmos Park, Universal City, Von Ormy, and the Bexar County Emergency Service District 1 also have some decisions to make.

If a runoff election is necessary for any seats, early voting for that contest will begin on May 27, and the runoff election day will be June 7.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Mayoral race | City district races | School district races

DATES

Joint General, Special, and Bond Election



Last day to register to vote: Thursday, April 3 (postmarked)

Thursday, April 3 (postmarked) Last day to apply for ballot by mail: Tuesday, April 22 (received)

Tuesday, April 22 (received) Early voting: Tuesday, April 22, to Tuesday, April 29

Tuesday, April 22, to Tuesday, April 29 Election Day: Saturday, May 3, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

HOW TO REGISTER



First day to apply for a ballot by mail: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 Last day to register to vote: Thursday, April 3, 2025 (postmarked)

Thursday, April 3, 2025 (postmarked) Last day to apply for Ballot by Mail: Tuesday, April 22, 2025 (received)

Not sure if you're registered? Get more information here .

WHERE

Review a list of election day polling locations on map below.

VOTING BY MAIL

Information and directions on voting by mail are available here .

WHAT TO BRING

A valid ID. The Texas secretary of state said acceptable forms of ID include:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

If you don’t have a valid photo ID, here are other options .

VOTING WITH SPECIAL NEEDS

A person of your choice or an election worker can assist you at the polls but the person cannot be your employer or someone who represents your employer, or an officer or representative of your union.

If you're physically unable to enter the polling location, you can vote curbside. Send someone into the polling location to request an election worker who will meet you at the curb. If you're planning on arriving alone, call ahead to your county's elections office.

Government/Politics Bexar County has voting options for individuals with disabilities Voting is one of the most important human rights, but many people who live with disabilities could feel excluded from the process.

VOTING CONCERNS

If any voter feels concerned about their experience or other issues at polling places, they may share those concerns with the Texas Civil Rights Project (TCRP) or the U.S. Attorney's Office.

TCRP has set up an election protection hotline — 866-OUR VOTE.

Visit civilrights.justice.gov for information or federal assistance.

WHAT'S ON THE BALLOT?

View sample ballot here (which is in English and Spanish), open the window below, or just scroll down the page.

MAYOR

Saile Aranda / Joey Palacios / Texas Public Radio The 27 candidates for the San Antonio's mayor's race. (Armando Dominguez photo courtesy of KLRN-TV)

Rolando Pablos is a former Texas secretary of state appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott in January 2017. He served in the role for about two years. About five years prior to that, he served as the commissioner of the Public Utility Commission of Texas. His priorities include public safety, affordable housing and creating more jobs.

Sonia Traut is retired from the U.S. Air Force and is a minister. She plans to fight corruption, address human trafficking and support local small businesses.

Robert T. Melvin is an entrepreneur, real estate developer and former chair of the economic development organization San Antonio for Growth on the East Side. His campaign website lists economic development, affordable housing and education as his top three priorities.

Christopher Reyes spent 14 years in the U.S. Army before retiring in 2017. Reyes is employed as a survey technician for an engineering company. His top three priorities for the mayoral campaign are crime reduction, government transparency and government accountability.

Jade McCullough is the CEO of Jaszy Angel’s Childcare, which provides short-term childcare services. A press release from her campaign said she was made homeless by neglectful apartment complex property management in 2022, which in part inspired her to run for mayor. Her top three priorities in the campaign are renters’ rights, childcare and adult health care.

Brandon Gonzales described himself as a granite polisher in his application to run for mayor. He explained to the League of Women Voters that his priorities are homelessness, immigration and government waste of taxpayer money.

Tim Westley is a two-time Republican U.S. congressional candidate, one-time Texas land commissioner candidate, U.S. Army veteran, author, and Christian pastor. He works as an education services specialist at the Department of Defense. Westley’s top three campaign issues are safety, economic development, and infrastructure.

Manny Peláez has served as the San Antonio City Council District 8 representative since 2017. He is a practicing attorney. His campaign website says he will sign five “contracts” with residents in his first five days as mayor — to make San Antonio the safest, strongest, smartest, most compassionate, and most authentic city in the country.

William John Ruppel Jr. said that he works at the Texas Department of Insurance in his application to run for mayor. He requested that he be listed as Bill Ruppel on the May 3 ballot. A Facebook page explains that he has had a professional career at USAA for 27 years. His priorities include economic development, public safety and affordable housing.

Armando Dominguez described himself as “provider” in his application to run for mayor. He explained to the League of Women Voters that his campaign priorities were water quality, drainage, affordable housing and creative energy solutions, like solar energy, for residents.

Adriana Rocha Garcia is the current council member for District 4 on San Antonio's Southwest side. Before joining the council, she worked as a marketing manager for SAMM Ministries, vice president of the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and for the city as a projects manager. Her priorities include public safety, better housing, wider access to health care, and assistance for small businesses.

Gina Ortiz Jones is a two-time Democratic candidate for the U.S. Congress and a U.S. Air Force veteran. She served as the undersecretary for the Air Force in the Biden administration. Three of her top priorities as mayor would be public safety, housing affordability, and early childhood education and childcare.

Diana Flores Uriegas described herself as a housewife in her application for mayor. Uriegas, an activist, ran unsuccessfully for city council in 2021 and for mayor in 2023. In 2023, she received about 4,000 votes, or just under 3% of the 137,000 votes cast.

Clayton Perry is a former District 10 councilmember, U.S. Air Force veteran, and political conservative. Some of his top priorities as mayor would be public safety, fiscal responsibility, and improving streets and sidewalks. Perry did not run for re-election to his District 10 seat in 2023 after a December 2022 drunken hit-and-run and the subsequent publication of police body camera footage from the incident that showed him laying down in his front lawn unable to coherently respond to a police officer’s questions. Perry received no jail time for the offenses and served a year of probation before launching a political comeback bid.

John Courage is the sitting District 9 councilman and represents much of the city’s North Side. The Air Force veteran, who was first elected in 2017, is now termed out from running in that seat again. Courage was one of the first members on the current council to announce his mayoral run last year. However, Courage bowed out of the race in December before making a last-minute change of heart to run before the filing deadline. His top issues include tax relief, services for seniors and affordable housing

Christopher Herring is a U.S. Air Force veteran and the current executive director of the Austin, Houston, and San Antonio chapter of Global Chamber — an organization of business leaders. His top three campaign priorities are San Antonio small businesses, public safety, and workforce development.

James "Jae" Melvin described himself as a construction liaison in his application to run for mayor. He is a Navy veteran and has lived in San Antonio for 15 years. He says he will advocate for people who feel they don't have a voice and will be a strong leader for all residents.

Andrew Fernandez Vicencio is a U.S. Army veteran. Three of his priorities are hiring 2,000 SAPD officers over the next four years, opposing the sports and entertainment district Project Marvel — centered around a new downtown Spurs arena — and reversing the phaseout plan for the city’s horse-drawn carriage industry. In a campaign video on his website, he said he had “no compassion for illegals” and criticized city policies supporting immigrants.

Gerardo Del Cristo Zambrano , an engineer, will appear on the ballot as G Zambrano. His priorities include a freeze on property taxes, stopping school closures, and new construction of stadiums.

Arturo Espinosa describes himself as a professional chemical engineer for the City of San Antonio who received his degree in chemical engineering from San Jose State University. He identifies as being from, and living in, Poncitlán, Mexico. Espinosa’s Facebook page includes numerous videos of him calling out individuals with profanity.

April Guadarrama is a Navy veteran and former RV park owner and movie producer. She explained to the League of Women Voters that her priorities include dealing with animal attacks, public safety, budgets and affordable housing.

Michael “Sam” Samaniego is a U.S. Air Force veteran who ran for mayor unsuccessfully in 2023. In social media posts after that election, he accused Mayor Ron Nirenberg of being “illegitimate” based on faulty voting systems used throughout Texas. He also claimed the 2023 Hawaii wildfires were caused by “Direct Energy Warfare.” His priorities include public safety and city cleanliness.

Beto Altamirano is the CEO and co-founder of Irys Technologies, a cybersecurity company that redesigned the City of San Antonio’s 3-1-1 app. His top three issues in the mayoral campaign are public safety, infrastructure and economic development.

Robert Salinas is an auto repair shop owner who has run his business in San Antonio for the last 19 years. He is campaigning on combating rising property taxes and property valuations.

Melissa Cabello Havrda was elected to the San Antonio City Council’s District 6 seat in 2019. She’s a practicing disability attorney and has worked for multiple mayors and councilmembers before being elected. Three of her top campaign issues are launching a participatory city budget process, supporting small businesses, and enhancing school safety.

Mauricio “Mau” Sanchez is the founder and chief information officer at Portafolio Capital Management, a local investment fund. His top three campaign priorities are economic development, public safety and more education opportunities. His campaign website emphasizes his belief that bringing major private companies to San Antonio will bring economic opportunity to the city’s residents.

Santos Alvarado is a U.S. Army veteran. He has never held elected office. Alvarado has called for Project Marvel, the major proposed downtown sports and entertainment district centered around a new Spurs arena, to be put on hold because of a lack of voter support. The three top issues of his campaign are public safety; streets, water, and drainage; and improving basic city services.

SAN ANTONIO CITY COUNCIL

City of San Antonio

District 1

Nine candidates have lined up to challenge the incumbent Councilwoman Sukh Kaur, who is seeking a second term representing downtown San Antonio and the near North Side. The seat has changed hands multiple times in recent years.

Julisa Medrano-Guerra is a small business owner in the bar and restaurant industry whose top priorities include reducing homelessness, improvements to infrastructure, and increased economic development.

is a small business owner in the bar and restaurant industry whose top priorities include reducing homelessness, improvements to infrastructure, and increased economic development. Matthew Gauna is a UTSA environmental science student and auditor. He said his top priorities are affordable housing, better protections for tenants against displacement, and improved transportation.

is a UTSA environmental science student and auditor. He said his top priorities are affordable housing, better protections for tenants against displacement, and improved transportation. Incumbent Sukh Kaur was elected in 2023. The Sikh American educator and realtor is the first South Asian to serve on the City Council. The San Antonio League of Women Voters explained that Kaur said her priorities include more affordable housing and to help residents stay in their existing homes. She also seeks more support for home rehabs, and she backs a pilot fencing program to secure animals in neighborhoods. She is also a former member of Texas Public Radio's board of directors.

was elected in 2023. The Sikh American educator and realtor is the first South Asian to serve on the City Council. The San Antonio League of Women Voters explained that Kaur said her priorities include more affordable housing and to help residents stay in their existing homes. She also seeks more support for home rehabs, and she backs a pilot fencing program to secure animals in neighborhoods. She is also a former member of Texas Public Radio's board of directors. Ramiro Gonzales is a housing consultant and former leader of Prosper West, which focuses on West Side revitalization. Gonzales wants to see increased housing production and preservation of existing housing.

is a housing consultant and former leader of Prosper West, which focuses on West Side revitalization. Gonzales wants to see increased housing production and preservation of existing housing. Dominique Littwitz is an entrepreneur who seeks infrastructure improvement, including better public parking to support tourism and business, better street lighting at the airport, and sidewalk improvements in the King William District.

is an entrepreneur who seeks infrastructure improvement, including better public parking to support tourism and business, better street lighting at the airport, and sidewalk improvements in the King William District. Maureen Galindo is housing organizer and therapist. Her top priorities include more affordable housing and tax relief for residents.

is housing organizer and therapist. Her top priorities include more affordable housing and tax relief for residents. Susan Strawn is an attorney. She said her top priorities would be to keep the district informed about big projects down the road, including Project Marvel, rapid bus lines, bond projects, and about bike and park plans. She said the city should also plan for the loss of federal funding.

is an attorney. She said her top priorities would be to keep the district informed about big projects down the road, including Project Marvel, rapid bus lines, bond projects, and about bike and park plans. She said the city should also plan for the loss of federal funding. Anita Marie Kegley is a professional home inspector. She said she wants to trim the city budget after San Antonio saw its debt per capita become one of the highest in the nation. She also wants to see a reduction in crime and domestic violence and dog threats. She also backs more support for law enforcement.

is a professional home inspector. She said she wants to trim the city budget after San Antonio saw its debt per capita become one of the highest in the nation. She also wants to see a reduction in crime and domestic violence and dog threats. She also backs more support for law enforcement. Patty Gibbons is a survey and mapping business owner and a former Harmony Hills Neighborhood Association President. Gibbons backs street improvements, better lighting and sidewalks, and drainage. She also wants increased support for police to reduce crime and to reduce the city tax rate to provide tax relief.

is a survey and mapping business owner and a former Harmony Hills Neighborhood Association President. Gibbons backs street improvements, better lighting and sidewalks, and drainage. She also wants increased support for police to reduce crime and to reduce the city tax rate to provide tax relief. Arnulfo Ortiz is an attorney and former staffer in the Texas Legislature and Congress. He wants city employees to be held accountable for the performance of their duties, especially code compliance workers, a "back to basics" budget that focuses on streets, sidewalks, and parks, and he's also opposed to Project Marvel.

District 2

Councilman Jalen Mckee-Rodriguez faces seven challengers as he seeks a third term representing San Antonio's East Side and parts of the city's Northeast.

Sean Hanlin is a self-employed resident who has a master's degree in teaching from the University of Wisconsin. His priorities are lowering crime, animal control, improving roads and addressing homelessness.

is a self-employed resident who has a master's degree in teaching from the University of Wisconsin. His priorities are lowering crime, animal control, improving roads and addressing homelessness. Stephanie Powell is a civilian employee of the U.S. Air Force. She explained to the League of Women Voters that her priorities include support for businesses, public safety and better transportation.

is a civilian employee of the U.S. Air Force. She explained to the League of Women Voters that her priorities include support for businesses, public safety and better transportation. Carla-Joy Sisco is a co-founder of a nonprofit for at-risk youth. Her focus is on economic development, workforce readiness, safe and secure communities, homelessness, and healthy aging for the community.

is a co-founder of a nonprofit for at-risk youth. Her focus is on economic development, workforce readiness, safe and secure communities, homelessness, and healthy aging for the community. Jalen McKee-Rodriguez is the current seat holder for the district. He won the seat in 2021. He explained to the League of Women Voters that his priorities include infrastructure, stronger crime prevention programs, and better housing for the homeless.

is the current seat holder for the district. He won the seat in 2021. He explained to the League of Women Voters that his priorities include infrastructure, stronger crime prevention programs, and better housing for the homeless. Bryant Livingston is assistant pastor of Temple Missionary Baptist Church. His campaign focuses on quality of life, public safety, and restoring community values.

is assistant pastor of Temple Missionary Baptist Church. His campaign focuses on quality of life, public safety, and restoring community values. Kizzie D. Thomas is a San Antonio native and principal at Essence Preparatory Public School. Thomas’ campaign has a focus on homelessness, affordable housing, and infrastructure for District 2. Thomas said that transparency and accessibility are at the core of the campaign.

is a San Antonio native and principal at Essence Preparatory Public School. Thomas’ campaign has a focus on homelessness, affordable housing, and infrastructure for District 2. Thomas said that transparency and accessibility are at the core of the campaign. Sonya Moore described herself to the League of Women Voters as a construction worker, single mother and a computer technician. Her priorities include addressing homelessness, improving infrastructure and prioritizing veterans for affordable housing.

described herself to the League of Women Voters as a construction worker, single mother and a computer technician. Her priorities include addressing homelessness, improving infrastructure and prioritizing veterans for affordable housing. Rose Requenez Hill is a San Antonio native whose focus is protecting neighborhoods, small businesses, finding solutions for public safety and protecting the environment.



District 3

Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran faces three challengers as she seeks a third term representing the city's South Side.

Kendra Wilkerson is a Texas A&M San Antonio graduate who works in education and has additional experience in radio and television broadcasting. She wants San Antonio to concentrate its efforts on bringing high-paying jobs to town by luring Fortune 500 companies to the Southeast Side.

is a Texas A&M San Antonio graduate who works in education and has additional experience in radio and television broadcasting. She wants San Antonio to concentrate its efforts on bringing high-paying jobs to town by luring Fortune 500 companies to the Southeast Side. Incumbent Phyllis Viagran is in her fourth year as the city council representative for District 3. Her priorities include public safety, greater access to health care, and more affordable housing.

is in her fourth year as the city council representative for District 3. Her priorities include public safety, greater access to health care, and more affordable housing. Larry LaRose is a Coast Guard veteran who launched an unsuccessful bid for this seat in 2023. He attended John Jay High School.

is a Coast Guard veteran who launched an unsuccessful bid for this seat in 2023. He attended John Jay High School. Kenneth Thomas works as a production associate, according to his application to run for city council. He has lived in Texas for eight years, all of them in District 3.

District 4

Five candidates are running for the District 4 city council seat on San Antonio's Southwest Side. The seat opened up when Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia announced her campaign for San Antonio mayor.

Gregorio De La Paz is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who works in construction. He graduated from Southwest High School. His campaign prioritizes lowering crime and helping decrease homelessness.

is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who works in construction. He graduated from Southwest High School. His campaign prioritizes lowering crime and helping decrease homelessness. Ernesto Arrellano Jr. is a Southside ISD board member representing District 2. His campaign is focused on economic growth and fabricating a stronger community for future generations.

is a Southside ISD board member representing District 2. His campaign is focused on economic growth and fabricating a stronger community for future generations. Johnathon Cruz is the principal at McNair Middle School. His campaign focuses on supporting small businesses and reducing crime by supporting local police and fire departments.

is the principal at McNair Middle School. His campaign focuses on supporting small businesses and reducing crime by supporting local police and fire departments. Jose “Pepe” Martinez owns a trucking company called PNS Transport. This is his first time running for city council, and his campaign website explains that he will focus on economic opportunities, public safety, and senior/disabled support.

owns a trucking company called PNS Transport. This is his first time running for city council, and his campaign website explains that he will focus on economic opportunities, public safety, and senior/disabled support. Edward Mungia has worked for the city council since 2019 under Adriana Rocha Garcia and Rey Saldaña. He focuses on better city services, more infrastructure, and economic growth.

District 5

Two candidates are challenging incumbent Councilwoman Teri Castillo for the inner West Side seat.

Pablo Arriaga III has served in the San Antonio Police Department for 31 years. He explained to the League of Women Voters that his priorities include public safety, reducing homelessness, and affordable homeownership.

has served in the San Antonio Police Department for 31 years. He explained to the League of Women Voters that his priorities include public safety, reducing homelessness, and affordable homeownership. Councilwoman Teri Castillo seeks a third term representing the West Side district . Castillo supports progressive policies on the council. She has a background in local organizing. Her priorities include equitable economic development, public safety and protecting the environment.

seeks a third term representing the West Side . Castillo supports progressive policies on the council. She has a background in local organizing. Her priorities include equitable economic development, public safety and protecting the environment. Raymond Zavala is retired and has previously run for mayor. His priorities include government accountability, public safety and better infrastructure.

District 6

Eight candidates are vying for the seat on San Antonio's far West Side. The seat is being vacated by Melissa Cabello Havrda, who is currently running for San Antonio mayor.

Vanessa Chavez is an enrollment manager for IDEA Public School. Her priorities include public safety, capital improvements, and better planning for growth.

is an enrollment manager for IDEA Public School. Her priorities include public safety, capital improvements, and better planning for growth. Kelly Ann Gonzalez most recently worked for the union that represents City of San Antonio employees. She is focusing on government transparency, better wages and public safety.

most recently worked for the union that represents City of San Antonio employees. She is focusing on government transparency, better wages and public safety. Ric Galvan currently works in the District 5 office. His platform concentrates on affordable and stable housing, along with growth and sustainability.

currently works in the District 5 office. His platform concentrates on affordable and stable housing, along with growth and sustainability. Carlos Antonio Raymond is a veteran of the U.S. Army and a licensed realtor. He explained to the League of Women Voters that his priorities include improved infrastructure, improving education and environmental protections.

is a veteran of the U.S. Army and a licensed realtor. He explained to the League of Women Voters that his priorities include improved infrastructure, improving education and environmental protections. Chris Baecker is a math teacher at Basis Middle School and teaches economics at Northwest Vista College. His priorities include fiscal responsibility, better infrastructure and public safety.

is a math teacher at Basis Middle School and teaches economics at Northwest Vista College. His priorities include fiscal responsibility, better infrastructure and public safety. Bobby Herrera is a former District 6 councilman. He was first elected in the 1990’s and returned to politics in 2019. He made an unsuccessful run for the seat in 2019.

is a former District 6 councilman. He was first elected in the 1990’s and returned to politics in 2019. He made an unsuccessful run for the seat in 2019. Gerald Lopez serves on the Alamo College Board of Trustees and is a former board member of Northside ISD. He lists his priorities as investing in residents, prioritizing city services, and creating opportunities.

serves on the Alamo College Board of Trustees and is a former board member of Northside ISD. He lists his priorities as investing in residents, prioritizing city services, and creating opportunities. Lawson Alaniz-Picasso works as a marketing professional and is a former District 1 staffer. Her platform concentrates on community infrastructure and safety.

District 7

Two candidates are challenging Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito as she seeks a second term representing San Antonio's Northwest Side along Bandera Road.

Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito won the seat in a runoff election in June 2023. Alderete Gavito formerly served as the executive director of SA Digital Connects and is the daughter of former San Antonio Councilman Joe Alderete. She plans to focus on investing in greenspaces, supporting senior residents and addressing homelessness.

won the seat in a runoff election in June 2023. Alderete Gavito formerly served as the executive director of SA Digital Connects and is the daughter of former San Antonio Councilman Joe Alderete. She plans to focus on investing in greenspaces, supporting senior residents and addressing homelessness. Cynthia Lugo Alderete is a businesswoman who explained to the League of Women Voters that she plans to focus on poverty, food insecurity, and affordable housing.

is a businesswoman who explained to the League of Women Voters that she plans to focus on poverty, food insecurity, and affordable housing. Trinity Haddox is campaigning on promises of accountability, transparency and a new direction for the district.

District 8

Six candidates are running for the open seat on the city's far Northwest side. Councilman Manny Palaez has reached his term limit and is running for mayor.

Sakib Shaikh is a businessman. His priorities are improving infrastructure to reduce traffic, investing in community public safety and better lighting, helping small businesses, parks, and increased transparency.

is a businessman. His priorities are improving infrastructure to reduce traffic, investing in community public safety and better lighting, helping small businesses, parks, and increased transparency. Cesario Garcia manages a video production team producing commercials and documentaries. His platform focuses on limited government and personal liberties.

manages a video production team producing commercials and documentaries. His platform focuses on limited government and personal liberties. Cindy Onyekwelu is a full-stack or web-based app developer who lives in San Antonio. Her campaign prioritizes VIA and ensuring compliance with the American with Disabilities Act at its bus stops, along with street and sidewalk maintenance. She also advocates for better transparency for government spending, affordable housing and subsidized childcare.

is a full-stack or web-based app developer who lives in San Antonio. Her campaign prioritizes VIA and ensuring compliance with the American with Disabilities Act at its bus stops, along with street and sidewalk maintenance. She also advocates for better transparency for government spending, affordable housing and subsidized childcare. Rodney "Rod" Kidd is self-employed as a business consultant. His platform priorities include strong public safety through community policing, educational partnerships, affordable childcare options, and better government transparency.

is self-employed as a business consultant. His platform priorities include strong public safety through community policing, educational partnerships, affordable childcare options, and better government transparency. Ivalis Meza Gonzalez served as chief of staff for Mayor Ron Nirenberg from mid 2020 to the end of 2021. She attended UTSA and then St Mary’s Law School. Her platform prioritizes public safety spending, supporting the elderly and infrastructure improvements.

served as chief of staff for Mayor Ron Nirenberg from mid 2020 to the end of 2021. She attended UTSA and then St Mary’s Law School. Her platform prioritizes public safety spending, supporting the elderly and infrastructure improvements. Paula McGee is an attorney. Her platform prioritizes public safety, infrastructure, parks and libraries, and refocusing tax dollars on city services, along with water resource infrastructure, transparency, and strategies for dealing with people who are unhoused.

District 9

District 9 Councilman John Courage has “termed out” and is running for mayor, so the North Side central district running from outside Loop 410 to outside Loop 1604 will see a new councilperson. While the district is known as being fairly conservative, Courage, a liberal, managed to win the district multiple times. Seven candidates are running to fill the seat.

Angi Taylor Aramburu ’s website said she has 25 years of experience in public relations and non-profit art marketing, and small business ownership. The mother of three said her focus will be on health and wellness, public education and uniting San Antonians.

’s website said she has 25 years of experience in public relations and non-profit art marketing, and small business ownership. The mother of three said her focus will be on health and wellness, public education and uniting San Antonians. Emily Joy Garza is a small business owner and executive, a wife and mother of one. Her website says she centers her campaign around three core ideas: community confidence, empowering local prosperity, protecting vulnerable people.

is a small business owner and executive, a wife and mother of one. Her website says she centers her campaign around three core ideas: community confidence, empowering local prosperity, protecting vulnerable people. Daniel Mezza is owner of the Puro Nitro Coffee business. His website explained that he also worked for a U.S. senator and congressman. His priorities include public safety, streamlining regulations and economic growth.

is owner of the Puro Nitro Coffee business. His website explained that he also worked for a U.S. senator and congressman. His priorities include public safety, streamlining regulations and economic growth. Misty Spears graduated from Texas Tech University and has worked as an accountant for Clear Channel and others. She plans to focus on supporting first responders, reduce property taxes and ensure responsible infrastructure development, among other issues.

graduated from Texas Tech University and has worked as an accountant for Clear Channel and others. She plans to focus on supporting first responders, reduce property taxes and ensure responsible infrastructure development, among other issues. Celeste N. Tidwell said she is a descendant of the Canary Islanders, who were among the first Europeans to move to the San Antonio region. Tidwell said her three biggest issues are public safety, infrastructure and job creation.

said she is a descendant of the Canary Islanders, who were among the first Europeans to move to the San Antonio region. Tidwell said her three biggest issues are public safety, infrastructure and job creation. April Chang is a businesswoman with 17 years in medical sales in the city and a small businessowner. After the drowning death of her 3-year-old son, Chang built the half-acre Mitchell’s Landing for the San Antonio Park System, allowing access to children of all needs. She is focused on a better city budget, public safety and improved infrastructure.

is a businesswoman with 17 years in medical sales in the city and a small businessowner. After the drowning death of her 3-year-old son, Chang built the half-acre Mitchell’s Landing for the San Antonio Park System, allowing access to children of all needs. She is focused on a better city budget, public safety and improved infrastructure. Tristen Hoffman is running based on the principles of his 12-point plan that he has detailed in a series of videos posted to Facebook. He is running on the issues of public safety, government accountability and fiscal responsibility.



District 10

Four candidates are challenging Councilman Marc Whyte, who is seeking a second term representing San Antonio's far Northeast Side.

Roy Anthony II , a lifelong San Antonio resident and founder of EclipseTickets LLC, which has provided eclipse glasses to North Side students. Anthony is focused on supporting small businesses by cutting red tape, improving infrastructure and public safety, addressing homelessness and housing, and preventing school closures.

, a lifelong San Antonio resident and founder of EclipseTickets LLC, which has provided eclipse glasses to North Side students. Anthony is focused on supporting small businesses by cutting red tape, improving infrastructure and public safety, addressing homelessness and housing, and preventing school closures. Marc Whyte was elected to the San Antonio City Council in June 2023 and is currently the only conservative member. The attorney has faced a DWI incident that led to a temporary suspension of his committee assignments, but he has continued to receive North Side support. His reelection platform focuses on public safety, increasing police funding, improving street repairs, addressing homelessness through humane encampment removals.

was elected to the San Antonio City Council in June 2023 and is currently the only conservative member. The attorney has faced a DWI incident that led to a temporary suspension of his committee assignments, but he has continued to receive North Side support. His reelection platform focuses on public safety, increasing police funding, improving street repairs, addressing homelessness through humane encampment removals. Clint W. Norton is retired after many years as a design engineer at AT&T. He explained to the League of Women Voters that he supports raising the minimum wage in the city to $14 an hour and eliminating taxes on all homeowners ages 72 and up.

is retired after many years as a design engineer at AT&T. He explained to the League of Women Voters that he supports raising the minimum wage in the city to $14 an hour and eliminating taxes on all homeowners ages 72 and up. Mark Duane O’Donnell has experience in business consulting, branding, IT and cybersecurity. His campaign focuses on fiscal responsibility and public safety, including a proposal to add 2,000 SAPD officers over four years. O'Donnell has pledged on his website to donate 10% of his council salary to local charities.

has experience in business consulting, branding, IT and cybersecurity. His campaign focuses on fiscal responsibility and public safety, including a proposal to add 2,000 SAPD officers over four years. O'Donnell has pledged on his website to donate 10% of his council salary to local charities. Eric Litaker , a professional chef, is making his first run for public office. He is campaigning on reforming the road construction process and Animal Care Services, a balanced budget and ending the use of eminent domain.

SCHOOLS AND COLLEGES

Bexar County Bond Proposals

Alamo Colleges District

San Antonio’s community college system is asking voters to approve a $987 million bond to expand programming and support projected enrollment growth.

If approved, the Alamo Colleges plans to use the funding for the construction or renovation of 15 buildings , including buildings at four new locations: Port San Antonio, Brooks, the South Texas Medical Center, and a new training center north of Loop 1604.

The Alamo Colleges District last went out for a bond election in 2017.

East Central ISD

After voters struck down four ballot propositions in November 2024, East Central ISD is trying again with one $309 million bond to address enrollment growth.

The district plans to use the funding to build a second high school and two new elementary schools. Its previous bond proposal was $360 million and also included funding for a stadium and athletic facilities at East Central High School. District officials say if new schools aren’t built by 2027 multiple campuses will be over capacity by thousands of students.

If voters approve the bond, East Central estimates the property tax bill of a home worth $280,000 will go up about $157 a year starting in 2027.

Floresville ISD

Floresville ISD is asking voters to approve a $95 million bond to support enrollment growth. The district plans to use the funding to build a new intermediate school and make additional repairs and expansions.

District officials say adding a campus for fifth and sixth grade will alleviate overcrowding at the elementary schools and the middle school.

Although Floresville ISD’s footprint extends slightly into Bexar County, the district is primarily located in Wilson County. Wilson County is conducting the election, and the polling place will be the Wilson County Courthouse Annex III .

Bexar County school board races

Alamo Heights ISD

Alamo Heights ISD has three at-large trustee seats on the ballot, but only one competitive race.

Karen Bryant and Tim Blazi are running to represent Place 2 on the school board, vying to fill a seat left open after current Place 2 Trustee Brian C.

Hamilton chose not to run for re-election. Place 1 Trustee David Hornberger and Place 4 Trustee Hunter Kingman are running unopposed and will be duly elected. Hornberger has been on the AHISD board since 2016.

Kingman was appointed to the board in November 2024 after former trustee Stacy Sharp resigned to focus on a new judgeship.

Boerne ISD

Boerne ISD has two at-large trustee seats up for election. In Place 4, incumbent Martiza Gonzalez-Cooper is being challenged by Sarah Faulkenberry. And in Place 5, incumbent Garrett Wilson is being challenged by Scott Newberry.

Although Boerne ISD is located partially in Bexar County, the district has chosen to jointly conduct its May election with Kendall County, where the district is primarily located.

Even if Boerne ISD voters live in Comal County or Bexar County they will need to vote in Kendall County .

Comal ISD

Comal ISD has two trustee seats up for election. In single-member district 6, incumbent Amanda Jones is being challenged by Giovianne Washington.

And in single-member district 7, incumbent David Krawczynski is being challenged by Orlando Dona. Comal ISD is working with both Comal County and Bexar County to conduct elections.

Voters can go to their usual polling places to cast their ballots.

Harlandale ISD

Harlandale ISD has four trustee seats up for election, but only two of the four races are competitive.

In Single Member District 2, incumbent Erica Salazar is being challenged by David Sosa. And in Single Member District 4, incumbent Norma Cavazos is being challenged by David Abundis.

The incumbents for Single Member District 1 and Single Member District 3, Juan Mancha and Louie Luna, are running unopposed and are duly elected.

Judson ISD

Judson ISD has four trustee seats up for election, and all four races are competitive.

In Single Member District 2, Monique Robinson and Stephanie Jones are vying for an open seat. In Single Member District 3, Christopher Anderson and Lesley Lee are also vying for an open seat.

In Single Member District 4, incumbent José Macias Jr. is being challenged by Bianca Hulsey. And in Single Member District 5, incumbent Arnoldo Salinas is being challenged by Amanda Poteet.

Medina Valley ISD

Medina Valley ISD has three trustee seats up for election, and two of the three races are competitive.

In Single Member District 1, Benito Juarez and Al Anaya are running to fill a two-year unexpired term. Ben Juarez was appointed to the position last May to fill a vacancy.

In Single Member District 3, incumbent Matt Castiglione is being challenged by Toby Castillo Walters. And in Single Member District 4, Suzanne Lee is running unopposed and is duly elected.

MVISD is holding the election jointly with both Bexar County and Medina County, and voters can go to their usual polling places to cast their ballots.

Northside ISD

Northside ISD has four trustee seats up for election, and all four of the races are competitive.

In Single Member District 2, four candidates are vying for a seat that has been filled by Homer Guevara Jr. since 2024. Guevara, who was appointed to the board last year, has three challengers: Sonia Jasso, Richard Delgado Jr., and Mary Olison.

In Single Member District 5, incumbent Corrine Saldaña is being challenged by Laura Zapata. In Single Member District 6, incumbent Carol Harle is being challenged by Nicolette Ardiente. And in Single Member District 7, incumbent Karen Freeman is being challenged by Larissa Martinez.

Northside AFT, the union that represents the district’s teachers and support personnel, has endorsed a slate of candidates running in all four races against the incumbents: Jasso in D2, Zapata in D5, Ardiente in D6, and Martinez in D7.

If at least two of the four candidates endorsed by the union win, a majority of the board will be backed by the union. Trustees Karla Duran and David Salcido were endorsed by Northside AFT when they ran in 2023.

San Antonio ISD

San Antonio ISD has four trustee seats up for election, but only two of them are competitive.

In Single Member District 1, incumbent Sarah Sorensen is being challenged by Mike Villarreal. And in Single Member District 3, incumbent Leticia Ozuna is being challenged by Jacob Aaron Ramos. Single Member District 4 incumbent Arthur Valdez and Single Member District 7 incumbent Ed Garza are running unopposed and are duly re-elected.

The San Antonio Alliance, which represents SAISD teachers and support personnel, has endorsed D1 incumbent Sorensen and D3 challenger Ramos.

Southwest ISD

Southwest ISD has two at-large trustee seats up for election, with voters given the option to vote for two out of four candidates.

Incumbents Ida Perez Sudolcan and Sylvester Vasquez Jr. are being challenged by Erlinda Lopez-Rodriguez and Pablo Manzanares. Both Sudolcan and Vasquez have both been on the board for over 20 years.

SWISD is located entirely inside Bexar County, but because the district conducts its election in an unusual way , voters will not be able to go to any Bexar County polling place to vote for the SWISD school board.

The SWISD election is on a separate ballot only available at a handful of polling places .

Southside ISD

Southside ISD has three at-large trustee seats up for election, but only one candidate filed for each position.

The election has been canceled and will not appear on the ballot, but incumbents Brenda Olivarez, Mary Bell Unger-Robles, and Jesus Jesse Hernandez will be duly elected.