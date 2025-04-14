Mayoral Candidate Forums: Talk to John Courage on The Source

John Courage is the sitting District 9 councilman and represents much of the city’s North Side. The Air Force veteran, who was first elected in 2017, is now termed out from running in that seat again. Courage was one of the first members on the current council to announce his mayoral run last year. However, Courage bowed out of the race in December before making a last-minute change of heart to run before the filing deadline. His top issues include tax relief, services for seniors and affordable housing.

Texas Public Radio is conducting mayoral candidate interviews on The Source, TPR's live call-in news program.

Candidates will be given roughly 30 minutes each for a one-on-one interview with David Martin Davies, the host of The Source.

Two candidates will be featured on each daily episode of the program during the week of April 14-April 17, live from noon to 1:00 p.m.

Listeners are encouraged to call in to participate and engage with the candidates on topics important to them and the San Antonio community. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or find us @texaspublicradio on social media platforms.

Candidates have been instructed to keep their remarks focused on themselves and their vision for the city.

The eight candidates were selected from a field of 27 based on polling, campaign fundraising and previous offices held.

This interview will be recorded on Tuesday April 15, 2025, from 12:30 p.m.-1:00 p.m. CST.