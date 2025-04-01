May 2025 election: San Antonio area schools and colleges

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Nine school districts located at least partly in Bexar County have competitive school board races: Alamo Heights ISD, Boerne ISD (conducted by Kendall County), Comal ISD (conducted jointly with Comal County), Harlandale ISD, Judson ISD, Medina Valley ISD (conducted jointly with Medina County), Northside ISD, San Antonio ISD, and Southwest ISD.

East Central ISD and Floresville ISD (conducted jointly with Wilson County) have bond elections, as does the Alamo Colleges District.

Bexar County Bond Proposals

Alamo Colleges District

San Antonio’s community college system is asking voters to approve a $987 million bond to expand programming and support projected enrollment growth.

If approved, the Alamo Colleges plans to use the funding for the construction or renovation of 15 buildings , including buildings at four new locations: Port San Antonio, Brooks, the South Texas Medical Center, and a new training center north of Loop 1604.

The Alamo Colleges District last went out for a bond election in 2017.

East Central ISD

After voters struck down four ballot propositions in November 2024, East Central ISD is trying again with one $309 million bond to address enrollment growth.

The district plans to use the funding to build a second high school and two new elementary schools. Its previous bond proposal was $360 million and also included funding for a stadium and athletic facilities at East Central High School. District officials say if new schools aren’t built by 2027 multiple campuses will be over capacity by thousands of students.

If voters approve the bond, East Central estimates the property tax bill of a home worth $280,000 will go up about $157 a year starting in 2027.

Floresville ISD

Floresville ISD is asking voters to approve a $95 million bond to support enrollment growth. The district plans to use the funding to build a new intermediate school and make additional repairs and expansions.

District officials say adding a campus for fifth and sixth grade will alleviate overcrowding at the elementary schools and the middle school.

Although Floresville ISD’s footprint extends slightly into Bexar County, the district is primarily located in Wilson County. Wilson County is conducting the election, and the polling place will be the Wilson County Courthouse Annex III .

Bexar County school board races

Alamo Heights ISD

Alamo Heights ISD has three at-large trustee seats on the ballot, but only one competitive race.

Karen Bryant and Tim Blazi are running to represent Place 2 on the school board, vying to fill a seat left open after current Place 2 Trustee Brian C.

Hamilton chose not to run for re-election. Place 1 Trustee David Hornberger and Place 4 Trustee Hunter Kingman are running unopposed and will be duly elected. Hornberger has been on the AHISD board since 2016.

Kingman was appointed to the board in November 2024 after former trustee Stacy Sharp resigned to focus on a new judgeship.

Boerne ISD

Boerne ISD has two at-large trustee seats up for election. In Place 4, incumbent Martiza Gonzalez-Cooper is being challenged by Sarah Faulkenberry. And in Place 5, incumbent Garrett Wilson is being challenged by Scott Newberry.

Although Boerne ISD is located partially in Bexar County, the district has chosen to jointly conduct its May election with Kendall County, where the district is primarily located.

Even if Boerne ISD voters live in Comal County or Bexar County they will need to vote in Kendall County .

Comal ISD

Comal ISD has two trustee seats up for election. In single-member district 6, incumbent Amanda Jones is being challenged by Giovianne Washington.

And in single-member district 7, incumbent David Krawczynski is being challenged by Orlando Dona. Comal ISD is working with both Comal County and Bexar County to conduct elections.

Voters can go to their usual polling places to cast their ballots.

Harlandale ISD

Harlandale ISD has four trustee seats up for election, but only two of the four races are competitive.

In Single Member District 2, incumbent Erica Salazar is being challenged by David Sosa. And in Single Member District 4, incumbent Norma Cavazos is being challenged by David Abundis.

The incumbents for Single Member District 1 and Single Member District 3, Juan Mancha and Louie Luna, are running unopposed and are duly elected.

Judson ISD

Judson ISD has four trustee seats up for election, and all four races are competitive.

In Single Member District 2, Monique Robinson and Stephanie Jones are vying for an open seat. In Single Member District 3, Christopher Anderson and Lesley Lee are also vying for an open seat.

In Single Member District 4, incumbent José Macias Jr. is being challenged by Bianca Hulsey. And in Single Member District 5, incumbent Arnoldo Salinas is being challenged by Amanda Poteet.

Medina Valley ISD

Medina Valley ISD has three trustee seats up for election, and two of the three races are competitive.

In Single Member District 1, Benito Juarez and Al Anaya are running to fill a two-year unexpired term. Ben Juarez was appointed to the position last May to fill a vacancy.

In Single Member District 3, incumbent Matt Castiglione is being challenged by Toby Castillo Walters. And in Single Member District 4, Suzanne Lee is running unopposed and is duly elected.

MVISD is holding the election jointly with both Bexar County and Medina County, and voters can go to their usual polling places to cast their ballots.

Northside ISD

Northside ISD has four trustee seats up for election, and all four of the races are competitive.

In Single Member District 2, four candidates are vying for a seat that has been filled by Homer Guevara Jr. since 2024. Guevara, who was appointed to the board last year, has three challengers: Sonia Jasso, Richard Delgado Jr., and Mary Olison.

In Single Member District 5, incumbent Corrine Saldaña is being challenged by Laura Zapata. In Single Member District 6, incumbent Carol Harle is being challenged by Nicolette Ardiente. And in Single Member District 7, incumbent Karen Freeman is being challenged by Larissa Martinez.

Northside AFT, the union that represents the district’s teachers and support personnel, has endorsed a slate of candidates running in all four races against the incumbents: Jasso in D2, Zapata in D5, Ardiente in D6, and Martinez in D7.

If at least two of the four candidates endorsed by the union win, a majority of the board will be backed by the union. Trustees Karla Duran and David Salcido were endorsed by Northside AFT when they ran in 2023.

San Antonio ISD

San Antonio ISD has four trustee seats up for election, but only two of them are competitive.

In Single Member District 1, incumbent Sarah Sorensen is being challenged by Mike Villarreal. And in Single Member District 3, incumbent Leticia Ozuna is being challenged by Jacob Aaron Ramos. Single Member District 4 incumbent Arthur Valdez and Single Member District 7 incumbent Ed Garza are running unopposed and are duly re-elected.

The San Antonio Alliance, which represents SAISD teachers and support personnel, has endorsed D1 incumbent Sorensen and D3 challenger Ramos.

Southwest ISD

Southwest ISD has two at-large trustee seats up for election, with voters given the option to vote for two out of four candidates.

Incumbents Ida Perez Sudolcan and Sylvester Vasquez Jr. are being challenged by Erlinda Lopez-Rodriguez and Pablo Manzanares. Both Sudolcan and Vasquez have both been on the board for over 20 years.

SWISD is located entirely inside Bexar County, but because the district conducts its election in an unusual way , voters will not be able to go to any Bexar County polling place to vote for the SWISD school board.

The SWISD election is on a separate ballot only available at a handful of polling places .

Southside ISD

Southside ISD has three at-large trustee seats up for election, but only one candidate filed for each position.

The election has been canceled and will not appear on the ballot, but incumbents Brenda Olivarez, Mary Bell Unger-Robles, and Jesus Jesse Hernandez will be duly elected.