Alamo Colleges District asks voters to approve $987 million bond

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

When San Antonio voters go to the polls in May to elect a new mayor, they’ll also be asked to weigh in on a $987 million bond for the Alamo Colleges District.

Trustees for the community college system have approved a request from district leaders to go out for their first bond election since 2017.

If voters approve the bond, Alamo Colleges plans to use the funding to support expanded programing and projected enrollment growth.

According to a presentation presented to the board on Jan. 28, the bonds would be used for the construction or renovation of 15 buildings, including buildings at four new locations: Port San Antonio, Brooks, the South Texas Medical Center, and a new training center north of Loop 1604.

New buildings would align with workforce development initiatives and include a school of engineering, a school of emerging technologies, a school of nursing and health professions, and a center of automotive technology.

Funds would also be used to improve district infrastructure like IT, cybersecurity, and physical plants.

District officials said the bond election will not require a tax rate increase because of projected growth in the property tax base and because they plan to issue bonds over several years.

Alamo Colleges’ 2017 bond supported the growth of 18 programs and the construction of the district’s central office building and two new training centers. Two other training centers were renovated.

When construction for the previous bond began, district officials said the Alamo Colleges had an enrollment of about 60,000 students. They expect to have more than 100,000 students by 2029.