Mayoral Candidate Forums: Talk to Beto Altamirano on The Source

Beto Altamirano is the CEO and co-founder of Irys Technologies, a cybersecurity company that redesigned the City of San Antonio’s 3-1-1 app. His top three issues in the mayoral campaign are public safety, infrastructure and economic development.

Texas Public Radio is conducting mayoral candidate interviews on The Source, TPR's live call-in news program.

Candidates will be given roughly 30 minutes each for a one-on-one interview with David Martin Davies, the host of The Source.

Two candidates will be featured on each daily episode of the program during the week of April 14-April 17, live from noon to 1:00 p.m.

Listeners are encouraged to call in to participate and engage with the candidates on topics important to them and the San Antonio community. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or find us @texaspublicradio on social media platforms.

Candidates have been instructed to keep their remarks focused on themselves and their vision for the city.

The eight candidates were selected from a field of 27 based on polling, campaign fundraising and previous offices held.

This interview will be recorded on Wednesday April 16, 2025, from Noon-12:30 p.m. CST.