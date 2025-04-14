© 2025 Texas Public Radio
The Source

Mayoral Candidate Forums: Talk to Rolando Pablos on The Source

By David Martin Davies
Published April 14, 2025 at 2:16 PM CDT
Joey Palacios
/
TPR

Rolando Pablos is a former Texas secretary of state appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott in January 2017. He served in the role for about two years. About five years prior to that, he served as the commissioner of the Public Utility Commission of Texas. His priorities include public safety, affordable housing and creating more jobs.

Texas Public Radio is conducting mayoral candidate interviews on The Source, TPR's live call-in news program.

Candidates will be given roughly 30 minutes each for a one-on-one interview with David Martin Davies, the host of The Source.

Two candidates will be featured on each daily episode of the program during the week of April 14-April 17, live from noon to 1:00 p.m.

Listeners are encouraged to call in to participate and engage with the candidates on topics important to them and the San Antonio community. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or find us @texaspublicradio on social media platforms.

Candidates have been instructed to keep their remarks focused on themselves and their vision for the city.

The eight candidates were selected from a field of 27 based on polling, campaign fundraising and previous offices held.

This interview will be recorded on Tuesday April 15, 2025, from Noon-12:30 p.m. CST.

