Mayoral Candidate Forums: Talk to Clayton Perry on The Source

Clayton Perry is a former District 10 councilmember, U.S. Air Force veteran, and political conservative. Some of his top priorities as mayor would be public safety, fiscal responsibility, and improving streets and sidewalks. Perry did not run for re-election to his District 10 seat in 2023 after a December 2022 drunken hit-and-run and the subsequent publication of police body camera footage from the incident that showed him lying down in his front lawn unable to coherently respond to a police officer’s questions. Perry received no jail time for the offenses and served a year of probation before launching a political comeback bid.

Texas Public Radio is conducting mayoral candidate interviews on The Source, TPR's live call-in news program.

Candidates will be given roughly 30 minutes each for a one-on-one interview with David Martin Davies, the host of The Source.

Two candidates will be featured on each daily episode of the program during the week of April 14-April 17, live from noon to 1:00 p.m.

Candidates have been instructed to keep their remarks focused on themselves and their vision for the city.

The eight candidates were selected from a field of 27 based on polling, campaign fundraising and previous offices held.

