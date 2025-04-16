© 2025 Texas Public Radio
The Source

Mayoral Candidate Forums: Talk to Melissa Cabello Havrda on The Source

By David Martin Davies
Published April 16, 2025 at 1:50 PM CDT
Melissa Cabello Havrda was elected to the San Antonio City Council’s District 6 seat in 2019. She’s a practicing disability attorney and has worked for multiple mayors and councilmembers before being elected. Three of her top campaign issues are launching a participatory city budget process, supporting small businesses, and enhancing school safety.

Texas Public Radio is conducting mayoral candidate interviews on The Source, TPR's live call-in news program.

Candidates will be given roughly 30 minutes each for a one-on-one interview with David Martin Davies, the host of The Source.

Two candidates will be featured on each daily episode of the program during the week of April 14-April 17, live from noon to 1:00 p.m.

Listeners are encouraged to call in to participate and engage with the candidates on topics important to them and the San Antonio community. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or find us @texaspublicradio on social media platforms.

Candidates have been instructed to keep their remarks focused on themselves and their vision for the city.

The eight candidates were selected from a field of 27 based on polling, campaign fundraising and previous offices held.

This interview will be recorded on Thursday, April 17, 2025 from 12:30-1:00 p.m. CST.

