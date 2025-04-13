Mayoral Candidate Forums: Talk to Adriana Rocha Garcia on The Source

Adriana Rocha Garcia is the current council member for District 4 on San Antonio's Southwest side. Before joining the council, she worked as a marketing manager for SAMM Ministries, vice president of the San Antonio Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and for the city as a projects manager. Her priorities include public safety, better housing, wider access to health care, and assistance for small businesses.

Texas Public Radio is conducting mayoral candidate interviews on The Source, TPR's live call-in news program.

Candidates will be given roughly 30 minutes each for a one-on-one interview with David Martin Davies, the host of The Source.

Two candidates will be featured on each daily episode of the program during the week of April 14-April 17, live from noon to 1:00 p.m.

Listeners are encouraged to call in to participate and engage with the candidates on topics important to them and the San Antonio community. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or find us @texaspublicradio on social media platforms.

Candidates have been instructed to keep their remarks focused on themselves and their vision for the city.

The eight candidates were selected from a field of 27 based on polling, campaign fundraising and previous offices held.

This interview will be recorded on Monday April 14, 2025, from Noon -12:30 p.m. CST.