Mayoral Candidate Forums: Talk to Gina Ortiz Jones on The Source

Gina Ortiz Jones is a two-time Democratic candidate for the U.S. Congress and a U.S. Air Force veteran. She served as the undersecretary for the Air Force in the Biden administration. Three of her top priorities as mayor would be public safety, housing affordability, and early childhood education and childcare.

Texas Public Radio is conducting mayoral candidate interviews on The Source, TPR's live call-in news program.

Candidates will be given roughly 30 minutes each for a one-on-one interview with David Martin Davies, the host of The Source.

Two candidates will be featured on each daily episode of the program during the week of April 14-April 17, live from noon to 1:00 p.m.

Listeners are encouraged to call in to participate and engage with the candidates on topics important to them and the San Antonio community. Leave a message before the program at (210) 615-8982. During the live show, call 833-877-8255, email thesource@tpr.org or find us @texaspublicradio on social media platforms.

Candidates have been instructed to keep their remarks focused on themselves and their vision for the city.

The eight candidates were selected from a field of 27 based on polling, campaign fundraising and previous offices held.

This interview will be recorded on Wednesday April 16, 2025, from 12:30-1:00 p.m. CST.