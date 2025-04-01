May 2025 election: San Antonio city council

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

This year's council races include several open seats, as four sitting council members run for mayor — including two who have termed out.

Those elected will have the opportunity to serve a four-year term under city charter changes approved by voters last year.

Runoffs will be held on June 7 for races where no candidate secures at least 50% of the vote.

City of San Antonio

District 1

Nine candidates have lined up to challenge the incumbent Councilwoman Sukh Kaur, who is seeking a second term representing downtown San Antonio and the near North Side. The seat has changed hands multiple times in recent years.

Julisa Medrano-Guerra is a small business owner in the bar and restaurant industry whose top priorities include reducing homelessness, improvements to infrastructure, and increased economic development.

is a small business owner in the bar and restaurant industry whose top priorities include reducing homelessness, improvements to infrastructure, and increased economic development. Matthew Gauna is a UTSA environmental science student and auditor. He said his top priorities are affordable housing, better protections for tenants against displacement, and improved transportation.

is a UTSA environmental science student and auditor. He said his top priorities are affordable housing, better protections for tenants against displacement, and improved transportation. Incumbent Sukh Kaur was elected in 2023. The Sikh American educator and realtor is the first South Asian to serve on the City Council. The San Antonio League of Women Voters explained that Kaur said her priorities include more affordable housing and to help residents stay in their existing homes. She also seeks more support for home rehabs, and she backs a pilot fencing program to secure animals in neighborhoods. She is also a former member of Texas Public Radio's board of directors.

was elected in 2023. The Sikh American educator and realtor is the first South Asian to serve on the City Council. The San Antonio League of Women Voters explained that Kaur said her priorities include more affordable housing and to help residents stay in their existing homes. She also seeks more support for home rehabs, and she backs a pilot fencing program to secure animals in neighborhoods. She is also a former member of Texas Public Radio's board of directors. Ramiro Gonzales is a housing consultant and former leader of Prosper West, which focuses on West Side revitalization. Gonzales wants to see increased housing production and preservation of existing housing.

is a housing consultant and former leader of Prosper West, which focuses on West Side revitalization. Gonzales wants to see increased housing production and preservation of existing housing. Dominique Littwitz is an entrepreneur who seeks infrastructure improvement, including better public parking to support tourism and business, better street lighting at the airport, and sidewalk improvements in the King William District.

is an entrepreneur who seeks infrastructure improvement, including better public parking to support tourism and business, better street lighting at the airport, and sidewalk improvements in the King William District. Maureen Galindo is housing organizer and therapist. Her top priorities include more affordable housing and tax relief for residents.

is housing organizer and therapist. Her top priorities include more affordable housing and tax relief for residents. Susan Strawn is an attorney. She said her top priorities would be to keep the district informed about big projects down the road, including Project Marvel, rapid bus lines, bond projects, and about bike and park plans. She said the city should also plan for the loss of federal funding.

is an attorney. She said her top priorities would be to keep the district informed about big projects down the road, including Project Marvel, rapid bus lines, bond projects, and about bike and park plans. She said the city should also plan for the loss of federal funding. Anita Marie Kegley is a professional home inspector. She said she wants to trim the city budget after San Antonio saw its debt per capita become one of the highest in the nation. She also wants to see a reduction in crime and domestic violence and dog threats. She also backs more support for law enforcement.

is a professional home inspector. She said she wants to trim the city budget after San Antonio saw its debt per capita become one of the highest in the nation. She also wants to see a reduction in crime and domestic violence and dog threats. She also backs more support for law enforcement. Patty Gibbons is a survey and mapping business owner and a former Harmony Hills Neighborhood Association President. Gibbons backs street improvements, better lighting and sidewalks, and drainage. She also wants increased support for police to reduce crime and to reduce the city tax rate to provide tax relief.

is a survey and mapping business owner and a former Harmony Hills Neighborhood Association President. Gibbons backs street improvements, better lighting and sidewalks, and drainage. She also wants increased support for police to reduce crime and to reduce the city tax rate to provide tax relief. Arnulfo Ortiz is an attorney and former staffer in the Texas Legislature and Congress. He wants city employees to be held accountable for the performance of their duties, especially code compliance workers, a "back to basics" budget that focuses on streets, sidewalks, and parks, and he's also opposed to Project Marvel.

District 2

Councilman Jalen Mckee-Rodriguez faces seven challengers as he seeks a third term representing San Antonio's East Side and parts of the city's Northeast.

Sean Hanlin is a self-employed resident who has a master's degree in teaching from the University of Wisconsin. His priorities are lowering crime, animal control, improving roads and addressing homelessness.

is a self-employed resident who has a master's degree in teaching from the University of Wisconsin. His priorities are lowering crime, animal control, improving roads and addressing homelessness. Stephanie Powell is a civilian employee of the U.S. Air Force. She explained to the League of Women Voters that her priorities include support for businesses, public safety and better transportation.

is a civilian employee of the U.S. Air Force. She explained to the League of Women Voters that her priorities include support for businesses, public safety and better transportation. Carla-Joy Sisco is a co-founder of a nonprofit for at-risk youth. Her focus is on economic development, workforce readiness, safe and secure communities, homelessness, and healthy aging for the community.

is a co-founder of a nonprofit for at-risk youth. Her focus is on economic development, workforce readiness, safe and secure communities, homelessness, and healthy aging for the community. Jalen McKee-Rodriguez is the current seat holder for the district. He won the seat in 2021. He explained to the League of Women Voters that his priorities include infrastructure, stronger crime prevention programs, and better housing for the homeless.

is the current seat holder for the district. He won the seat in 2021. He explained to the League of Women Voters that his priorities include infrastructure, stronger crime prevention programs, and better housing for the homeless. Bryant Livingston is assistant pastor of Temple Missionary Baptist Church. His campaign focuses on quality of life, public safety, and restoring community values.

is assistant pastor of Temple Missionary Baptist Church. His campaign focuses on quality of life, public safety, and restoring community values. Kizzie D. Thomas is a San Antonio native and principal at Essence Preparatory Public School. Thomas’ campaign has a focus on homelessness, affordable housing, and infrastructure for District 2. Thomas said that transparency and accessibility are at the core of the campaign.

is a San Antonio native and principal at Essence Preparatory Public School. Thomas’ campaign has a focus on homelessness, affordable housing, and infrastructure for District 2. Thomas said that transparency and accessibility are at the core of the campaign. Sonya Moore described herself to the League of Women Voters as a construction worker, single mother and a computer technician. Her priorities include addressing homelessness, improving infrastructure and prioritizing veterans for affordable housing.

described herself to the League of Women Voters as a construction worker, single mother and a computer technician. Her priorities include addressing homelessness, improving infrastructure and prioritizing veterans for affordable housing. Rose Requenez Hill is a San Antonio native whose focus is protecting neighborhoods, small businesses, finding solutions for public safety and protecting the environment.

District 3

Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran faces three challengers as she seeks a third term representing the city's South Side.

Kendra Wilkerson is a Texas A&M San Antonio graduate who works in education and has additional experience in radio and television broadcasting. She wants San Antonio to concentrate its efforts on bringing high-paying jobs to town by luring Fortune 500 companies to the Southeast Side.

is a Texas A&M San Antonio graduate who works in education and has additional experience in radio and television broadcasting. She wants San Antonio to concentrate its efforts on bringing high-paying jobs to town by luring Fortune 500 companies to the Southeast Side. Incumbent Phyllis Viagran is in her fourth year as the city council representative for District 3. Her priorities include public safety, greater access to health care, and more affordable housing.

is in her fourth year as the city council representative for District 3. Her priorities include public safety, greater access to health care, and more affordable housing. Larry LaRose is a Coast Guard veteran who launched an unsuccessful bid for this seat in 2023. He attended John Jay High School.

is a Coast Guard veteran who launched an unsuccessful bid for this seat in 2023. He attended John Jay High School. Kenneth Thomas works as a production associate, according to his application to run for city council. He has lived in Texas for eight years, all of them in District 3.

District 4

Five candidates are running for the District 4 city council seat on San Antonio's Southwest Side. The seat opened up when Councilwoman Adriana Rocha Garcia announced her campaign for San Antonio mayor.

Gregorio De La Paz is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who works in construction. He graduated from Southwest High School. His campaign prioritizes lowering crime and helping decrease homelessness.

is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who works in construction. He graduated from Southwest High School. His campaign prioritizes lowering crime and helping decrease homelessness. Ernesto Arrellano Jr. is a Southside ISD board member representing District 2. His campaign is focused on economic growth and fabricating a stronger community for future generations.

is a Southside ISD board member representing District 2. His campaign is focused on economic growth and fabricating a stronger community for future generations. Johnathon Cruz is the principal at McNair Middle School. His campaign focuses on supporting small businesses and reducing crime by supporting local police and fire departments.

is the principal at McNair Middle School. His campaign focuses on supporting small businesses and reducing crime by supporting local police and fire departments. Jose “Pepe” Martinez owns a trucking company called PNS Transport. This is his first time running for city council, and his campaign website explains that he will focus on economic opportunities, public safety, and senior/disabled support.

owns a trucking company called PNS Transport. This is his first time running for city council, and his campaign website explains that he will focus on economic opportunities, public safety, and senior/disabled support. Edward Mungia has worked for the city council since 2019 under Adriana Rocha Garcia and Rey Saldaña. He focuses on better city services, more infrastructure, and economic growth.

District 5

Two candidates are challenging incumbent Councilwoman Teri Castillo for the inner West Side seat.

Pablo Arriaga III has served in the San Antonio Police Department for 31 years. He explained to the League of Women Voters that his priorities include public safety, reducing homelessness, and affordable homeownership.

has served in the San Antonio Police Department for 31 years. He explained to the League of Women Voters that his priorities include public safety, reducing homelessness, and affordable homeownership. Councilwoman Teri Castillo seeks a third term representing the West Side district . Castillo supports progressive policies on the council. She has a background in local organizing. Her priorities include equitable economic development, public safety and protecting the environment.

seeks a third term representing the West Side . Castillo supports progressive policies on the council. She has a background in local organizing. Her priorities include equitable economic development, public safety and protecting the environment. Raymond Zavala is retired and has previously run for mayor. His priorities include government accountability, public safety and better infrastructure.

District 6

Eight candidates are vying for the seat on San Antonio's far West Side. The seat is being vacated by Melissa Cabello Havrda, who is currently running for San Antonio mayor.

Vanessa Chavez is an enrollment manager for IDEA Public School. Her priorities include public safety, capital improvements, and better planning for growth.

is an enrollment manager for IDEA Public School. Her priorities include public safety, capital improvements, and better planning for growth. Kelly Ann Gonzalez most recently worked for the union that represents City of San Antonio employees. She is focusing on government transparency, better wages and public safety.

most recently worked for the union that represents City of San Antonio employees. She is focusing on government transparency, better wages and public safety. Ric Galvan currently works in the District 5 office. His platform concentrates on affordable and stable housing, along with growth and sustainability.

currently works in the District 5 office. His platform concentrates on affordable and stable housing, along with growth and sustainability. Carlos Antonio Raymond is a veteran of the U.S. Army and a licensed realtor. He explained to the League of Women Voters that his priorities include improved infrastructure, improving education and environmental protections.

is a veteran of the U.S. Army and a licensed realtor. He explained to the League of Women Voters that his priorities include improved infrastructure, improving education and environmental protections. Chris Baecker is a math teacher at Basis Middle School and teaches economics at Northwest Vista College. His priorities include fiscal responsibility, better infrastructure and public safety.

is a math teacher at Basis Middle School and teaches economics at Northwest Vista College. His priorities include fiscal responsibility, better infrastructure and public safety. Bobby Herrera is a former District 6 councilman. He was first elected in the 1990’s and returned to politics in 2019. He made an unsuccessful run for the seat in 2019.

is a former District 6 councilman. He was first elected in the 1990’s and returned to politics in 2019. He made an unsuccessful run for the seat in 2019. Gerald Lopez serves on the Alamo College Board of Trustees and is a former board member of Northside ISD. He lists his priorities as investing in residents, prioritizing city services, and creating opportunities.

serves on the Alamo College Board of Trustees and is a former board member of Northside ISD. He lists his priorities as investing in residents, prioritizing city services, and creating opportunities. Lawson Alaniz-Picasso works as a marketing professional and is a former District 1 staffer. Her platform concentrates on community infrastructure and safety.

District 7

Two candidates are challenging Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito as she seeks a second term representing San Antonio's Northwest Side along Bandera Road.

Councilwoman Marina Alderete Gavito won the seat in a runoff election in June 2023. Alderete Gavito formerly served as the executive director of SA Digital Connects and is the daughter of former San Antonio Councilman Joe Alderete. She plans to focus on investing in greenspaces, supporting senior residents and addressing homelessness.

won the seat in a runoff election in June 2023. Alderete Gavito formerly served as the executive director of SA Digital Connects and is the daughter of former San Antonio Councilman Joe Alderete. She plans to focus on investing in greenspaces, supporting senior residents and addressing homelessness. Cynthia Lugo Alderete is a businesswoman who explained to the League of Women Voters that she plans to focus on poverty, food insecurity, and affordable housing.

is a businesswoman who explained to the League of Women Voters that she plans to focus on poverty, food insecurity, and affordable housing. Trinity Haddox is campaigning on promises of accountability, transparency and a new direction for the district.

District 8

Six candidates are running for the open seat on the city's far Northwest side. Councilman Manny Palaez has reached his term limit and is running for mayor.

Sakib Shaikh is a businessman. His priorities are improving infrastructure to reduce traffic, investing in community public safety and better lighting, helping small businesses, parks, and increased transparency.

is a businessman. His priorities are improving infrastructure to reduce traffic, investing in community public safety and better lighting, helping small businesses, parks, and increased transparency. Cesario Garcia manages a video production team producing commercials and documentaries. His platform focuses on limited government and personal liberties.

manages a video production team producing commercials and documentaries. His platform focuses on limited government and personal liberties. Cindy Onyekwelu is a full-stack or web-based app developer who lives in San Antonio. Her campaign prioritizes VIA and ensuring compliance with the American with Disabilities Act at its bus stops, along with street and sidewalk maintenance. She also advocates for better transparency for government spending, affordable housing and subsidized childcare.

is a full-stack or web-based app developer who lives in San Antonio. Her campaign prioritizes VIA and ensuring compliance with the American with Disabilities Act at its bus stops, along with street and sidewalk maintenance. She also advocates for better transparency for government spending, affordable housing and subsidized childcare. Rodney "Rod" Kidd is self-employed as a business consultant. His platform priorities include strong public safety through community policing, educational partnerships, affordable childcare options, and better government transparency.

is self-employed as a business consultant. His platform priorities include strong public safety through community policing, educational partnerships, affordable childcare options, and better government transparency. Ivalis Meza Gonzalez served as chief of staff for Mayor Ron Nirenberg from mid 2020 to the end of 2021. She attended UTSA and then St Mary’s Law School. Her platform prioritizes public safety spending, supporting the elderly and infrastructure improvements.

served as chief of staff for Mayor Ron Nirenberg from mid 2020 to the end of 2021. She attended UTSA and then St Mary’s Law School. Her platform prioritizes public safety spending, supporting the elderly and infrastructure improvements. Paula McGee is an attorney. Her platform prioritizes public safety, infrastructure, parks and libraries, and refocusing tax dollars on city services, along with water resource infrastructure, transparency, and strategies for dealing with people who are unhoused.

District 9

District 9 Councilman John Courage has “termed out” and is running for mayor, so the North Side central district running from outside Loop 410 to outside Loop 1604 will see a new councilperson. While the district is known as being fairly conservative, Courage, a liberal, managed to win the district multiple times. Seven candidates are running to fill the seat.

Angi Taylor Aramburu ’s website said she has 25 years of experience in public relations and non-profit art marketing, and small business ownership. The mother of three said her focus will be on health and wellness, public education and uniting San Antonians.

’s website said she has 25 years of experience in public relations and non-profit art marketing, and small business ownership. The mother of three said her focus will be on health and wellness, public education and uniting San Antonians. Emily Joy Garza is a small business owner and executive, a wife and mother of one. Her website says she centers her campaign around three core ideas: community confidence, empowering local prosperity, protecting vulnerable people.

is a small business owner and executive, a wife and mother of one. Her website says she centers her campaign around three core ideas: community confidence, empowering local prosperity, protecting vulnerable people. Daniel Mezza is owner of the Puro Nitro Coffee business. His website explained that he also worked for a U.S. senator and congressman. His priorities include public safety, streamlining regulations and economic growth.

is owner of the Puro Nitro Coffee business. His website explained that he also worked for a U.S. senator and congressman. His priorities include public safety, streamlining regulations and economic growth. Misty Spears graduated from Texas Tech University and has worked as an accountant for Clear Channel and others. She plans to focus on supporting first responders, reduce property taxes and ensure responsible infrastructure development, among other issues.

graduated from Texas Tech University and has worked as an accountant for Clear Channel and others. She plans to focus on supporting first responders, reduce property taxes and ensure responsible infrastructure development, among other issues. Celeste N. Tidwell said she is a descendant of the Canary Islanders, who were among the first Europeans to move to the San Antonio region. Tidwell said her three biggest issues are public safety, infrastructure and job creation.

said she is a descendant of the Canary Islanders, who were among the first Europeans to move to the San Antonio region. Tidwell said her three biggest issues are public safety, infrastructure and job creation. April Chang is a businesswoman with 17 years in medical sales in the city and a small businessowner. After the drowning death of her 3-year-old son, Chang built the half-acre Mitchell’s Landing for the San Antonio Park System, allowing access to children of all needs. She is focused on a better city budget, public safety and improved infrastructure.

is a businesswoman with 17 years in medical sales in the city and a small businessowner. After the drowning death of her 3-year-old son, Chang built the half-acre Mitchell’s Landing for the San Antonio Park System, allowing access to children of all needs. She is focused on a better city budget, public safety and improved infrastructure. Tristen Hoffman is running based on the principles of his 12-point plan that he has detailed in a series of videos posted to Facebook. He is running on the issues of public safety, government accountability and fiscal responsibility.

District 10

Four candidates are challenging Councilman Marc Whyte, who is seeking a second term representing San Antonio's far Northeast Side.

Roy Anthony II , a lifelong San Antonio resident and founder of EclipseTickets LLC, which has provided eclipse glasses to North Side students. Anthony is focused on supporting small businesses by cutting red tape, improving infrastructure and public safety, addressing homelessness and housing, and preventing school closures.

, a lifelong San Antonio resident and founder of EclipseTickets LLC, which has provided eclipse glasses to North Side students. Anthony is focused on supporting small businesses by cutting red tape, improving infrastructure and public safety, addressing homelessness and housing, and preventing school closures. Marc Whyte was elected to the San Antonio City Council in June 2023 and is currently the only conservative member. The attorney has faced a DWI incident that led to a temporary suspension of his committee assignments, but he has continued to receive North Side support. His reelection platform focuses on public safety, increasing police funding, improving street repairs, addressing homelessness through humane encampment removals.

was elected to the San Antonio City Council in June 2023 and is currently the only conservative member. The attorney has faced a DWI incident that led to a temporary suspension of his committee assignments, but he has continued to receive North Side support. His reelection platform focuses on public safety, increasing police funding, improving street repairs, addressing homelessness through humane encampment removals. Clint W. Norton is retired after many years as a design engineer at AT&T. He explained to the League of Women Voters that he supports raising the minimum wage in the city to $14 an hour and eliminating taxes on all homeowners ages 72 and up.

is retired after many years as a design engineer at AT&T. He explained to the League of Women Voters that he supports raising the minimum wage in the city to $14 an hour and eliminating taxes on all homeowners ages 72 and up. Mark Duane O’Donnell has experience in business consulting, branding, IT and cybersecurity. His campaign focuses on fiscal responsibility and public safety, including a proposal to add 2,000 SAPD officers over four years. O'Donnell has pledged on his website to donate 10% of his council salary to local charities.

has experience in business consulting, branding, IT and cybersecurity. His campaign focuses on fiscal responsibility and public safety, including a proposal to add 2,000 SAPD officers over four years. O'Donnell has pledged on his website to donate 10% of his council salary to local charities. Eric Litaker , a professional chef, is making his first run for public office. He is campaigning on reforming the road construction process and Animal Care Services, a balanced budget and ending the use of eminent domain.