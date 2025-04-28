Rain could fall like confetti on Fiesta San Antonio this week

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The National Weather Service reported on Monday that the days ahead may see some rain, with the best chances on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday — just in time for Fiesta's Battle of Flowers Parade and Fiesta Flambeau Parade (and a weekend municipal election).

About half the region, including San Antonio, is expected to see some rain on Wednesday. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon hours.

Then on Friday, Battle of Flowers Day, nearly half the region again could see rain during the afternoon hours, including during the later part of the parade. On Saturday night, the time of the Fiesta Flambeau parade, rain could fall too.

The shower activity is described as "scattered" or "isolated," so it may be merely a temporary bother rather than a spoiler for Fiesta.

Both parades are rain or shine events, unless more inclement weather should develop. Parade goers should check the forecast closer to parade times and be prepared to pack a poncho or umbrella.

A cold front is headed to South Texas, which is triggering the shower activity. Total rainfall amounts remain sketchy.

Highs for the remainder of Fiesta will be in the 80s for the most part this week.

There is also confidence that another upper-level storm system could prove to be a rainmaker next Monday.