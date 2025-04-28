Fiesta 2025 photos: The colors, faces and places from San Antonio's biggest party

Viva Fiesta! San Antonio’s charity-driven, 11-day celebration is now in full swing. Check out these photos from events that have been attended and photographed by TPR staff.

Fiesta de Los Reyes : Through May 4

The popular free event happens every day of Fiesta through May 4 at Market Square downtown.

Jerry Clayton / TPR The weekend crowd at Fiesta de Los Reyes at Market Square on April 27, 2025.

Sandy Garza and her husband Rolando are long-time Fiesta goers.

“I've been going to the [Battle of Flowers] parade since I was itty bitty and me and my husband, we ran a booth at NIOSA for the last probably 10 or 15 years, so it's something that we like to do as a family and it's something that we look forward to every year," Sandy Garza said.

Jerry Clayton / TPR Long-time Fiesta fans Sandy and Rolando Garza visit Fiesta de Los Reyes on April 27, 2025.

It’s Patricia Ferreira’s first Fiesta.

"Love it, love it, absolutely love it. It's fun," she said. "A lot of different people out here with cultures and they're just enjoying themselves."

Shoppers have a selection of colorful Fiesta items to choose from.

Jerry Clayton / TPR Colorful headbands for sale at Market Square during Fiesta de Los Reyes at Market Square on April 27, 2025.

All sorts of food choices are available at Market Square, along with drinks, live music and shopping.

Jerry Clayton / TPR Fiesta attendees enjoy Gorditas at Fiesta de Los Reyes at Market Square on April 27, 2025.

The first weekend of Fiesta saw beautiful warm weather for outdoor events, and Market Square was full of partiers all weekend.

Jerry Clayton / TPR People stay cool at Fiesta de Los Reyes at Market Square on April 27, 2025.

This particular event is a favorite of Anastasia and Edgar Catalan.

“Brings back like a lot of heritage from our ancestors," Anastasia Catalon said.

Edgar Catalon added, "And turkey legs! The food! We don't drink but we come and have a good time.”

Jerry Clayton / TPR A girl with a bubble gun at Market Square celebrating Fiesta de Los Reyes on April 27, 2025.

This year’s Fiesta De Los Reyes has stepped up security with metal detector screenings at the entrances and plenty of law enforcement on hand.

Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR For the first time, metal detectors were in place at the entrance to Market Square for Fiesta.

Fiesta Fiesta at Travis Park: Thursday, April 24

The official kickoff event for Fiesta was held at Travis Park this year.

The tie of San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg was ceremonially cut to signal that it was time to loosen up and have some fun. Senior military officials appeared, and the crowd enjoyed a military flyover.

1 of 10 — fiestaopening2025_aranda-07.jpg Fiesta 2025 kicked off at Travis Park on Thursday night with Fiesta Fiesta, the official opening ceremonies of the 11-day party with a purpose. Saile Aranda / TPR 2 of 10 — fiestaopening2025_aranda-01.jpg Fiesta 2025 kicked off at Travis Park on Thursday night with Fiesta Fiesta, the official opening ceremonies of the 11-day party with a purpose. Saile Aranda / TPR 3 of 10 — fiestaopening2025_aranda-05.jpg Fiesta 2025 kicked off at Travis Park on Thursday night with Fiesta Fiesta, the official opening ceremonies of the 11-day party with a purpose. Saile Aranda / TPR 4 of 10 — fiestaopening2025_aranda-10.jpg Fiesta 2025 kicked off at Travis Park on Thursday night with Fiesta Fiesta, the official opening ceremonies of the 11-day party with a purpose. Saile Aranda / TPR 5 of 10 — fiestaopening2025_aranda-11.jpg Fiesta 2025 kicked off at Travis Park on Thursday night with Fiesta Fiesta, the official opening ceremonies of the 11-day party with a purpose. Saile Aranda / TPR 6 of 10 — fiestaopening2025_aranda-09.jpg Fiesta 2025 kicked off at Travis Park on Thursday night with Fiesta Fiesta, the official opening ceremonies of the 11-day party with a purpose. Saile Aranda / TPR 7 of 10 — fiestaopening2025_aranda-15.jpg Fiesta 2025 kicked off at Travis Park on Thursday night with Fiesta Fiesta, the official opening ceremonies of the 11-day party with a purpose. Saile Aranda / TPR 8 of 10 — fiestaopening2025_aranda-17.jpg Fiesta 2025 kicked off at Travis Park on Thursday night with Fiesta Fiesta, the official opening ceremonies of the 11-day party with a purpose. Saile Aranda / TPR 9 of 10 — fiestaopening2025_aranda-13.jpg Fiesta 2025 kicked off at Travis Park on Thursday night with Fiesta Fiesta, the official opening ceremonies of the 11-day party with a purpose. Saile Aranda / TPR 10 of 10 — fiestaopening2025_aranda-16.jpg Fiesta 2025 kicked off at Travis Park on Thursday night with Fiesta Fiesta, the official opening ceremonies of the 11-day party with a purpose. Saile Aranda / TPR

Fiesta Oyster Bake at St. Mary's University: Saturday, April 24

On Saturday, the second and final day of the Fiesta Oyster Bake on the campus of St. Mary’s University, festivalgoers began piling in to the campus at noon to the smell of oysters baking and the sounds of live music.

It started as an alumni gathering more than 100 years ago and has grown into a premier Fiesta event that includes 100,000 oysters and 32,000 chickens-on-a-stick. All the proceeds benefit students at St. Mayr's University.

Ed Meurer oversaw the oyster baking. He described the not-so-complicated process.

“Lay them out on the grill here and just let them cook. If the fire is hot enough, it should take about 15 to 20 minutes,” he said.

Jerry Clayton / TPR Oysters baking over a flame pit at Oyster Bake.

Kathy Moreno dove right into oyster shucking with no problem.

“No, not at all. There's a knife here that you can give a deposit on and they open the oysters very well and then when you take the knife back, they give you your money back,” she said.

Not everyone was having such an easy time. Steven Gleich was struggling to open his oysters. "I stabbed myself once," he said.

Jerry Clayton / TPR Kathy Moreno shucks an oyster at Fiesta Oyster Bake at St. Mary's University.

Kate Watson was one of the many artists who performed on multiple stages at Fiesta Oyster Bake.

Jerry Clayton / TPR Kate Watson performs at Fiesta Oyster Bake at St. Mary's University.

Oysters weren't the only food choice at Fiesta Oyster Bake. Those wanting food on a stick were not disappointed.

Jerry Clayton / TPR Some attendees wore elaborate costumes at Fiesta Oyster Bake at St. Mary's University.

Check back for more posts as Fiesta continues through Sunday, May 4.