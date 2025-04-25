Fiesta goers can expect increased security at main events

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Security has always been a top priority for local public safety officials during San Antonio's long-running Fiesta, but more layers of protection can be seen this year.

Market Square, which hosts Fiesta de los Reyes during the entire run of Fiesta to benefit the El Rey Feo Scholarship Foundation, has added metal detectors and the grounds have been fenced in so all visitors will have to pass through them. But the metal detector screening process appeared to move fast for Fiesta goers on Friday.

Market Square tends to get very crowded during Fiesta since it's free to enter, there is live music on four stages, and there is a wide selection of food and beverage booths. The San Antonio Police Department had a heavy presence on its grounds on Friday.

The new safety measures come after shootings occurred during Fiesta both in 2023 and 2024. Last year's shooting left 2 dead and 4 injured.

Bags taken to Market Square must be 12 by 6 inches or smaller. Clear bags are encouraged, and backpacks are prohibited.

Police Chief William McManus says safety has been top of mind.

"For almost a year now, we have been working with the city, fire marshals, and Fiesta de los Reyes to ensure a secure and well-prepared event,” McManus said.

Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR The metal detector at an entrance to the Market Square grounds appeared to be processing visitors quickly through on April, 25, 2025

McManus said the safety measures are similar to those taken during the recent NCAA tournament, which had no incidents, according to police.

Bexar County Commissioners this year also approved the purchase of eight heavy-duty barricades that can prevent a vehicle from entering a crowded area. They were expected to be in place during this year's Fiesta.

Meanwhile, state and local law enforcement agencies will ramp up DWI enforcement during Fiesta celebrations in San Antonio.

The San Antonio Police Departments says 139 people were arrested for DWIs last year during Fiesta — the lowest number over the last four years. Despite this, 2024 marked the end of an 11-year streak without a DWI-related fatality during Fiesta.

Deputy District Engineer for The Texas Department of Transportation San Antonio Clayton Ripps urged people to make a plan ahead of festivities.

"Have a designated driver lined up before you even go out,” Ripps said. “When we say designated driver, it's not the person that drinks the least, but the person that does not drink at all."

SAPD, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety will deploy officers for active patrols across the city.