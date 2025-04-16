© 2025 Texas Public Radio
San Antonio celebrates Fiesta 2025: The biggest party of the year

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published April 16, 2025 at 2:07 PM CDT
The Battle of Flowers Parade in front of the Alamo
Courtesy photo
/
Battle of Flowers Association
The Battle of Flowers Parade in front of the Alamo

Fiesta returns to San Antonio in a few weeks. It officially begins on April 24 (though several Fiesta-themed events have already been held) and runs through May 4.

For new residents and visitors who've never experienced it, it's a time of singing, shopping, dancing and parading enjoyed by millions of people.

It's also a time for dramatic and beautiful costumes, traditional ceremonies honoring "royalty," buildings festooned with ribbons and banners, confetti sprinkled in people's hair, even a polo tournament and a traditional Mexican rodeo — and, of course, medals ... medals ... medals.

Many of Fiesta's events also raise money for scholarships, dozens of nonprofits, and other good causes, so everyone's generosity — in all respects — is what makes Fiesta the high point of the year for many people throughout the Alamo City.

Michael Quintanilla got in the Fiesta spirit with a bright costume and a photo with Jon Nunez.
Economy & Labor
Who's who of Fiesta San Antonio appear at media day kick off
Brian Kirkpatrick
Fiesta pumps more than $340 million into the local economy during its run and attracts 2.5 million visitors, according to the Fiesta Commission. The party begins on April 24.

The Fiesta season originally commemorated the Battles of the Alamo and San Jacinto that led to the independence of Texas from Mexico. It started with one parade, the Battle of Flowers, in 1891, and grew into the mammoth season of festivities enjoyed today (though not without some criticism).

Every section of the city — including the military community — celebrates Fiesta in different ways, together comprising a vibrant cultural tapestry that makes San Antonio — and its residents — so special.

Some tips to consider before and during Fiesta

Planning & Preparation:

  • Check the Fiesta schedule and plan your route: There are more than 100 events, so make a schedule and plan. Review the calendar below, which contains just a sampling of everything that's going on.
  • Purchase tickets early: Popular events like the parades and NIOSA sell out fast, so get your tickets as soon as you can.
  • Transportation & Parking: Downtown has heavy traffic and construction. Public transportation like VIA (schedule below) and ridesharing are good options. And get an early start. If you prefer to drive, park in designated garages and be prepared for event parking rates. They can be steep! 
  • Dress for the occasion:  There is a lot of walking and standing involved at Fiesta. Wear comfortable shoes, and opt for light, breathable clothing in vibrant colors.
  • Sun protection: Don't forget sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat for daytime events. It can be very hot (and dangerous) to be out — even in these springtime temps. 
  • Stay hydrated: Carry a reusable water bottle. It’s important to drink plenty of water throughout the day.  
  • Budget: Fiesta can be pricey, so set a budget for food, drinks, medals, and event tickets.
  • Carry essentials: Bring your ID, phone, and a small backpack to keep your belongings secure. Have cash on hand. 

Enjoying the Fiesta spirit:

  • Love your medals: Collect and trade Fiesta medals and make this an authentic experience! 
  • Try the food: Indulge in Fiesta favorites like chicken-on-a-stick, puffy tacos, gorditas, and elote. But remember that many other delicious cuisines are showcased at various events.  
  • Attend parades: The Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades are must-see events.  So many hearts and hands go into making parades a feast for the eyes. Parades are Fiesta favorites.
  • Experience NIOSA: Enjoy A Night in Old San Antonio with food, drinks, and music from the different cultural communities that make up San Antonio. 
  • Explore Market Square: The historic Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square offers live music, food, and fun day and night.
  • Crack cascarones: It's a fun Fiesta tradition to crack cascarones (confetti-filled eggs) on someone's head. But don’t be heavy-handed. A light touch can do the trick! 
  • Keep it clean:  Most open community events yield a lot of trash. Do your part. Let’s help keep our beautiful city clean.
  • Most importantly: Fiesta is a party with a tremendous purpose for San Antonio’s rich history and sense of community. Study the calendar of events (below) and consider attending the ones you typically avoid. You might not know what you’re missing and will find new Fiesta attractions that will become your go-to year after year. 

Safety:

  • Be aware of your surroundings: Stay alert and avoid isolated areas.
  • Stay with your group: Use the buddy system to look out for each other.
  • Drink responsibly: The spirits are flowing at Fiesta. It’s easy to get caught up in the party. Pace yourself and stay hydrated. Never drink and drive.
  • Others are imbibing: Be aware and alert to avoid people and situations that can ruin an evening or even create dangerous situations. 
Fiesta goers mingle at Market Square during April 21, 2023
Arts & Culture
San Antonio police plan security fencing around Market Square during 2025's Fiesta de los Reyes
Marian Navarro
Bags taken to Market Square must be 12x6 inches or smaller. Clear bags are encouraged, and backpacks are prohibited.

And above all, a little know-before-you-go (just for fun):

  • Check your old high school yearbooks: Spend a little time re-learning the names of people you’ll probably run into at NIOSA.
  • Cotton-Eye Joe: Learn those lyrics for the ubiquitous singalongs.
  • A joking matter: Don't make any lame jokes about there being a basement at the Alamo. Get it?
  • The sticks: Once more with feeling. It’s OK to partake in all foods-on-a-stick. It’s expected. It’s a badge of honor. A requirement. No, really. We mean it. Go ahead. Just this once.
  • Sir Charles: Barkley doesn’t get it. Party on, SA!

TRANSPORTATION

VIA Metropolitan Transit will offer Park & Ride services to and from multiple 2025 Fiesta events. Find out more information here.

Friday, April 25

OYSTER BAKE: St. Mary’s University
VIA service will run between 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. from Crossroads Park & Ride. The pick-up and drop- off will be at Camino Santa Maria at Cincinnati Ave.

TASTE OF NEW ORLEANS: Sunken Garden Theater
VIA service will run between 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. from Crossroads Park & Ride and Stone Oak Park & Ride. The pick-up and drop-off are at the Sunken Gardens Entrance at N. St. Mary’s St.

Saturday, April 26

OYSTER BAKE: St. Mary’s University
VIA service will run between 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. from Crossroads Park & Ride. Pick-up and drop-off located at Camino Santa Maria at Cincinnati Ave.

TASTE OF NEW ORLEANS: Sunken Garden Theater
VIA services are to be announced. It will run from Crossroads Park & Ride and Stone Oak Park & Ride. Pick up and drop off is at Sunken Gardens Entrance at N. St. Mary’s St.

Sunday, April 27

TASTE OF NEW ORLEANS: Sunken Garden Theater
VIA services are to be announced. It will run from Crossroads Park & Ride and Stone Oak Park & Ride. Pick-up and drop-off will be at the Sunken Gardens Entrance at N. St. Mary’s St.

Monday, April 28

TEXAS CAVALIERS RIVER PARADE: River Walk
VIA services run between 5 p.m. to midnight from Crossroads Park & Ride and Stone Oak Park & Ride. Pick-up and drop-off will be at Convention Way Dr. off Market Street.

Tuesday, April 29

Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA): La Villita
VIA services will run between 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Crossroads Park & Ride. Pick-up and drop-off are located at Convention Way Dr. off Market Street.

Wednesday, April 30

Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA): La Villita
VIA services run between 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Crossroads Park & Ride. Pick-up and drop-off located at Convention Way Dr. off Market Street.

Thursday, May 1

Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA): La Villita
VIA services run between 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Crossroads Park & Ride. Pick up and drop off is located at Convention Way Dr. off Market Street.

Friday, May 2

BATTLE OF FLOWERS PARADE: Downtown
VIA services run between 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Crossroads Park & Ride. Pick-up and drop-off is located at Convention Way Dr. off Market Street.

Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA): La Villita
VIA services run between 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Crossroads Park & Ride. Pick-up and drop-off is located at Convention Way Dr. off Market Street.

Saturday, May 3

KING WILLIAM FAIR: King William Historic District
VIA services run between 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. from Crossroads and Stone Oak Park & Ride. Pick-up and drop-off located at S. Main Ave. at Guenther St.

FIESTA FLAMBEAU: Downtown 
VIA services run between 5 p.m. to midnight from Crossroads Park & Ride. Pick up and drop off is located at Convention Way Dr. off Market Street.

Here is a sampling of the events to consider checking out in the coming weeks.

Wednesday, April 23, to Sunday, Nov. 2

Fiesta Makes a Splash: The Annual Witte Museum Fiesta Exhibition

  • Organizer: Witte Museum
  • Where: Witte Museum
  • Location: 3801 Broadway
  • Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • About: Visit the Witte Museum to learn about Fiesta’s history, from its origins in 1891 with the Battle of Flowers Parade to today’s Fiesta San Antonio Commission events. The Witte is also the home for the Fiesta San Antonio Commission’s poster collection from the past decade.
  • Cost: $16
TPR archive

Thursday, April 24

Fiesta Fiesta, presented by Toyota

  • Organizer: The Fiesta San Antonio Commission
  • Where: Travis Park
  • Location: 301 E. Travis St.
  • Time: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • About: Expect carnival rides, games, live entertainment, and food.
  • Cost: Free

Taste of the Republic

  • Organizer: Texas Culinary Alliance
  • Where: Jack Guenther Pavilion at the Briscoe
  • Location: 210 W. Market St.
  • Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • About: Expect to explore the six culinary regions of Texas, with wine pairing at every food station, and listen to a live DJ.
  • Cost: $150

Thursday, April 24, to Saturday, April 26

SACXS Show and Sale

  • Organizer: San Antonio Cactus and Xerophyte Society
  • Where: San Antonio Garden Center
  • Location: 3310 N. New Braunfels Ave.
  • About: This event will have various an array of cacti and succulents for sale by plant vendors, a silent auction of plants, educational displays, and children’s activities. The proceeds support various scholarships for high school and college students.
  • Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Cost: Free

Thursday, April 24, to Sunday, May 4

Fiesta Carnival

  • Organizer: The Fiesta San Antonio Commission
  • Where: Alamodome
  • Location: 100 Montana St. Parking Lot C
  • Time: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • About: Expect plenty of rides and attractions, midway games for all ages, food, beer, and free live entertainment.
  • Cost: Ticket information here
Fiesta Flambeau Parade
Courtesy photo
/
Fiesta Flambeau Parade
Fiesta Flambeau Parade

Friday, April 25 

Día En La Sombrilla

  • Organizer: University of Texas at San Antonio
  • Where: University of Texas at San Antonio
  • Location: 1 UTSA Circle Main Campus, Sombrilla Plaza and Central Plaza
  • Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • About: Food and drinks and games.
  • Cost: Free

Alamo Heights Night 2025

  • Organizer: Alamo Heights Night LLC
  • Where: University of Incarnate Word
  • Location: 4301 Broadway
  • Time: 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Entry gates open at 5:30 p.m.
  • About: Expect dozens of food and drink vendors, games, and live music.
  • Cost: Ticket information here.

Rey Feo Public Crowning

  • Organizer: Rey Feo Scholarship Foundation
  • Where: Main Plaza
  • Location: 115 Main Ave.
  • Time: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
  • About: Expect to meet the members of Rey Feo’s royal court. Proceeds of this FIESTA fundraising event go toward the Rey Feo Scholarship program.
  • Cost: Free
Michael Quintanilla got in the Fiesta spirit with a bright costume and a photo with Jon Nunez.
Brian Kirkpatrick
/
TPR
Michael Quintanilla got in the Fiesta spirit with a bright costume and a photo with Jon Nunez.
Arts & Culture
The Man Best Suited For Fiesta Turns His Attire Into Art
Jack Morgan
A new exhibit set to open at the Institute of Texan Cultures, just in time for Fiesta. Michael Quintanilla is one of two artists exhibiting works that fit…

WEBB Party

  • Organizer: San Antonio AIDS Foundation
  • Where: 110 Broadway Building Office
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • About: WEBB Party supports the services of the San Antonio AIDS Foundation.
  • Cost: Ticket information here

King’s Crowning Celebration

  • Organizer: Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation
  • Where: Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
  • Location: 100 Auditorium Circle
  • Time: 7 p.m. to midnight
  • About: Expect music, food buffet, drinks (open bar), and Crowning of King Rey Feo LXXVI, Fabian Castillo, Sr.
  • Cost: Ticket information here

Friday, April 25, to Saturday, April 26

2025 Fiesta Show & Shine

  • Organizer: Buffalo Soldiers MC San Antonio Texas
  • Where: Texas Pride Barbecue
  • Location: 2980 E. Loop 1604 S. Access Rd.
  • Time: Friday, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.
  • About: This event helps the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of San Antonio Texas provide scholarships for students.
  • Cost: Free

FIESTA Oyster Bake 

  • Organizer: St. Mary's University Alumni Association
  • Where: St. Mary’s University
  • Location: 1 Camino Santa Maria
  • Time: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • About: Food, drinks and live music. Proceeds go directly toward scholarships for St. Mary’s students.
  • Cost: $25 to $40

Friday, April 25, to Sunday, April 27

A Taste of New Orleans

  • Organizer: San Antonio Zulu Association
  • Where: Sunken Garden Theater
  • Location: 3875 N. St Mary's St.
  • Time: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • About: The 38th annual event has New Orleans-style food and music with a menu that includes assorted gumbos, red beans and rice, shrimp creole, etouffee, and shrimp kabob. There will also be kids rides, play areas, clowns and face painting.
  • Cost: $22 and free for kids under 12.

Annual Open TCA Car Show

  • Organizer: SJRC Texas Inc.
  • Where: Main Plaza
  • Location: 100 N. Main St., Boerne, TX
  • Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • About: Event includes food trucks, a silent auction, pet blessings, Fiesta medals, and more than 400 classic cars. TCA Open Car Show proceeds benefit SJRC Texas, a charity caring for children and families affected by trauma, abuse and neglect.
  • Cost: Free

Friday, April 25, to Sunday, May 4

Fiesta De Los Reyes

  • Organizer: Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation
  • Where: Historic Market Square
  • Location: 514 W. Commerce St.
  • Time: 10 a.m. to midnight
  • About: Expect live music performances and food and beverages
  • Cost: Free
Fiesta De Los Reyes
1 of 3  — Fiesta De Los Reyes Media Kit.zip
Fiesta De Los Reyes
Courtesy photo / Socially Media Group
Fiesta De Los Reyes
2 of 3  — 2025 RFCEF Spazmatics Invite-Public-final-print-v2.png
Fiesta De Los Reyes
Courtesy photo / Socially Media Group
2025 FDLR Band Lineup
3 of 3  — 2025 FDLR Band Lineup.png
2025 FDLR Band Lineup
Courtesy photo / Socially Media Group

Saturday, April 26

El Rey Fido Coronation

  • Organizer: San Antonio Humane Society
  • Where: Hops N Hounds
  • Location: 1123 Ave. B.
  • Time: 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • About: This annual fundraising doggy competition will crown the next El Rey Fido XXIII, with four runners-up.
  • Cost: Free

Fiesta Masquerade Party

  • Organizer: Psi Alpha Scholarship Foundation, Inc.
  • Where: The Westin San Antonio North
  • Location: 9821 Colonnade Blvd.
  • Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • About: Food, drinks, and music. Dress with masks and meet Fiesta royalty.
  • Cost: Ticket information here

Chanclas y Cervezas

  • Organizer: Brooks Gives Back
  • Where: The Greenline
  • Location: 2532 Sidney Brooks
  • Time: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • About: Event includes food, games, live music, and beer. There will be a petting zoo for the kids.
  • Cost: Ticket information here. Free for kids 12 and under.
Arts & Culture
Fiesta Medals: The More Bling, The More Sparkle, The Better
Brian Kirkpatrick
A Fiesta medal is one of the most popular ways for an individual, business, political candidate, military unit or private group to express their Fiesta…

Investiture of King Antonio

  • Organizer: Texas Cavaliers
  • Where: Alamo Plaza
  • Location: 300 Alamo Plaza
  • Time: 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
  • About: Texas Cavaliers Charitable Foundation benefits and supports local children. The new King Antonio is ceremoniously welcomed by the mayor and receives the key to the city. King Antonio responds by paying homage to the Alamo’s defenders and formally accepting the reins for the Fiesta Week’s activities.
  • Cost: Free

Fiesta on French

  • Organizer: Fiesta on French
  • Where: 415 W. French Place
  • Location: 415 W. French Place
  • Time: 7 p.m. to midnight
  • About: A Mardi Gras celebration with New Orleans Jazz indoors by Jazz Dogs, #DJDennis210 and New Orleans Cajun food, crawfish boil, vegetarian and gluten free options as well as fresh beignets for dessert. Proceeds for this Fiesta event go toward Any Baby Can and Children’s Rehabilitation Institute TeletonUSA (CRIT)
  • Cost: Ticket information here
A medal enthusiast
Vivian Zuniga
/
TPR
A medal enthusiast

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil

  • Organizer: Fiesta Youth
  • Where: DoSeum
  • Location: 2800 Broadway
  • Time: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
  • About: A masquerade ball that benefits Fiesta Youth. An afterparty will be held at the Bonham Exchange.
  • Cost: Ticket information here

Fiesta Festival

  • Organizer: Volunteer Services Council State Supported Living Center
  • Where: San Antonio State Supported Living Center
  • Location: 6711 S New Braunfels Ave.
  • Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • About: Fiesta Parade begins at noon. There will be food booths, vendor booths, games and live music. This Fiesta event was created to include residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This is a family friendly alcohol-free event.
  • Cost: Free

15th Annual FIESTA Motorcycle Ride for Organ & Tissue Donor Awareness

  • Organizer: Circle for Life
  • Where: Javelina Harley-Davidson
  • Location: 29078 Interstate 10 Frontage Rd.
  • Time: 10 a.m. to noon
  • About: This event celebrates organ and tissue donor awareness. A police escorted motorcycle rally will ride to The Ridge at the Hill in San Antonio.
  • Cost: Ticket information here

Breakfast for the Brave

  • Organizer: Endeavors
  • Where: The Rock at La Cantera
  • Location: 1 Spurs Wy.
  • Time: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • About: This event will feature appearances by Fiesta royalty, medal giveaways, and music. Veterans and first responders get a free breakfast, with up to 350 meals provided.
  • Cost: Free

UTSA Fiesta Arts Fair

  • Organizer: UTSA Alumni Association
  • Where: UTSA SW Campus
  • Location: 300 Augusta
  • Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • About: Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Fiesta Arts Fair Expect live music by local and regional performers on two stages.
  • Cost: $20
Fiesta goers pack Market Square on April 4, 2023.
Joey Palacios
/
TPR
Fiesta goers pack Market Square on April 4, 2023.

OLLU Confetti 5K Run/Walk

  • Organizer: Our Lady of the Lake University
  • Where: Our Lady of the Lake University Main Building
  • Location: 411 SW 24th St.
  • Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • About: Sign up and join Our Lady of the Lake University in its 5K run and walk event. More race information here.
  • Cost: $35

Walk for Autism

  • Organizer: Any Baby Can San Antonio
  • Where: Palo Alto College
  • Location: 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.
  • Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • About: Any Baby Can’s 20th Annual Walk will have more than 10,000 participants and community partners from San Antonio will run/walk to support local families raising individuals on the spectrum. Register to participate in the event here.
  • Cost: Free

Fiesta Castle Hills

  • Organizer: Castle Hills Community Organization
  • Where: Fiesta Castle Hills
  • Location: 207 Lemonwood Dr., Castle Hills, TX
  • Time: Parade begins at 10 a.m. The fair is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • About: The parade route will begin on Roleto Drive, entering from the NW Loop 410 access road only. Funds raised are for Best Friends Team, Special Olympics Texas. Enjoy vendor booths, games for children, a petting zoo, a food court, a margarita booth, and live music. This Fiesta event is pet friendly.
  • Cost: Free

Pinatas in the Barrio

  • Organizer: AUEDA
  • Where: Guadalupe Plaza
  • Location: 1327 Guadalupe St.
  • Time: Noon to 9 p.m.
  • About: Live entertainment, food, arts and crafts vendors, and crowning of Senior Citizen King and Queen of the Barrio by Rey Feo. Proceeds go to scholarship programs for diverse artists.
  • Cost: Free

San Jacinto Victory Celebration

  • Organizer: Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Alamo Heroes Chapter
  • Where: Alamo Plaza
  • Location: 300 Alamo Plaza
  • Time: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Cost: Free
Fiesta Patrias
Courtesy photo
/
City of San Antonio
Fiesta Patrias

Celebrations of Traditions Pow Wow

  • Organizer: United San Antonio Pow Wow
  • Where: St. Philip's College, William Allen Hudgins Health and Wellness Building
  • Location: 1801 Martin Luther King Dr.
  • Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • About: Attendees can view traditional dance and music at an official Native American Pow Wow.
  • Cost: Free

United Way’s Kids Festival

  • Organizer: United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County
  • Where: Rosedale Park
  • Location: 303 Dartmouth St.
  • Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • About: Families receive free books, children’s activities and games. Entertainment includes a hat making competition, a bubble station, and a sensory safe space. Families take home fresh fruit and healthy foods.
  • Cost: Free

Top Teens of America Healthy Choice Conference

  • Organizer: San Antonio Metropolitan Top Teens of America
  • Where: Second Baptist Church Community Center
  • Location: 3310 E. Commerce
  • Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • About: An educational event designed to promote healthy lifestyles by participating in workshops.
  • Cost: Free

Lotería para Líderes

  • Organizer: Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas
  • Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton San Antonio Brooks
  • Location: 7610 S. New Braunfels Ave.
  • Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • About: Attendees get to shop from local vendors, play games of lotería, and support Girl Scouts and the West Side Girl Scout Leadership Center.
  • Cost: Ticket information here

Chaparral Music & Heritage Festival

  • Organizer: San Antonio Parks Foundation
  • Where: Civic Park at Hemisfair
  • Location: 210 South Alamo Street
  • Time: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • About: San Antonio Parks Foundation hosts the Chaparral Music & Heritage Festival.
  • Cost: Ticket information here

Fiesta Kings Cup Polo Party

  • Organizer: San Antonio Polo Club
  • Where: San Antonio Polo Club
  • Location: 490 W. Specht
  • Time: Noon to 4 p.m.
  • About: Features several polo matches, half-time divot stomp, and hat contest.
  • Cost: Ticket information here

Saturday, April 26, to Sunday, April 27

47th Annual Fiesta Women & Co-Ed Soccer Tournament

  • Organizer: The Women's Soccer Association of San Antonio
  • Where: Star Soccer Complex
  • Location: 5103 David Edwards Dr.
  • Time: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • About: Event offers food trucks and a children's playground during soccer games. Event helps fund scholarship, textbooks and for tournaments.
  • Cost: Free

Sunday, April 27

Fiesta De Los Niños

  • Organizer: Port San Antonio
  • Where: Boeing Center at Tech Port
  • Location: 3331 General Hudnell Dr. Acc Rd.
  • Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • About: Food and craft vendors, entertainment, carnival rides, science activities, and video games. Features technology demonstrations and hands-on activities including video gaming, cybersecurity, robotics, virtual reality, aerospace technology
  • Cost: Free

Fiesta Ole Style Show, Luncheon & Bazaar

  • Organizer: Pan American League
  • Where: The Westin San Antonio North
  • Location: 9821 Colonnade Blvd.
  • Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • About: This event's proceeds will support the Pan American League’s scholarships and community social services.
  • Cost: Ticket information here

Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta

  • Organizer: San Antonio River Foundation
  • Where: Acequia Park
  • Location: 8500 Mission Pkwy.
  • Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • About: Free fishing, food for purchase, Fiesta Medal market, music, and games for the kids such as bicycle and kayak decorating contests.
  • Cost: Free

Deco Fiesta

  • Organizer: Network for Young Artists
  • Where: 211 Beal St.
  • Location: 211 Beal St.
  • Time: Noon to 8 p.m.
  • About: This event includes music, wares and treats from local artisan vendors.
  • Cost: Free

Fiesta – A Musical Fusion in San Antonio

  • Organizer: San Antonio Symphonic Band
  • Where: University of the Incarnate Word, Diane Bennack Concert Hall
  • Location: 4301 Broadway
  • Time: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • About: The San Antonio Symphonic Band showcases music’s rich diversity with a new conductor: Dr. Esteban Montalvo.
  • Cost: Free

The Chili Queens Chili Cook-Off

  • Organizer: The Happy Foundation
  • Where: Bonham Exchange
  • Location: 411 Bonham
  • Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • About: Combination chili cook-off and Tacky Queen competition. Free chili samples and voting for the favorite. Benefits San Antonio AIDS Foundation and Fiesta Youth.
  • Cost: Free
Alysha and Paul Rodriguez won the Chili Queens Chili Cook-off along with their queen, Antonio Hall.
Vivian Zuniga
/
TPR
Alysha and Paul Rodriguez won the Chili Queens Chili Cook-off along with their queen, Antonio Hall.

Sunday, April 27, and Sunday, May 4

Day in Old Mexico

  • Organizer: San Antonio Charro Association
  • Where: Rancho del Charro
  • Location: 6126 Padre Drive
  • Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • About: Event includes food, drinks and shopping and features Rey Feo and his Royal Court. There will be mariachis, ballet folklorico dancers, and dancing horses.
  • Cost: $20. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Monday, April 28

Texas Cavaliers River Parade

  • Organizer: Texas Cavaliers
  • Where: San Antonio River Walk
  • Location: 602 E. Commerce
  • Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • About: Decorated floats parade down the San Antonio River.
  • Cost: Ticket information here.

Monday, April 28, to Thursday, May 1

San Antonio College Multicultural Conference

  • Organizer: San Antonio College Multicultural Conference
  • Where: San Antonio College
  • Location: 1819 N. Main Ave.
  • Time: 6 p.m.
  • About: San Antonio College celebrates 20 years hosting the Multicultural Conference. This year’s theme is “More than meets the eye.” Event includes representatives from the Irish and Mexican consulates, a documentary screening, music and a women's history discussion panel.
  • Cost: Free
Multicultural conference overall events
1 of 5  — overall events.png
Multicultural conference overall events
Courtesy photo / Dr. Kimberly Wells, English program, San Antonio College
Multicultural Conference documentary image
2 of 5  — Documentary.png
Multicultural Conference documentary image
Courtesy photo / Dr. Kimberly Wells, English program, San Antonio College
Multicultural Conference Irish Mexican Dinner image
3 of 5  — Irish Mexican Dinner.png
Multicultural Conference Irish Mexican Dinner image
Courtesy photo / Dr. Kimberly Wells, English program, San Antonio College
Selena event image
4 of 5  — Selena Event.png
Selena event image
Courtesy photo / Dr. Kimberly Wells, English program, San Antonio College
Trivia competition image
5 of 5  — trivia.png
Trivia competition image
Courtesy photo / Dr. Kimberly Wells, English program, San Antonio College

Tuesday, April 29

Fiesta Especial Celebration Day

  • Organizer: disABILITYsa
  • Where: Alamodome Parking Lot C
  • Location: 100 Montana St.
  • Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • About: Event includes a Royal Court, a one-day carnival, an inclusion 5K and parade. This event has educational components and accessible accommodations such as a Sensory Room and Universal Changing Spaces.
  • Cost: Free but advance registration is required.
disABILITYsa’s Fiesta Especial Celebration Day 2024.
1 of 4  — image (1).png
disABILITYsa’s Fiesta Especial Celebration Day 2024.
Courtesy photo / disABILITYSA
disABILITYsa’s Fiesta Especial Celebration Day 2024
2 of 4  — image (2).png
disABILITYsa’s Fiesta Especial Celebration Day 2024
Courtesy photo / disABILITYSA
disABILITYsa’s Fiesta Especial Celebration Day 2024
3 of 4  — image.png
disABILITYsa’s Fiesta Especial Celebration Day 2024
Courtesy photo / disABILITYSA
disABILITYsa’s Fiesta Especial Celebration Day 2024
4 of 4  — image (3).png
disABILITYsa’s Fiesta Especial Celebration Day 2024
Courtesy photo / disABILITYSA

Art In The Garden

  • Organizer: Art In The Garden
  • Where: San Antonio Botanical Garden
  • Location: 555 Funston Place
  • Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • About: Live and silent art auction featuring local and national artists, live music, food, and drinks.
  • Cost: Ticket information here.

Tuesday, April 29, to Thursday, May 1

Cornyation 2025

  • Organizer: Fiesta Cornyation
  • Where: Charline McCombs Empire Theatre
  • Location: 226 N. St Mary's St.
  • Time: 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
  • About: Expect humor, outrageous costumes, and spoofing of anyone and anything. No one under 18 admitted.
  • Cost: Ticket information here

Tuesday, April 29, to Friday, May 2

A Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA)

  • Organizer: The Conservation Society of San Antonio
  • Where: La Villita
  • Location: 418 La Villita Street
  • Time: 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • About: This event features more than 150 food, drink and atmosphere booths and entertainment stages, live music and shopping.
  • Cost: Ticket information here

Wednesday, April 30 

Fiesta Hat Contest and Luncheon

  • Organizer: The Woman's Club of San Antonio
  • Where: The Westin San Antonio North
  • Location: 9821 Colonnade Blvd.
  • Time: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • About: Competition in several individual and group categories. There will be a large silent auction and boutique shopping.
  • Cost: $80

The Coronation of the Queen of The Order of the Alamo

  • Organizer: The Order of the Alamo
  • Where: Majestic Theatre
  • Location: 224 E. Houston St.
  • Time: 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
  • About: Each year a queen is elected from the membership. The event includes several musical performances.
  • Cost: Ticket information here

Wednesday, April 30, to Thursday, May 1 

Ford Mariachi Festival

  • Organizer: Visit San Antonio
  • Where: The San Antonio Riverwalk
  • Location: 849 E. Commerce
  • Time: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • About: Enjoy the music and dancing as these talented groups float by. Features Mariachi bands and Folklorico dancers from local schools as they perform along the San Antonio River Walk.
  • Cost: Free
Arts & Culture
There are eco-friendly ways for San Antonio to celebrate Fiesta with cascarones
Jackie Velez
The San Antonio River Authority suggests making your own eggs and filling them with leaves or birdseed.

Wednesday, April 30, to Friday, May 2

Fiesta Gartenfest at the Beethoven

  • Organizer: Beethoven Männerchor, Inc.
  • Where: Beethoven Halle and Garten
  • Location: 422 Pereida St.
  • Time: 4 p.m. to midnight
  • About: There will be traditional music and dance, a banquet of German delicacies and a variety of beer selection.
  • Cost: $10. Kids under 12 get in free. Free to active duty and retired military, first responders, members of German-American organizations, Fiesta San Antonio Commission members and residents of the 78204 and 78210 zip codes.

Wednesday, April 30, to Saturday, May 3

Fiesta San Fernando

  • Organizer: San Fernando Cathedral
  • Where: Main Plaza
  • Location: 115 Main Ave.
  • Time: 10 a.m. to midnight
  • About: A celebration of family, family cooked food and fun. Features live entertainment and arts and crafts.
  • Cost: Free

Thursday, May 1

First Tee Invitational

  • Organizer: First Tee, Greater San Antonio
  • Where: Canyon Springs Golf Club
  • Location: 24405 Wilderness Oak
  • Time: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • About: First Tee is a youth development organization that enables kids to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of challenges.
  • Cost: Ticket information here

Senior Fiesta

  • Organizer: Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of San Antonio, Inc.
  • Where: Wonderland of the Americas Mall
  • Location: 4522 Fredericksburg Rd.
  • Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • About: Seniors will have live entertainment, senior lifestyle exhibitors, and vendors for seniors. There will also be a senior Fiesta court, a King and Queen and Prince and Princess from Catholic Charities. Senior Fiesta supports Catholic Charities’ senior programs like Adopt-A-Senior, an outreach program visiting isolated seniors in their homes.
  • Cost: Free

St. Philip’s College CultureFest and Rib Cook-Off

  • Organizer: St. Philip's College
  • Where: St. Philip's College
  • Location: 1801 Martin Luther King Dr.
  • Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • About: This Fiesta event features a rib cook-off, live music, a car show, food and non-food vendors, and several grill raffles.
  • Cost: Free
Polo players and their horses during the 2024 Fiesta Kings Cup at the San Antonio Polo Club
Sports
Fiesta Kings Cup aims to make polo more than just the ‘sport of kings’
Lily Brennan
Fiesta is the 11-day party offering more than 100 events, from parades to street fairs. Among them is the Fiesta Kings Cup, an annual polo tournament held by a club with more than 130 years of history.

Fiesta Clay Target Shoot

  • Organizer: Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 1836
  • Where: San Antonio Gun Club
  • Location: 928 E Contour Dr.
  • Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration starts at 10 a.m. Shooting begins at 11 a.m.
  • About: Competitions, meal, live auction, trophies. Shooters must provide their own gun, and eye/ear protection.
  • Cost: Shooting competition $500 / Team, 4 person team

Navy Day at the Alamo

  • Organizer: United States Navy
  • Where: Alamo Plaza
  • Location: 300 Alamo Plaza
  • Time: 11 a.m. to noon
  • About: This event brings together sailors, family members, and the San Antonio civilian community with the goal to raise public awareness of the Navy’s mission in San Antonio and around the world.
  • Cost: Free

PACfest 2025

  • Organizer: Palo Alto College
  • Where: Palo Alto College
  • Location: 1400 W Villaret Blvd.
  • Time: Noon to 11 p.m.
  • About: This event features more than 20 student organizations, a main stage with artistic and musical performers throughout the day, food booths, and children’s activities.
  • Cost: $10
Arts & Culture
A visit to the traditional Mexican rodeo in San Antonio
Jack Morgan
U.S. rodeos and Charreadas are both done on horseback. They are measures of the horses and their riders but they bear little resemblance beyond that.

FREDSTOCK

  • Organizer: The Music Business Program at San Antonio College
  • Where: San Antonio College
  • Location: 309 W Dewey Pl (Parking Lot 13)
  • Time: 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • About: Features local and national bands with a mix of rock, cumbia, and fusion.
  • Cost: Free

10th Street River Festival

  • Organizer: VFW Post 76
  • Where: VFW Post 76
  • Location: 10 10th Street
  • Time: 3 p.m. to midnight
  • About: Event includes live entertainment, dancing, and food and beverage for purchase.
  • Cost: Free

Taste of the Northside

  • Organizer: Brighton Center
  • Where: The Rock at La Cantera
  • Location: 1 Spurs Wy.
  • Time: 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
  • About: This event benefits more than 4,000 children with disabilities every year.
  • Cost: Ticket information here.

Friday, May 2

Battle of Flowers Parade

  • Organizer: Battle of Flowers Association
  • Where: Parade Route
  • Location: Downtown San Antonio
  • About: Massive parade of floats, bands, and other performers. The parade route will start at E. Locust and N. Main Ave. and finish at W. Martin and N. Santa Rosa St.
  • Time: 9:55 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Cost: Free; reserved seats are $20 to $40

Alamo Area Square and Round Association Fiesta Dance

  • Organizer: Alamo Area Square & Round Dance Association
  • Where: Tri-Point YMCA
  • Location: 3233 N. St. Mary’s St.
  • Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • About: Have a fun time dancing.
  • Cost: Free

Friday, May 2, to Saturday, May 3

Fiesta Jazz Band Festival

  • Organizer: St. Mary's University Department of Music
  • Where: St. Mary's University Campus
  • Location: 1 Camino Santa Maria
  • Time: May 2, from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.; May 3, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • About: Event offers a unique educational and musical performance experience for more than 500 middle school, high school and college jazz student performers from across the state.
  • Cost: Free

Friday, May 2, to Sunday, May 4

Fiesta Artisan Show

  • Organizer: Visit San Antonio
  • Where: San Antonio Riverwalk
  • Location: 849 E. Commerce
  • Time: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • About: More than 40 handmade artisan booths, including pottery, textiles, jewelry, woodwork, paintings, and beadwork.
  • Cost: Free

Saturday, May 3

Fiesta Pooch Parade

  • Organizer: Therapy Animals of San Antonio
  • Where: Alamo Heights Swimming Pool
  • Location: 250 Viesca St.
  • Time: 9:30 a.m. to noon.
  • About: A parade of pooches featuring King Anbarkio, King Anbarkio In Waiting. There will be a costume contest, demonstrations and trainer talks, food trucks, booths with free information and products.
  • Cost: Ticket information here
2024 Pooch Parade
1 of 3  — 20240427_082628.jpg
2024 Pooch Parade
Jackie Velez / TPR
Pooches on parade
2 of 3  — 20240427_082740.jpg
Pooches on parade
Jackie Velez / TPR
Pooches on parade
3 of 3  — 20240427_092211.jpg
Pooches on parade
Jackie Velez / TPR

Run to Remember

  • Organizer: Alzheimer's Association San Antonio Texas
  • Where: Comanche Park
  • Location: 2600 Rigsby Ave.
  • Time: 7:30 a.m. to noon
  • About: Run off all that chicken on a stick with a 5k Beer Run. There’s also a kids 5k run, food and beverages. Register online.
  • Cost: $15 to $45

The Starfish Dash 5K Run/Walk & Health Fair

  • Organizer: The Chromosome 18 Registry & Research Society
  • Where: UT Health San Antonio
  • Location: 7431 Merton Minter
  • Time: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
  • About: Live music. Fiesta medals. 5K Run/Walk with medals for winners.
  • Cost: Free
Arts & Culture
The Weird History Behind Fiesta Medals
Jack Morgan
Creating, producing and collecting Fiesta medals: It’s one of the odd things about Fiesta that distinguishes it from citywide celebrations any where else.…

King William Fair

  • Organizer: King William Association
  • Where: King William Historic District
  • Location: 122 Madison St.
  • Time: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • About: Features 200 art and craft vendors, live music, dance performances, Kids’ Kingdom, food and beverage booths, and a parade.
  • Cost: $20.

Fiesta East

  • Organizer: Historic Neighborhoods Development Corporation
  • Where: Dignowity Hills Lockwood Park
  • Location: 801 N. Olive St.
  • Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • About: This event includes music, food, and beverages, prize giveaways, and Fiesta Royalty appearances.
  • Cost: Free
Vivian Zuniga
/
TPR

Fiesta de los Spurs Fun Run

  • Organizer: Spurs Give
  • Where: Starts at the intersection of Evergreen and Main St. and finishes at Piazza Italia Park at 500 Columbus St.
  • Location: Downtown San Antonio
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
  • About: The Fiesta de los Spurs Fun Run is the only run that runs the Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade route. Includes costume contests, prizes, post-event celebration, live music and special guest appearances, photo ops, and finisher medals to the first 1,000 runners to cross the finish line. Register to participate.
  • Cost: Ticket information here

Fiesta Flambeau Parade

  • Organizer: Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association, Inc.
  • Where: Review the parade route here
  • Location: Downtown San Antonio
  • Time: 7:45 p.m. - 11 p.m.
  • About: Features floats, costumes, and performances.
  • Cost: Ticket information here.
Fiesta Flambeau Parade map
Screenshot
/
Screenshot
Fiesta Flambeau Parade map

Saturday, May 3, to Sunday, May 4

Festival De Animales

  • Organizer: San Antonio Zoo
  • Where: San Antonio Zoo
  • Location: 3903 N. St Mary's St.
  • Time: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • About: Celebrating animals, culture, and conservation.
  • Cost: Free for Zoo members; $31.99 for adults; $27.99 children 3-11.

Sunday, May 4

MissionFest 2025

  • Organizer: Mission San Jose Catholic Church
  • Where: The Mission San Jose
  • Location: 701 E. Pyron
  • Time: 10 a.m. to midnight
  • About: Music and food.
  • Cost: $10

Festival De Cascarones

  • Organizer: Texas A&M University–San Antonio
  • Where: Texas A&M University-San Antonio
  • Location: One University Way
  • Time: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • About: Cascarone Smash with 6,000 cascarones that are given out. Entertainment, food, and pet friendly.
  • Cost: Free
Arts & Culture
Fiesta: Why Some San Antonians Are Conflicted About Citywide Celebration
Jack Morgan
San Antonio's largest citywide celebration, Fiesta, has come and gone. However, there’s one more Fiesta story to tell — and it’s one you don’t hear that…

All Veterans Memorial

  • Organizer: Alamo Chapter #366, Vietnam Veterans of America
  • Where: Vietnam War Memorial
  • Location: 451 Jefferson
  • Time: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • About: Music event solemn salute to veterans of all wars.
  • Cost: Free

Praise Dance Celebration

  • Organizer: Alpha Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
  • Where: Carver Community Cultural Center
  • Location: 226 N. Hackberry St.
  • Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • About: This event presents authentic expressive movements, dance, mime and music.
  • Cost: Free

La Reina de la Feria de las Flores Reception

  • Organizer: Rey Feo Scholarship Foundation
  • Where: Third Coast Bank Roof Top
  • Location: 420 Broadway
  • Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • About: All Fiesta royalty in attendance including Rey Feo and King Antonio. This is the last official day of Fiesta.
  • Cost: Free

Sunday, April 27 and Sunday, May 4

Day in Old Mexico

  • Organizer: San Antonio Charro Association
  • Where: Rancho del Charro
  • Location: 6126 Padre Drive
  • Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • About: Event includes food, drinks and shopping, and it features Rey Feo and his Royal Court. There will be mariachis, ballet folklorico dancers, and dancing horses.
