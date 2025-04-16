San Antonio celebrates Fiesta 2025: The biggest party of the year

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Fiesta returns to San Antonio in a few weeks. It officially begins on April 24 (though several Fiesta-themed events have already been held) and runs through May 4.

For new residents and visitors who've never experienced it, it's a time of singing, shopping, dancing and parading enjoyed by millions of people.

It's also a time for dramatic and beautiful costumes, traditional ceremonies honoring "royalty," buildings festooned with ribbons and banners, confetti sprinkled in people's hair, even a polo tournament and a traditional Mexican rodeo — and, of course, medals ... medals ... medals.

Many of Fiesta's events also raise money for scholarships, dozens of nonprofits, and other good causes, so everyone's generosity — in all respects — is what makes Fiesta the high point of the year for many people throughout the Alamo City.

The Fiesta season originally commemorated the Battles of the Alamo and San Jacinto that led to the independence of Texas from Mexico. It started with one parade, the Battle of Flowers, in 1891, and grew into the mammoth season of festivities enjoyed today (though not without some criticism).

Every section of the city — including the military community — celebrates Fiesta in different ways, together comprising a vibrant cultural tapestry that makes San Antonio — and its residents — so special.

Some tips to consider before and during Fiesta

Planning & Preparation:



Check the Fiesta schedule and plan your route : There are more than 100 events, so make a schedule and plan. Review the calendar below, which contains just a sampling of everything that's going on.

: There are more than 100 events, so make a schedule and plan. Review the calendar below, which contains just a sampling of everything that's going on. Purchase tickets early : Popular events like the parades and NIOSA sell out fast, so get your tickets as soon as you can.

: Popular events like the parades and NIOSA sell out fast, so get your tickets as soon as you can. Transportation & Parking: Downtown has heavy traffic and construction. Public transportation like VIA (schedule below) and ridesharing are good options. And get an early start. If you prefer to drive, park in designated garages and be prepared for event parking rates. They can be steep!

Downtown has heavy traffic and construction. Public transportation like VIA (schedule below) and ridesharing are good options. And get an early start. If you prefer to drive, park in designated garages and be prepared for event parking rates. They can be steep! Dress for the occasion: There is a lot of walking and standing involved at Fiesta. Wear comfortable shoes, and opt for light, breathable clothing in vibrant colors.

There is a lot of walking and standing involved at Fiesta. Wear comfortable shoes, and opt for light, breathable clothing in vibrant colors. Sun protection: Don't forget sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat for daytime events. It can be very hot (and dangerous) to be out — even in these springtime temps.

Don't forget sunscreen, sunglasses, and a hat for daytime events. It can be very hot (and dangerous) to be out — even in these springtime temps. Stay hydrated: Carry a reusable water bottle. It’s important to drink plenty of water throughout the day.

Carry a reusable water bottle. It’s important to drink plenty of water throughout the day. Budget: Fiesta can be pricey, so set a budget for food, drinks, medals, and event tickets.

Fiesta can be pricey, so set a budget for food, drinks, medals, and event tickets. Carry essentials: Bring your ID, phone, and a small backpack to keep your belongings secure. Have cash on hand.

Enjoying the Fiesta spirit:



Love your medals : Collect and trade Fiesta medals and make this an authentic experience!

: Collect and trade Fiesta medals and make this an authentic experience! Try the food : Indulge in Fiesta favorites like chicken-on-a-stick, puffy tacos, gorditas, and elote. But remember that many other delicious cuisines are showcased at various events.

: Indulge in Fiesta favorites like chicken-on-a-stick, puffy tacos, gorditas, and elote. But remember that many other delicious cuisines are showcased at various events. Attend parades: The Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades are must-see events. So many hearts and hands go into making parades a feast for the eyes. Parades are Fiesta favorites.

The Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades are must-see events. So many hearts and hands go into making parades a feast for the eyes. Parades are Fiesta favorites. Experience NIOSA : Enjoy A Night in Old San Antonio with food, drinks, and music from the different cultural communities that make up San Antonio.

: Enjoy A Night in Old San Antonio with food, drinks, and music from the different cultural communities that make up San Antonio. Explore Market Square : The historic Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square offers live music, food, and fun day and night.

: The historic Fiesta de los Reyes at Market Square offers live music, food, and fun day and night. Crack cascarones : It's a fun Fiesta tradition to crack cascarones (confetti-filled eggs) on someone's head. But don’t be heavy-handed. A light touch can do the trick!

: It's a fun Fiesta tradition to crack cascarones (confetti-filled eggs) on someone's head. But don’t be heavy-handed. A light touch can do the trick! Keep it clean: Most open community events yield a lot of trash. Do your part. Let’s help keep our beautiful city clean.

Most open community events yield a lot of trash. Do your part. Let’s help keep our beautiful city clean. Most importantly: Fiesta is a party with a tremendous purpose for San Antonio’s rich history and sense of community. Study the calendar of events (below) and consider attending the ones you typically avoid. You might not know what you’re missing and will find new Fiesta attractions that will become your go-to year after year.

Safety:



Be aware of your surroundings : Stay alert and avoid isolated areas.

: Stay alert and avoid isolated areas. Stay with your group : Use the buddy system to look out for each other.

: Use the buddy system to look out for each other. Drink responsibly: The spirits are flowing at Fiesta. It’s easy to get caught up in the party. Pace yourself and stay hydrated. Never drink and drive.

The spirits are flowing at Fiesta. It’s easy to get caught up in the party. Pace yourself and stay hydrated. Never drink and drive. Others are imbibing: Be aware and alert to avoid people and situations that can ruin an evening or even create dangerous situations.

And above all, a little know-before-you-go (just for fun):



Check your old high school yearbooks: Spend a little time re-learning the names of people you’ll probably run into at NIOSA.

Spend a little time re-learning the names of people you’ll probably run into at NIOSA. Cotton-Eye Joe : Learn those lyrics for the ubiquitous singalongs.

: Learn those lyrics for the ubiquitous singalongs. A joking matter: Don't make any lame jokes about there being a basement at the Alamo. Get it?

Don't make any lame jokes about there being a basement at the Alamo. Get it? The sticks : Once more with feeling. It’s OK to partake in all foods-on-a-stick. It’s expected. It’s a badge of honor. A requirement. No, really. We mean it. Go ahead. Just this once.

: Once more with feeling. It’s OK to partake in all foods-on-a-stick. It’s expected. It’s a badge of honor. A requirement. No, really. We mean it. Go ahead. Just this once. Sir Charles: Barkley doesn’t get it. Party on, SA!

TRANSPORTATION

VIA Metropolitan Transit will offer Park & Ride services to and from multiple 2025 Fiesta events. Find out more information here .

Friday, April 25

OYSTER BAKE: St. Mary’s University

VIA service will run between 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. from Crossroads Park & Ride. The pick-up and drop- off will be at Camino Santa Maria at Cincinnati Ave.

TASTE OF NEW ORLEANS: Sunken Garden Theater

VIA service will run between 4:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. from Crossroads Park & Ride and Stone Oak Park & Ride. The pick-up and drop-off are at the Sunken Gardens Entrance at N. St. Mary’s St.

Saturday, April 26

OYSTER BAKE: St. Mary’s University

VIA service will run between 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. from Crossroads Park & Ride. Pick-up and drop-off located at Camino Santa Maria at Cincinnati Ave.

TASTE OF NEW ORLEANS: Sunken Garden Theater

VIA services are to be announced. It will run from Crossroads Park & Ride and Stone Oak Park & Ride. Pick up and drop off is at Sunken Gardens Entrance at N. St. Mary’s St.

Sunday, April 27

TASTE OF NEW ORLEANS: Sunken Garden Theater

VIA services are to be announced. It will run from Crossroads Park & Ride and Stone Oak Park & Ride. Pick-up and drop-off will be at the Sunken Gardens Entrance at N. St. Mary’s St.

Monday, April 28

TEXAS CAVALIERS RIVER PARADE: River Walk

VIA services run between 5 p.m. to midnight from Crossroads Park & Ride and Stone Oak Park & Ride. Pick-up and drop-off will be at Convention Way Dr. off Market Street.

Tuesday, April 29

Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA): La Villita

VIA services will run between 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Crossroads Park & Ride. Pick-up and drop-off are located at Convention Way Dr. off Market Street.

Wednesday, April 30

Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA): La Villita

VIA services run between 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Crossroads Park & Ride. Pick-up and drop-off located at Convention Way Dr. off Market Street.

Thursday, May 1

Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA): La Villita

VIA services run between 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Crossroads Park & Ride. Pick up and drop off is located at Convention Way Dr. off Market Street.

Friday, May 2

BATTLE OF FLOWERS PARADE: Downtown

VIA services run between 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. from Crossroads Park & Ride. Pick-up and drop-off is located at Convention Way Dr. off Market Street.

Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA): La Villita

VIA services run between 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. from Crossroads Park & Ride. Pick-up and drop-off is located at Convention Way Dr. off Market Street.

Saturday, May 3

KING WILLIAM FAIR: King William Historic District

VIA services run between 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. from Crossroads and Stone Oak Park & Ride. Pick-up and drop-off located at S. Main Ave. at Guenther St.

FIESTA FLAMBEAU: Downtown

VIA services run between 5 p.m. to midnight from Crossroads Park & Ride. Pick up and drop off is located at Convention Way Dr. off Market Street.

Here is a sampling of the events to consider checking out in the coming weeks.

Wednesday, April 23, to Sunday, Nov. 2

Fiesta Makes a Splash: The Annual Witte Museum Fiesta Exhibition



Organizer: Witte Museum

Witte Museum Where: Witte Museum

Witte Museum Location: 3801 Broadway

3801 Broadway Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. About: Visit the Witte Museum to learn about Fiesta’s history, from its origins in 1891 with the Battle of Flowers Parade to today’s Fiesta San Antonio Commission events. The Witte is also the home for the Fiesta San Antonio Commission’s poster collection from the past decade.

Visit the Witte Museum to learn about Fiesta’s history, from its origins in 1891 with the Battle of Flowers Parade to today’s Fiesta San Antonio Commission events. The Witte is also the home for the Fiesta San Antonio Commission’s poster collection from the past decade. Cost: $16

TPR archive

Thursday, April 24

Fiesta Fiesta, presented by Toyota



Organizer: The Fiesta San Antonio Commission

The Fiesta San Antonio Commission Where: Travis Park

Travis Park Location: 301 E. Travis St.

301 E. Travis St. Time: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

4 p.m. to 10 p.m. About: Expect carnival rides, games, live entertainment, and food.

Expect carnival rides, games, live entertainment, and food. Cost: Free

Taste of the Republic



Organizer: Texas Culinary Alliance

Texas Culinary Alliance Where: Jack Guenther Pavilion at the Briscoe

Jack Guenther Pavilion at the Briscoe Location: 210 W. Market St.

210 W. Market St. Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

5 p.m. to 9 p.m. About: Expect to explore the six culinary regions of Texas, with wine pairing at every food station, and listen to a live DJ.

Expect to explore the six culinary regions of Texas, with wine pairing at every food station, and listen to a live DJ. Cost: $150

Thursday, April 24, to Saturday, April 26

SACXS Show and Sale



Organizer: San Antonio Cactus and Xerophyte Society

San Antonio Cactus and Xerophyte Society Where: San Antonio Garden Center

San Antonio Garden Center Location: 3310 N. New Braunfels Ave.

3310 N. New Braunfels Ave. About: This event will have various an array of cacti and succulents for sale by plant vendors, a silent auction of plants, educational displays, and children’s activities. The proceeds support various scholarships for high school and college students.

This event will have various an array of cacti and succulents for sale by plant vendors, a silent auction of plants, educational displays, and children’s activities. The proceeds support various scholarships for high school and college students. Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: Free

Thursday, April 24, to Sunday, May 4

Fiesta Carnival



Organizer: The Fiesta San Antonio Commission

The Fiesta San Antonio Commission Where: Alamodome

Alamodome Location: 100 Montana St. Parking Lot C

100 Montana St. Parking Lot C Time: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

5 p.m. to 11 p.m. About: Expect plenty of rides and attractions, midway games for all ages, food, beer, and free live entertainment.

Expect plenty of rides and attractions, midway games for all ages, food, beer, and free live entertainment. Cost: Ticket information here

Courtesy photo / Fiesta Flambeau Parade Fiesta Flambeau Parade

Friday, April 25

Día En La Sombrilla



Organizer: University of Texas at San Antonio

University of Texas at San Antonio Where: University of Texas at San Antonio

University of Texas at San Antonio Location: 1 UTSA Circle Main Campus, Sombrilla Plaza and Central Plaza

1 UTSA Circle Main Campus, Sombrilla Plaza and Central Plaza Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. About: Food and drinks and games.

Food and drinks and games. Cost: Free

Alamo Heights Night 2025



Organizer: Alamo Heights Night LLC

Alamo Heights Night LLC Where: University of Incarnate Word

University of Incarnate Word Location: 4301 Broadway

4301 Broadway Time: 5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Entry gates open at 5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Entry gates open at 5:30 p.m. About: Expect dozens of food and drink vendors, games, and live music.

Expect dozens of food and drink vendors, games, and live music. Cost: Ticket information here .

Rey Feo Public Crowning



Organizer: Rey Feo Scholarship Foundation

Rey Feo Scholarship Foundation Where: Main Plaza

Main Plaza Location: 115 Main Ave.

115 Main Ave. Time: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. About: Expect to meet the members of Rey Feo’s royal court. Proceeds of this FIESTA fundraising event go toward the Rey Feo Scholarship program.

Expect to meet the members of Rey Feo’s royal court. Proceeds of this FIESTA fundraising event go toward the Rey Feo Scholarship program. Cost: Free

Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR Michael Quintanilla got in the Fiesta spirit with a bright costume and a photo with Jon Nunez.

WEBB Party



Organizer: San Antonio AIDS Foundation

San Antonio AIDS Foundation Where: 110 Broadway Building Office

110 Broadway Building Office Time: 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. About: WEBB Party supports the services of the San Antonio AIDS Foundation.

WEBB Party supports the services of the San Antonio AIDS Foundation. Cost: Ticket information here

King’s Crowning Celebration



Organizer: Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation

Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation Where: Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Tobin Center for the Performing Arts Location: 100 Auditorium Circle

100 Auditorium Circle Time: 7 p.m. to midnight

7 p.m. to midnight About: Expect music, food buffet, drinks (open bar), and Crowning of King Rey Feo LXXVI, Fabian Castillo, Sr.

Expect music, food buffet, drinks (open bar), and Crowning of King Rey Feo LXXVI, Fabian Castillo, Sr. Cost: Ticket information here

Friday, April 25, to Saturday, April 26

2025 Fiesta Show & Shine



Organizer: Buffalo Soldiers MC San Antonio Texas

Buffalo Soldiers MC San Antonio Texas Where: Texas Pride Barbecue

Texas Pride Barbecue Location: 2980 E. Loop 1604 S. Access Rd.

2980 E. Loop 1604 S. Access Rd. Time: Friday, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.

Friday, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. About: This event helps the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of San Antonio Texas provide scholarships for students.

This event helps the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club of San Antonio Texas provide scholarships for students. Cost: Free

FIESTA Oyster Bake



Organizer: St. Mary's University Alumni Association

St. Mary's University Alumni Association Where: St. Mary’s University

St. Mary’s University Location: 1 Camino Santa Maria

1 Camino Santa Maria Time: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

5 p.m. to 11 p.m. About: Food, drinks and live music. Proceeds go directly toward scholarships for St. Mary’s students.

Food, drinks and live music. Proceeds go directly toward scholarships for St. Mary’s students. Cost: $25 to $40

Friday, April 25, to Sunday, April 27

A Taste of New Orleans



Organizer: San Antonio Zulu Association

San Antonio Zulu Association Where: Sunken Garden Theater

Sunken Garden Theater Location: 3875 N. St Mary's St.

3875 N. St Mary's St. Time: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

5 p.m. to 11 p.m. About: The 38th annual event has New Orleans-style food and music with a menu that includes assorted gumbos, red beans and rice, shrimp creole, etouffee, and shrimp kabob. There will also be kids rides, play areas, clowns and face painting.

The 38th annual event has New Orleans-style food and music with a menu that includes assorted gumbos, red beans and rice, shrimp creole, etouffee, and shrimp kabob. There will also be kids rides, play areas, clowns and face painting. Cost: $22 and free for kids under 12.



Annual Open TCA Car Show



Organizer: SJRC Texas Inc.

SJRC Texas Inc. Where: Main Plaza

Main Plaza Location: 100 N. Main St., Boerne, TX

100 N. Main St., Boerne, TX Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. About: Event includes food trucks, a silent auction, pet blessings, Fiesta medals, and more than 400 classic cars. TCA Open Car Show proceeds benefit SJRC Texas, a charity caring for children and families affected by trauma, abuse and neglect.

Event includes food trucks, a silent auction, pet blessings, Fiesta medals, and more than 400 classic cars. TCA Open Car Show proceeds benefit SJRC Texas, a charity caring for children and families affected by trauma, abuse and neglect. Cost: Free

Friday, April 25, to Sunday, May 4

Fiesta De Los Reyes



Organizer: Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation

Rey Feo Consejo Educational Foundation Where: Historic Market Square

Historic Market Square Location: 514 W. Commerce St.

514 W. Commerce St. Time: 10 a.m. to midnight

10 a.m. to midnight About: Expect live music performances and food and beverages

Expect live music performances and food and beverages Cost: Free

Saturday, April 26

El Rey Fido Coronation



Organizer: San Antonio Humane Society

San Antonio Humane Society Where: Hops N Hounds

Hops N Hounds Location: 1123 Ave. B.

1123 Ave. B. Time: 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m.

9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. About: This annual fundraising doggy competition will crown the next El Rey Fido XXIII, with four runners-up.

This annual fundraising doggy competition will crown the next El Rey Fido XXIII, with four runners-up. Cost: Free

Fiesta Masquerade Party



Organizer: Psi Alpha Scholarship Foundation, Inc.

Psi Alpha Scholarship Foundation, Inc. Where: The Westin San Antonio North

The Westin San Antonio North Location: 9821 Colonnade Blvd.

9821 Colonnade Blvd. Time: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. About: Food, drinks, and music. Dress with masks and meet Fiesta royalty.

Food, drinks, and music. Dress with masks and meet Fiesta royalty. Cost: Ticket information here

Chanclas y Cervezas



Organizer: Brooks Gives Back

Brooks Gives Back Where: The Greenline

The Greenline Location: 2532 Sidney Brooks

2532 Sidney Brooks Time: 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

5 p.m. to 11 p.m. About: Event includes food, games, live music, and beer. There will be a petting zoo for the kids.

Event includes food, games, live music, and beer. There will be a petting zoo for the kids. Cost: Ticket information here . Free for kids 12 and under.

Investiture of King Antonio



Organizer: Texas Cavaliers

Texas Cavaliers Where: Alamo Plaza

Alamo Plaza Location: 300 Alamo Plaza

300 Alamo Plaza Time: 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. About: Texas Cavaliers Charitable Foundation benefits and supports local children. The new King Antonio is ceremoniously welcomed by the mayor and receives the key to the city. King Antonio responds by paying homage to the Alamo’s defenders and formally accepting the reins for the Fiesta Week’s activities.

Texas Cavaliers Charitable Foundation benefits and supports local children. The new King Antonio is ceremoniously welcomed by the mayor and receives the key to the city. King Antonio responds by paying homage to the Alamo’s defenders and formally accepting the reins for the Fiesta Week’s activities. Cost: Free

Fiesta on French



Organizer: Fiesta on French

Fiesta on French Where: 415 W. French Place

415 W. French Place Location: 415 W. French Place

415 W. French Place Time: 7 p.m. to midnight

7 p.m. to midnight About: A Mardi Gras celebration with New Orleans Jazz indoors by Jazz Dogs, #DJDennis210 and New Orleans Cajun food, crawfish boil, vegetarian and gluten free options as well as fresh beignets for dessert. Proceeds for this Fiesta event go toward Any Baby Can and Children’s Rehabilitation Institute TeletonUSA (CRIT)

A Mardi Gras celebration with New Orleans Jazz indoors by Jazz Dogs, #DJDennis210 and New Orleans Cajun food, crawfish boil, vegetarian and gluten free options as well as fresh beignets for dessert. Proceeds for this Fiesta event go toward Any Baby Can and Children’s Rehabilitation Institute TeletonUSA (CRIT) Cost: Ticket information here

Vivian Zuniga / TPR A medal enthusiast

Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil



Organizer: Fiesta Youth

Fiesta Youth Where: DoSeum

DoSeum Location: 2800 Broadway

2800 Broadway Time: 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

7 p.m. to 11 p.m. About: A masquerade ball that benefits Fiesta Youth . An afterparty will be held at the Bonham Exchange.

A masquerade ball that benefits . An afterparty will be held at the Cost: Ticket information here

Fiesta Festival



Organizer: Volunteer Services Council State Supported Living Center

Volunteer Services Council State Supported Living Center Where: San Antonio State Supported Living Center

San Antonio State Supported Living Center Location: 6711 S New Braunfels Ave.

6711 S New Braunfels Ave. Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. About: Fiesta Parade begins at noon. There will be food booths, vendor booths, games and live music. This Fiesta event was created to include residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This is a family friendly alcohol-free event.

Fiesta Parade begins at noon. There will be food booths, vendor booths, games and live music. This Fiesta event was created to include residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This is a family friendly alcohol-free event. Cost: Free

15th Annual FIESTA Motorcycle Ride for Organ & Tissue Donor Awareness



Organizer: Circle for Life

Circle for Life Where: Javelina Harley-Davidson

Javelina Harley-Davidson Location: 29078 Interstate 10 Frontage Rd.

29078 Interstate 10 Frontage Rd. Time: 10 a.m. to noon

10 a.m. to noon About: This event celebrates organ and tissue donor awareness. A police escorted motorcycle rally will ride to The Ridge at the Hill in San Antonio.

This event celebrates organ and tissue donor awareness. A police escorted motorcycle rally will ride to The Ridge at the Hill in San Antonio. Cost: Ticket information here.

Breakfast for the Brave



Organizer: Endeavors

Endeavors Where: The Rock at La Cantera

The Rock at La Cantera Location: 1 Spurs Wy.

1 Spurs Wy. Time: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

7 a.m. to 1 p.m. About: This event will feature appearances by Fiesta royalty, medal giveaways, and music. Veterans and first responders get a free breakfast, with up to 350 meals provided.

This event will feature appearances by Fiesta royalty, medal giveaways, and music. Veterans and first responders get a free breakfast, with up to 350 meals provided. Cost: Free

UTSA Fiesta Arts Fair



Organizer: UTSA Alumni Association

UTSA Alumni Association Where: UTSA SW Campus

UTSA SW Campus Location: 300 Augusta

300 Augusta Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. About: Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Fiesta Arts Fair Expect live music by local and regional performers on two stages.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Fiesta Arts Fair Expect live music by local and regional performers on two stages. Cost: $20

Joey Palacios / TPR Fiesta goers pack Market Square on April 4, 2023.

OLLU Confetti 5K Run/Walk



Organizer: Our Lady of the Lake University

Our Lady of the Lake University Where: Our Lady of the Lake University Main Building

Our Lady of the Lake University Main Building Location: 411 SW 24th St.

411 SW 24th St. Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. About: Sign up and join Our Lady of the Lake University in its 5K run and walk event. More race information here.

Sign up and join Our Lady of the Lake University in its 5K run and walk event. More race information Cost: $35

Walk for Autism



Organizer: Any Baby Can San Antonio

Any Baby Can San Antonio Where: Palo Alto College

Palo Alto College Location: 1400 W. Villaret Blvd.

1400 W. Villaret Blvd. Time: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. About: Any Baby Can’s 20th Annual Walk will have more than 10,000 participants and community partners from San Antonio will run/walk to support local families raising individuals on the spectrum. Register to participate in the event here .

Any Baby Can’s 20th Annual Walk will have more than 10,000 participants and community partners from San Antonio will run/walk to support local families raising individuals on the spectrum. Register to participate in the event . Cost: Free

Fiesta Castle Hills



Organizer: Castle Hills Community Organization

Castle Hills Community Organization Where: Fiesta Castle Hills

Fiesta Castle Hills Location: 207 Lemonwood Dr., Castle Hills, TX

207 Lemonwood Dr., Castle Hills, TX Time: Parade begins at 10 a.m. The fair is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parade begins at 10 a.m. The fair is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. About: The parade route will begin on Roleto Drive, entering from the NW Loop 410 access road only. Funds raised are for Best Friends Team, Special Olympics Texas. Enjoy vendor booths, games for children, a petting zoo, a food court, a margarita booth, and live music. This Fiesta event is pet friendly.

The parade route will begin on Roleto Drive, entering from the NW Loop 410 access road only. Funds raised are for Best Friends Team, Special Olympics Texas. Enjoy vendor booths, games for children, a petting zoo, a food court, a margarita booth, and live music. This Fiesta event is pet friendly. Cost: Free

Pinatas in the Barrio



Organizer: AUEDA

AUEDA Where: Guadalupe Plaza

Guadalupe Plaza Location: 1327 Guadalupe St.

1327 Guadalupe St. Time: Noon to 9 p.m.

Noon to 9 p.m. About: Live entertainment, food, arts and crafts vendors , and crowning of Senior Citizen King and Queen of the Barrio by Rey Feo. Proceeds go to scholarship programs for diverse artists.

Live entertainment, food, arts and crafts vendors and crowning of Senior Citizen King and Queen of the Barrio by Rey Feo. Proceeds go to scholarship programs for diverse artists. Cost: Free

San Jacinto Victory Celebration



Organizer: Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Alamo Heroes Chapter

Daughters of the Republic of Texas, Alamo Heroes Chapter Where: Alamo Plaza

Alamo Plaza Location: 300 Alamo Plaza

300 Alamo Plaza Time: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Cost: Free

Courtesy photo / City of San Antonio Fiesta Patrias

Celebrations of Traditions Pow Wow



Organizer: United San Antonio Pow Wow

United San Antonio Pow Wow Where: St. Philip's College, William Allen Hudgins Health and Wellness Building

St. Philip's College, William Allen Hudgins Health and Wellness Building Location: 1801 Martin Luther King Dr.

1801 Martin Luther King Dr. Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. About: Attendees can view traditional dance and music at an official Native American Pow Wow.

Attendees can view traditional dance and music at an official Native American Pow Wow. Cost: Free

United Way’s Kids Festival



Organizer: United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County

United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County Where: Rosedale Park

Rosedale Park Location: 303 Dartmouth St.

303 Dartmouth St. Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. About: Families receive free books, children’s activities and games. Entertainment includes a hat making competition, a bubble station, and a sensory safe space. Families take home fresh fruit and healthy foods.

Families receive free books, children’s activities and games. Entertainment includes a hat making competition, a bubble station, and a sensory safe space. Families take home fresh fruit and healthy foods. Cost: Free

Top Teens of America Healthy Choice Conference



Organizer: San Antonio Metropolitan Top Teens of America

San Antonio Metropolitan Top Teens of America Where: Second Baptist Church Community Center

Second Baptist Church Community Center Location: 3310 E. Commerce

3310 E. Commerce Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. About: An educational event designed to promote healthy lifestyles by participating in workshops.

An educational event designed to promote healthy lifestyles by participating in workshops. Cost: Free

Lotería para Líderes



Organizer: Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas

Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas Where: Embassy Suites by Hilton San Antonio Brooks

Embassy Suites by Hilton San Antonio Brooks Location: 7610 S. New Braunfels Ave.

7610 S. New Braunfels Ave. Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. About: Attendees get to shop from local vendors, play games of lotería, and support Girl Scouts and the West Side Girl Scout Leadership Center.

Attendees get to shop from local vendors, play games of lotería, and support Girl Scouts and the West Side Girl Scout Leadership Center. Cost: Ticket information here

Chaparral Music & Heritage Festival



Organizer: San Antonio Parks Foundation

San Antonio Parks Foundation Where: Civic Park at Hemisfair

Civic Park at Hemisfair Location: 210 South Alamo Street

210 South Alamo Street Time: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. About: San Antonio Parks Foundation hosts the Chaparral Music & Heritage Festival.

San Antonio Parks Foundation hosts the Chaparral Music & Heritage Festival. Cost: Ticket information here

Fiesta Kings Cup Polo Party



Organizer: San Antonio Polo Club

San Antonio Polo Club Where: San Antonio Polo Club

San Antonio Polo Club Location: 490 W. Specht

490 W. Specht Time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Noon to 4 p.m. About: Features several polo matches, half-time divot stomp, and hat contest.

Features several polo matches, half-time divot stomp, and hat contest. Cost: Ticket information here

Saturday, April 26, to Sunday, April 27

47th Annual Fiesta Women & Co-Ed Soccer Tournament



Organizer: The Women's Soccer Association of San Antonio

The Women's Soccer Association of San Antonio Where: Star Soccer Complex

Star Soccer Complex Location: 5103 David Edwards Dr.

5103 David Edwards Dr. Time: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. About: Event offers food trucks and a children's playground during soccer games. Event helps fund scholarship, textbooks and for tournaments.

Event offers food trucks and a children's playground during soccer games. Event helps fund scholarship, textbooks and for tournaments. Cost: Free

Sunday, April 27

Fiesta De Los Niños



Organizer: Port San Antonio

Port San Antonio Where: Boeing Center at Tech Port

Boeing Center at Tech Port Location: 3331 General Hudnell Dr. Acc Rd.

3331 General Hudnell Dr. Acc Rd. Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. About: Food and craft vendors, entertainment, carnival rides, science activities, and video games. Features technology demonstrations and hands-on activities including video gaming, cybersecurity, robotics, virtual reality, aerospace technology

Food and craft vendors, entertainment, carnival rides, science activities, and video games. Features technology demonstrations and hands-on activities including video gaming, cybersecurity, robotics, virtual reality, aerospace technology Cost: Free

Fiesta Ole Style Show, Luncheon & Bazaar



Organizer: Pan American League

Pan American League Where: The Westin San Antonio North

The Westin San Antonio North Location: 9821 Colonnade Blvd.

9821 Colonnade Blvd. Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. About: This event's proceeds will support the Pan American League’s scholarships and community social services.

This event's proceeds will support the Pan American League’s scholarships and community social services. Cost: Ticket information here

Mission Reach Flotilla Fiesta



Organizer: San Antonio River Foundation

San Antonio River Foundation Where: Acequia Park

Acequia Park Location: 8500 Mission Pkwy.

8500 Mission Pkwy. Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. About: Free fishing, food for purchase, Fiesta Medal market, music, and games for the kids such as bicycle and kayak decorating contests.

Free fishing, food for purchase, Fiesta Medal market, music, and games for the kids such as bicycle and kayak decorating contests. Cost: Free

Deco Fiesta



Organizer: Network for Young Artists

Network for Young Artists Where: 211 Beal St.

211 Beal St. Location: 211 Beal St.

211 Beal St. Time: Noon to 8 p.m.

Noon to 8 p.m. About: This event includes music, wares and treats from local artisan vendors.

This event includes music, wares and treats from local artisan vendors. Cost: Free

Fiesta – A Musical Fusion in San Antonio



Organizer: San Antonio Symphonic Band

San Antonio Symphonic Band Where: University of the Incarnate Word, Diane Bennack Concert Hall

University of the Incarnate Word, Diane Bennack Concert Hall Location: 4301 Broadway

4301 Broadway Time: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. About: The San Antonio Symphonic Band showcases music’s rich diversity with a new conductor: Dr. Esteban Montalvo.

The San Antonio Symphonic Band showcases music’s rich diversity with a new conductor: Dr. Esteban Montalvo. Cost: Free

The Chili Queens Chili Cook-Off



Organizer: The Happy Foundation

The Happy Foundation Where: Bonham Exchange

Bonham Exchange Location: 411 Bonham

411 Bonham Time: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

3 p.m. to 8 p.m. About: Combination chili cook-off and Tacky Queen competition. Free chili samples and voting for the favorite. Benefits San Antonio AIDS Foundation and Fiesta Youth.

Combination chili cook-off and Tacky Queen competition. Free chili samples and voting for the favorite. Benefits San Antonio AIDS Foundation and Fiesta Youth. Cost: Free

Vivian Zuniga / TPR Alysha and Paul Rodriguez won the Chili Queens Chili Cook-off along with their queen, Antonio Hall.

Sunday, April 27, and Sunday, May 4

Day in Old Mexico



Organizer: San Antonio Charro Association

San Antonio Charro Association Where: Rancho del Charro

Rancho del Charro Location: 6126 Padre Drive

6126 Padre Drive Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. About: Event includes food, drinks and shopping and features Rey Feo and his Royal Court. There will be mariachis, ballet folklorico dancers, and dancing horses.

Event includes food, drinks and shopping and features Rey Feo and his Royal Court. There will be mariachis, ballet folklorico dancers, and dancing horses. Cost: $20. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Monday, April 28

Texas Cavaliers River Parade



Organizer: Texas Cavaliers

Texas Cavaliers Where: San Antonio River Walk

San Antonio River Walk Location: 602 E. Commerce

602 E. Commerce Time: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. About: Decorated floats parade down the San Antonio River.

Decorated floats parade down the San Antonio River. Cost: Ticket information here .

Monday, April 28, to Thursday, May 1

San Antonio College Multicultural Conference



Organizer: San Antonio College Multicultural Conference

San Antonio College Multicultural Conference Where: San Antonio College

San Antonio College Location: 1819 N. Main Ave.

1819 N. Main Ave. Time: 6 p.m.

6 p.m. About: San Antonio College celebrates 20 years hosting the Multicultural Conference. This year’s theme is “More than meets the eye.” Event includes representatives from the Irish and Mexican consulates, a documentary screening, music and a women's history discussion panel.

San Antonio College celebrates 20 years hosting the Multicultural Conference. This year’s theme is “More than meets the eye.” Event includes representatives from the Irish and Mexican consulates, a documentary screening, music and a women's history discussion panel. Cost: Free

Tuesday, April 29

Fiesta Especial Celebration Day



Organizer: disABILITYsa

disABILITYsa Where: Alamodome Parking Lot C

Alamodome Parking Lot C Location: 100 Montana St.

100 Montana St. Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. About: Event includes a Royal Court, a one-day carnival, an inclusion 5K and parade. This event has educational components and accessible accommodations such as a Sensory Room and Universal Changing Spaces.

Event includes a Royal Court, a one-day carnival, an inclusion 5K and parade. This event has educational components and accessible accommodations such as a Sensory Room and Universal Changing Spaces. Cost: Free but advance registration is required.

Art In The Garden



Organizer: Art In The Garden

Art In The Garden Where: San Antonio Botanical Garden

San Antonio Botanical Garden Location: 555 Funston Place

555 Funston Place Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

6 p.m. to 10 p.m. About: Live and silent art auction featuring local and national artists, live music, food, and drinks.

Live and silent art auction featuring local and national artists, live music, food, and drinks. Cost: Ticket information here .

Tuesday, April 29, to Thursday, May 1

Cornyation 2025



Organizer: Fiesta Cornyation

Fiesta Cornyation Where: Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

Charline McCombs Empire Theatre Location: 226 N. St Mary's St.

226 N. St Mary's St. Time: 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

7 p.m. and 10 p.m. About: Expect humor, outrageous costumes, and spoofing of anyone and anything. No one under 18 admitted.

Expect humor, outrageous costumes, and spoofing of anyone and anything. No one under 18 admitted. Cost: Ticket information here

Tuesday, April 29, to Friday, May 2

A Night in Old San Antonio (NIOSA)



Organizer: The Conservation Society of San Antonio

The Conservation Society of San Antonio Where: La Villita

La Villita Location: 418 La Villita Street

418 La Villita Street Time: 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. About: This event features more than 150 food, drink and atmosphere booths and entertainment stages, live music and shopping.

This event features more than 150 food, drink and atmosphere booths and entertainment stages, live music and shopping. Cost: Ticket information here

Wednesday, April 30

Fiesta Hat Contest and Luncheon



Organizer: The Woman's Club of San Antonio

The Woman's Club of San Antonio Where: The Westin San Antonio North

The Westin San Antonio North Location: 9821 Colonnade Blvd.

9821 Colonnade Blvd. Time: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. About: Competition in several individual and group categories. There will be a large silent auction and boutique shopping.

Competition in several individual and group categories. There will be a large silent auction and boutique shopping. Cost: $80

The Coronation of the Queen of The Order of the Alamo



Organizer: The Order of the Alamo

The Order of the Alamo Where: Majestic Theatre

Majestic Theatre Location: 224 E. Houston St.

224 E. Houston St. Time: 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. About: Each year a queen is elected from the membership. The event includes several musical performances.

Each year a queen is elected from the membership. The event includes several musical performances. Cost: Ticket information here

Wednesday, April 30, to Thursday, May 1

Ford Mariachi Festival



Organizer: Visit San Antonio

Visit San Antonio Where: The San Antonio Riverwalk

The San Antonio Riverwalk Location: 849 E. Commerce

849 E. Commerce Time: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. About: Enjoy the music and dancing as these talented groups float by. Features Mariachi bands and Folklorico dancers from local schools as they perform along the San Antonio River Walk.

Enjoy the music and dancing as these talented groups float by. Features Mariachi bands and Folklorico dancers from local schools as they perform along the San Antonio River Walk. Cost: Free

Wednesday, April 30, to Friday, May 2

Fiesta Gartenfest at the Beethoven



Organizer: Beethoven Männerchor, Inc.

Beethoven Männerchor, Inc. Where: Beethoven Halle and Garten

Beethoven Halle and Garten Location: 422 Pereida St.

422 Pereida St. Time: 4 p.m. to midnight

4 p.m. to midnight About: There will be traditional music and dance, a banquet of German delicacies and a variety of beer selection.

There will be traditional music and dance, a banquet of German delicacies and a variety of beer selection. Cost: $10. Kids under 12 get in free. Free to active duty and retired military, first responders, members of German-American organizations, Fiesta San Antonio Commission members and residents of the 78204 and 78210 zip codes.

Wednesday, April 30, to Saturday, May 3

Fiesta San Fernando



Organizer: San Fernando Cathedral

San Fernando Cathedral Where: Main Plaza

Main Plaza Location: 115 Main Ave.

115 Main Ave. Time: 10 a.m. to midnight

10 a.m. to midnight About: A celebration of family, family cooked food and fun. Features live entertainment and arts and crafts.

A celebration of family, family cooked food and fun. Features live entertainment and arts and crafts. Cost: Free

Thursday, May 1

First Tee Invitational



Organizer: First Tee, Greater San Antonio

First Tee, Greater San Antonio Where: Canyon Springs Golf Club

Canyon Springs Golf Club Location: 24405 Wilderness Oak

24405 Wilderness Oak Time: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. About: First Tee is a youth development organization that enables kids to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of challenges.

First Tee is a youth development organization that enables kids to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of challenges. Cost: Ticket information here

Senior Fiesta



Organizer: Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of San Antonio, Inc.

Catholic Charities, Archdiocese of San Antonio, Inc. Where: Wonderland of the Americas Mall

Wonderland of the Americas Mall Location: 4522 Fredericksburg Rd.

4522 Fredericksburg Rd. Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. About: Seniors will have live entertainment, senior lifestyle exhibitors, and vendors for seniors. There will also be a senior Fiesta court, a King and Queen and Prince and Princess from Catholic Charities. Senior Fiesta supports Catholic Charities’ senior programs like Adopt-A-Senior, an outreach program visiting isolated seniors in their homes.

Seniors will have live entertainment, senior lifestyle exhibitors, and vendors for seniors. There will also be a senior Fiesta court, a King and Queen and Prince and Princess from Catholic Charities. Senior Fiesta supports Catholic Charities’ senior programs like Adopt-A-Senior, an outreach program visiting isolated seniors in their homes. Cost: Free

St. Philip’s College CultureFest and Rib Cook-Off



Organizer: St. Philip's College

St. Philip's College Where: St. Philip's College

St. Philip's College Location: 1801 Martin Luther King Dr.

1801 Martin Luther King Dr. Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. About: This Fiesta event features a rib cook-off, live music, a car show, food and non-food vendors, and several grill raffles.

This Fiesta event features a rib cook-off, live music, a car show, food and non-food vendors, and several grill raffles. Cost: Free

Fiesta Clay Target Shoot



Organizer: Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 1836

Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 1836 Where: San Antonio Gun Club

San Antonio Gun Club Location: 928 E Contour Dr.

928 E Contour Dr. Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration starts at 10 a.m. Shooting begins at 11 a.m.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration starts at 10 a.m. Shooting begins at 11 a.m. About: Competitions, meal, live auction, trophies. Shooters must provide their own gun, and eye/ear protection.

Competitions, meal, live auction, trophies. Shooters must provide their own gun, and eye/ear protection. Cost: Shooting competition $500 / Team, 4 person team

Navy Day at the Alamo



Organizer: United States Navy

United States Navy Where: Alamo Plaza

Alamo Plaza Location: 300 Alamo Plaza

300 Alamo Plaza Time: 11 a.m. to noon

11 a.m. to noon About: This event brings together sailors, family members, and the San Antonio civilian community with the goal to raise public awareness of the Navy’s mission in San Antonio and around the world.

This event brings together sailors, family members, and the San Antonio civilian community with the goal to raise public awareness of the Navy’s mission in San Antonio and around the world. Cost: Free

PACfest 2025



Organizer: Palo Alto College

Palo Alto College Where: Palo Alto College

Palo Alto College Location: 1400 W Villaret Blvd.

1400 W Villaret Blvd. Time: Noon to 11 p.m.

Noon to 11 p.m. About: This event features more than 20 student organizations, a main stage with artistic and musical performers throughout the day, food booths, and children’s activities.

This event features more than 20 student organizations, a main stage with artistic and musical performers throughout the day, food booths, and children’s activities. Cost: $10

FREDSTOCK



Organizer: The Music Business Program at San Antonio College

The Music Business Program at San Antonio College Where: San Antonio College

San Antonio College Location: 309 W Dewey Pl (Parking Lot 13)

309 W Dewey Pl (Parking Lot 13) Time: 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. About: Features local and national bands with a mix of rock, cumbia, and fusion.

Features local and national bands with a mix of rock, cumbia, and fusion. Cost: Free

10th Street River Festival



Organizer: VFW Post 76

VFW Post 76 Where: VFW Post 76

VFW Post 76 Location: 10 10th Street

10 10th Street Time: 3 p.m. to midnight

3 p.m. to midnight About: Event includes live entertainment, dancing, and food and beverage for purchase.

Event includes live entertainment, dancing, and food and beverage for purchase. Cost: Free

Taste of the Northside



Organizer: Brighton Center

Brighton Center Where: The Rock at La Cantera

The Rock at La Cantera Location: 1 Spurs Wy.

1 Spurs Wy. Time: 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. About: This event benefits more than 4,000 children with disabilities every year.

This event benefits more than 4,000 children with disabilities every year. Cost: Ticket information here.

Friday, May 2

Battle of Flowers Parade



Organizer: Battle of Flowers Association

Battle of Flowers Association Where: Parade Route

Parade Route Location: Downtown San Antonio

Downtown San Antonio About: Massive parade of floats, bands, and other performers. The parade route will start at E. Locust and N. Main Ave. and finish at W. Martin and N. Santa Rosa St.

Massive parade of floats, bands, and other performers. The parade route will start at E. Locust and N. Main Ave. and finish at W. Martin and N. Santa Rosa St. Time: 9:55 a.m. to 1 p.m.

9:55 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost: Free; reserved seats are $20 to $40

Alamo Area Square and Round Association Fiesta Dance



Organizer: Alamo Area Square & Round Dance Association

Alamo Area Square & Round Dance Association Where: Tri-Point YMCA

Tri-Point YMCA Location: 3233 N. St. Mary’s St.

3233 N. St. Mary’s St. Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

7 p.m. to 10 p.m. About: Have a fun time dancing.

Have a fun time dancing. Cost: Free

Friday, May 2, to Saturday, May 3

Fiesta Jazz Band Festival



Organizer: St. Mary's University Department of Music

St. Mary's University Department of Music Where: St. Mary's University Campus

St. Mary's University Campus Location: 1 Camino Santa Maria

1 Camino Santa Maria Time: May 2, from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.; May 3, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

May 2, from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.; May 3, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. About: Event offers a unique educational and musical performance experience for more than 500 middle school, high school and college jazz student performers from across the state.

Event offers a unique educational and musical performance experience for more than 500 middle school, high school and college jazz student performers from across the state. Cost: Free

Friday, May 2, to Sunday, May 4

Fiesta Artisan Show



Organizer: Visit San Antonio

Visit San Antonio Where: San Antonio Riverwalk

San Antonio Riverwalk Location: 849 E. Commerce

849 E. Commerce Time: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. About: More than 40 handmade artisan booths, including pottery, textiles, jewelry, woodwork, paintings, and beadwork.

More than 40 handmade artisan booths, including pottery, textiles, jewelry, woodwork, paintings, and beadwork. Cost: Free

Saturday, May 3

Fiesta Pooch Parade



Organizer: Therapy Animals of San Antonio

Therapy Animals of San Antonio Where: Alamo Heights Swimming Pool

Alamo Heights Swimming Pool Location: 250 Viesca St.

250 Viesca St. Time: 9:30 a.m. to noon.

9:30 a.m. to noon. About: A parade of pooches featuring King Anbarkio, King Anbarkio In Waiting . There will be a costume contest, demonstrations and trainer talks, food trucks, booths with free information and products.

A parade of pooches featuring King Anbarkio, King Anbarkio In Waiting There will be a costume contest, demonstrations and trainer talks, food trucks, booths with free information and products. Cost: Ticket information here

Run to Remember



Organizer: Alzheimer's Association San Antonio Texas

Alzheimer's Association San Antonio Texas Where: Comanche Park

Comanche Park Location: 2600 Rigsby Ave.

2600 Rigsby Ave. Time: 7:30 a.m. to noon

7:30 a.m. to noon About: Run off all that chicken on a stick with a 5k Beer Run. There’s also a kids 5k run, food and beverages. Register online .

Run off all that chicken on a stick with a 5k Beer Run. There’s also a kids 5k run, food and beverages. Register . Cost: $15 to $45

The Starfish Dash 5K Run/Walk & Health Fair



Organizer: The Chromosome 18 Registry & Research Society

The Chromosome 18 Registry & Research Society Where: UT Health San Antonio

UT Health San Antonio Location: 7431 Merton Minter

7431 Merton Minter Time: 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. About: Live music. Fiesta medals. 5K Run/Walk with medals for winners.

Live music. Fiesta medals. 5K Run/Walk with medals for winners. Cost: Free

King William Fair



Organizer: King William Association

King William Association Where: King William Historic District

King William Historic District Location: 122 Madison St.

122 Madison St. Time: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. About: Features 200 art and craft vendors, live music, dance performances, Kids’ Kingdom, food and beverage booths, and a parade.

Features 200 art and craft vendors, live music, dance performances, Kids’ Kingdom, food and beverage booths, and a parade. Cost: $20.

Fiesta East



Organizer: Historic Neighborhoods Development Corporation

Historic Neighborhoods Development Corporation Where: Dignowity Hills Lockwood Park

Dignowity Hills Lockwood Park Location: 801 N. Olive St.

801 N. Olive St. Time: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. About: This event includes music, food, and beverages, prize giveaways, and Fiesta Royalty appearances.

This event includes music, food, and beverages, prize giveaways, and Fiesta Royalty appearances. Cost: Free

Fiesta de los Spurs Fun Run



Organizer: Spurs Give

Spurs Give Where: Starts at the intersection of Evergreen and Main St. and finishes at Piazza Italia Park at 500 Columbus St.

Starts at the intersection of Evergreen and Main St. and finishes at Piazza Italia Park at 500 Columbus St. Location: Downtown San Antonio

Downtown San Antonio Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. About: The Fiesta de los Spurs Fun Run is the only run that runs the Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade route. Includes costume contests, prizes, post-event celebration, live music and special guest appearances, photo ops, and finisher medals to the first 1,000 runners to cross the finish line. Register to participate.

The Fiesta de los Spurs Fun Run is the only run that runs the Fiesta Flambeau Night Parade route. Includes costume contests, prizes, post-event celebration, live music and special guest appearances, photo ops, and finisher medals to the first 1,000 runners to cross the finish line. to participate. Cost: Ticket information here

Fiesta Flambeau Parade



Organizer: Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association, Inc.

Fiesta Flambeau Parade Association, Inc. Where: Review the parade route here

Review the parade route Location: Downtown San Antonio

Downtown San Antonio Time: 7:45 p.m. - 11 p.m.

7:45 p.m. - 11 p.m. About: Features floats, costumes, and performances.

Features floats, costumes, and performances. Cost: Ticket information here.

Saturday, May 3, to Sunday, May 4

Festival De Animales



Organizer: San Antonio Zoo

San Antonio Zoo Where: San Antonio Zoo

San Antonio Zoo Location: 3903 N. St Mary's St.

3903 N. St Mary's St. Time: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

9 a.m. to 7 p.m. About: Celebrating animals, culture, and conservation.

Celebrating animals, culture, and conservation. Cost: Free for Zoo members; $31.99 for adults; $27.99 children 3-11.

Sunday, May 4

MissionFest 2025



Organizer: Mission San Jose Catholic Church

Mission San Jose Catholic Church Where: The Mission San Jose

The Mission San Jose Location: 701 E. Pyron

701 E. Pyron Time: 10 a.m. to midnight

10 a.m. to midnight About: Music and food.

Music and food. Cost: $10

Festival De Cascarones



Organizer: Texas A&M University–San Antonio

Texas A&M University–San Antonio Where: Texas A&M University-San Antonio

Texas A&M University-San Antonio Location: One University Way

One University Way Time: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

1 p.m. to 8 p.m. About: Cascarone Smash with 6,000 cascarones that are given out. Entertainment, food, and pet friendly.

Cascarone Smash with 6,000 cascarones that are given out. Entertainment, food, and pet friendly. Cost: Free

All Veterans Memorial



Organizer: Alamo Chapter #366, Vietnam Veterans of America

Alamo Chapter #366, Vietnam Veterans of America Where: Vietnam War Memorial

Vietnam War Memorial Location: 451 Jefferson

451 Jefferson Time: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

1 p.m. to 2 p.m. About: Music event solemn salute to veterans of all wars.

Music event solemn salute to veterans of all wars. Cost: Free

Praise Dance Celebration



Organizer: Alpha Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Alpha Tau Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Where: Carver Community Cultural Center

Carver Community Cultural Center Location: 226 N. Hackberry St.

226 N. Hackberry St. Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. About: This event presents authentic expressive movements, dance, mime and music.

This event presents authentic expressive movements, dance, mime and music. Cost: Free

La Reina de la Feria de las Flores Reception



Organizer: Rey Feo Scholarship Foundation

Rey Feo Scholarship Foundation Where: Third Coast Bank Roof Top

Third Coast Bank Roof Top Location: 420 Broadway

420 Broadway Time: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

4 p.m. to 7 p.m. About: All Fiesta royalty in attendance including Rey Feo and King Antonio. This is the last official day of Fiesta.

All Fiesta royalty in attendance including Rey Feo and King Antonio. This is the last official day of Fiesta. Cost: Free

