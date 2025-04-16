All of San Antonio will bow down to (and smile down at) Grizzley, Fiesta's new El Rey Fido

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

About 100 nonprofit organizations will use the upcoming Fiesta season in San Antonio — April 24 to May 4 — as a major fundraiser for the year.

The San Antonio Humane Society is among those organizations.

Dogs compete to raise money for the group. Their images are posted on the group's website where admirers can pick their favorite and make a donation in their honor.

This year a big, black, fluffy dog named Grizzley raised $11,000 to win the contest and will be crowned just like a member of the human Fiesta royalty during a coronation later this month.

"We have our coronation event at Hops and Hounds," explained Chelsea Aussenac, the Humane Society's brand manager. "It's April 26 at 10 a.m. So, it's right near the Pearl. It's right on the river. It's going to be really fun. Our El Rey Fido gets crowned, and we have all kinds of fun stuff going on — music, drinks, Fiesta royalty, all kinds of stuff."

Other dogs competing with Grizzley raised money too.

The group will use the money raised during Fiesta this year to help support up to 5,000 animal adoptions and up to 20,000 spay and neuter and other animal medical surgeries.

Four runners-up to Grizzley will join his Royal Court during the coronation. Their titles will be Prince or Princess of the Food Bowl, Duke or Duchess of the Chew Toy, Duke or Duchess of the Fire Hydrant, and Knight or Maiden of the Royal Court.

San Antonio's top dogs will be dressed in royal attire during the coronation, including velvet and sequins.