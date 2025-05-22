Bexar County judge talks Project Marvel; Judson ISD votes to keep schools open; 'Life of the Mother Act' passes in TX House

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: The day will start off cloudy then gradually become sunny for a high near 98. A heat index as high as 105 could make it feel much hotter outside. There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight.

Sakai talks Project Marvel

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai addressed the financing behind the proposed $3 billion downtown San Antonio Spurs arena and entertainment district during his State of the County event Wednesday.

The city and county have pledged average property taxpayers will not be asked to foot the bill — the county has proposed a venue tax that could be considered by voters in November.

The Spurs are expected to reveal this July how much they will financially contribute to Project Marvel.

Sakai said if the county venue tax is approved, the $450 million it would generate would be applied only to a downtown arena and not the larger Project Marvel.

Government/Politics Bexar County judge probes issues still casting shadows over public understanding of Project Marvel Peter Sakai told reporters on Wednesday that he expected the Spurs, county, and city to be ready to share more details with voters in a couple of months, but he cautioned he was not speaking on behalf of the city.

Judson ISD votes to keep schools open

Trustees at Judson ISD reversed course at a special board meeting Wednesday night and voted not to close three schools at the end of the current school year.

This comes after the board voted last week to consider the closures of Judson Middle, Candlewood Elementary, and Franz Leadership Academy due to ongoing financial hardships.

Several students and parents spoke in opposition to the closures during the special meeting last night.

Judson ISD voted last December to close Coronado Village Elementary. It ends this school year with a $23 million deficit.

Texas House passes 'Life of the Mother' Act

A bill that provides clarification for when doctors can perform emergency abortions passed the Texas House on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 31 allows abortions in the case of a life-threatening medical emergency but does not provide exceptions for rape, incest or fatal fetal disorders.

The proposal has seen bipartisan support in both chambers and passed unanimously in the Texas Senate earlier this session.

It needs one more procedural vote in the House before it heads to the Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.

District 1 runoff candidates debate big topics

Incumbent San Antonio City Council District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur faces challenger Patty Gibbons, a former president of the Greater Harmony Hills Neighborhood Association, in the June runoff.

Both sat down with TPR's The Source Wednesday to discuss topics affecting San Antonio voters.

Kaur voiced support for VIA's Rapid Green Line project, while Gibbons said the project will be disruptive to residents.

They also had differing opinions on the city's $500,000 Reproductive Justice Fund — Gibbons opposes the fund, while Kaur is in support.

Government/Politics Debate: San Antonio City Council District 1 Runoff District 1 Councilmember Sukh Kaur, who faced nine challengers in the May 3 election, is headed to the June 7th runoff against Patty Gibbons, a retired business owner and conservative. Listen • 53:57

Websites aim to ease downtown parking woes

San Antonio residents and visitors alike often face parking challenges when coming downtown.

Kelly Saunders, a public relations manager with the city of San Antonio, urges people to plan ahead using two websites:

SAPark.SanAntonio.gov has an interactive map of parking location downtown and an FAQ with resources

has an interactive map of parking location downtown and an FAQ with resources SASpeakUp.com/downtown has a full list of city-owned garages, parking maps, and information on special nights like Downtown Tuesday and City Tower Sundays

Drivers are also encouraged to use Google Maps or Waze.

Get a sneak peek of the Museo del Westside this weekend

San Antonio’s historic West Side will be the center of celebration this weekend as part of the Esperanza Peace & Justice Center's annual walking tour of the neighborhood, the Paseo del Westside.

The tour will also preview the new Museo del Westside, which is expected to open in September.

The Paseo del Westside is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will also be activities centered at the Rinconcito de Esperanza at 816 S. Colorado St.

The Texas Newsroom's Nina Banks contributed to this report.