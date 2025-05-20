Debate: San Antonio City Council District 1 Runoff

The San Antonio City Council District 1 runoff election is scheduled for June 7, 2025, featuring incumbent Councilwoman Sukh Kaur and challenger Patty Gibbons. In the May 3 general election, Kaur secured 48.91% of the vote, narrowly missing the majority needed to avoid a runoff, while Gibbons garnered 17.8%.

District 1 encompasses downtown San Antonio and adjacent neighborhoods, areas experiencing significant development and gentrification.

Kaur, an education consultant, was first elected in 2023. During her tenure, she has focused on initiatives such as LGBTQ+ recognition, transit-oriented development, and expediting city construction projects.

Gibbons, a former president of the Greater Harmony Hills Neighborhood Association, previously opposed the redistricting that incorporated her neighborhood into District 1. Despite this, she launched her campaign emphasizing local control and constituent engagement. Her experience includes serving on the San Antonio Housing Trust (2017), the Zoning Commission (2018-2021), and the Bexar County Small, Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprises (2022). She served as the president of the Greater Harmony Hills Neighborhood Association for six years.

The objective on this program is to have a civil exchange of ideas that helps the listener-voter understand which candidate best represents their views and priorities.

Candidates are encouraged to talk about themselves and their vision for San Antonio.

Candidates who try to disparage the other candidate or characterize their opponent’s positions will be redirected on air. Their time will be cut, and the opponent will be given an opportunity to respond.

We will be taking calls from listeners. Calls are screened and callers are prompted to ask questions that can be answered by both candidates.

Early voting for the runoff begins on May 27 and continues through June 3, with Election Day on June 7. The outcome will determine representation for a district central to San Antonio's economic and cultural landscape.

Editors Note: Kaur is a former board member of Texas Public Radio.

Guests:

Sukh Kaur is the incumbent candidate for San Antonio City Council District 1.

Patty Gibbons is the challenger candidate for San Antonio City Council District 1.

This discussion will be recorded on Wednesday, May 21, 2025.