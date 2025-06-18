Execution date requested for Robert Roberson; SA, Bexar County issue disaster declaration; TEA releases grades 3-8 STAAR results

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

TX asks for new execution date in Robert Roberson case

The Texas Attorney General’s office has requested a new execution date for Robert Roberson — the East Texas man who narrowly avoided death last year after Texas lawmakers intervened.

The AG's Office has taken over the Roberson case from the Anderson County District Attorney and has asked that Roberson be immediately added to the death row calendar.

The case is now before the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.

Roberson was convicted in 2002 for the shaken baby death of his chronically ill toddler daughter. The case drew international attention when evidence showed she didn’t die from being shaken but from pneumonia.

TEA releases grades 3-8 STAAR scores

The Texas Education Agency has released this spring's standardized test results for 3rd through 8th grade.

It’s now been three years since the state redesigned the STAAR tests, allowing for comparisons between those three years.

Most Bexar County districts have improved in third grade reading but declined in 5th grade math. Scores are also low across the board for 7th grade math.

Click here to see how your school district fared and find student results here.

New SA councilmembers to be sworn in

San Antonio’s new mayor and four council members will be sworn in this morning following the canvassing of June’s runoff elections.

Gina Ortiz Jones will be sworn in as mayor — signaling the end of Mayor Ron Nirenberg’s eight-year term in the role.

Ric Galvan, Ivalis Meza Gonzalez, and Misty Spears will also be sworn in as council members for the first time in Districts 6, 8, and 9.

District 1 Councilmember Sukh Kaur, the only incumbent to face a runoff election, held onto her seat and will be sworn in alongside the new members.

Government/Politics Final Results: 2025 San Antonio Runoff Election Gina Ortiz Jones elected mayor of San Antonio; Sukh Kaur wins re-election to District 1; Ric Galvan wins close race for District 6; Ivalis Meza Gonzalez elected to District 8 seat; Misty Spears elected to District 9.

SA, Bexar County request disaster declaration

The City of San Antonio and Bexar County have issued a joint disaster declaration following last week's deadly storms and floods.

Thirteen people were killed in flash flood events, thousands of people lost power, and streets and drainage systems suffered significant damage.

The declaration calls for the State of Texas to evaluate if the disaster qualifies for federal assistance for the recovery process.

The city and county are specifically seeking state support to assist with cleanup, infrastructure stabilization, and other recovery efforts.

Environment & Natural Resources Deadly flash flood kills 13 in San Antonio; authorities identify most victims At least six inches of rain fell in a three-hour period on Thursday, leading to more than a dozen vehicles being washed into a creek. A candlelight vigil was scheduled for Wednesday evening for the victims by the nonprofit San Antonio Aware and Prepared.

US households sinking deeper into debt

Cracks are starting to show in many areas of the economy. More people are missing car loan payments and defaulting on student loans.

Many experts say Americans, especially working Americans, are being squeezed.

Economist Julie Margetta Morgan of the Century Foundation told TPR's The Source that the increased use and defaults on "buy now, pay later" loans are a big red flag that the economy may be in trouble.

"We often see that a missed payment on buy now, pay later is not in isolation; it corresponds to a missed payment on a credit card, on auto loans and other types of debt," she said.

Economy & Labor The "buy now, pay later" lending loophole is building a debt bomb The consumer economy is showing signs of stress and strain. Lending platforms report an increasing number of "buy now, pay later" users falling behind on payments. "Buy now, pay later" refers to the short-term loans and missed installments are a sign of faltering financial health especially in the low-income working class— who are being confronted with rising inflation, cuts in SNAP and the Trump administration's move to collect on federal student loans.

San Antonio celebrates Juneteenth

San Antonio hosts a variety of events this week to commemorate Juneteenth, the day 160 years ago when enslaved people in Texas learned they were free.

See a few events below:

Today:



The Tobin Center hosts Freedom’s Song: Gospel Music’s Journey Through Radio — a 49-voice choir and live band celebrates the unique role of Gospel music.

Thursday (Juneteenth)



Golfers will tee off the official Juneteenth Golf Tournament on Thursday morning at the Canyon Golf Club.

The Green Book Civil Rights Bus Tour also takes place from 1 to 3 p.m. to highlight historic people, places, and history of San Antonio's East Side

True Vision Church hosts a celebration at 7 p.m. at its northeast campus with live music, line dancing, food trucks and fireworks.

Saturday



The Carver Library hosts a genealogy event for people to look through their family tree.