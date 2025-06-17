© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM in Gonzales is currently off-air. The internet stream is unaffected.

Where to celebrate Juneteenth in San Antonio

Texas Public Radio | By Jack Morgan
Published June 16, 2025 at 5:36 PM CDT
A man holds a Juneteenth flag in Galveston in 2024.
Callaghan O'Hare
/
Reuters
A man holds a Juneteenth flag in Galveston in 2024.

Juneteenth, the federal holiday dedicated to honor the freedom of all enslaved people following the Civil War, will be observed on Thursday.

The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, after enslaved people first heard of their freedom on June 19, 1865, and the terms of the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation.

Here are some of the ways to celebrate and honor Juneteenth in San Antonio in the coming days.

Wednesday 6/18

Thursday 6/19

  • Civil Rights Tour: The Green Book Civil Rights Bus Tour runs from 1 to 3 p.m. The tour will highlight East Side residents, history and places.
  • More info: The Green Book Civil Right Bus Tour

Saturday 6/21

  • Juneteenth Block Party: From 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., a Juneteenth Block Party will be held at Crockett Park. There will be live entertainment, food trucks, and public speakers. Proceeds support local scholarships.
  • More info: SA Juneteenth Freedom Day Block Party & Fair
