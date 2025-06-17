Where to celebrate Juneteenth in San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Juneteenth, the federal holiday dedicated to honor the freedom of all enslaved people following the Civil War, will be observed on Thursday.

The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, after enslaved people first heard of their freedom on June 19, 1865, and the terms of the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation.

Here are some of the ways to celebrate and honor Juneteenth in San Antonio in the coming days.

Wednesday 6/18



Tobin Center : Freedom’s Song: Gospel Music’s Journey Through Radio is a 49-voice choir and live band that celebrates gospel music.

: is a 49-voice choir and live band that celebrates gospel music. More info: Freedom's Song: A Journey Through Gospel Radio | A Juneteenth Celebration | Tobin Center

Thursday 6/19



Golf : Golfers will tee off the official Juneteenth Golf Tournament at the Canyon Golf Club.

: Golfers will tee off the official Juneteenth Golf Tournament at the Canyon Golf Club. More info: 2025 - Annual Juneteenth Golf Tournament

Yoga: Juneteenth Meets International Yoga Day from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Civic Park downtown.

Juneteenth Meets International Yoga Day from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Civic Park downtown. More info: Free Yoga: Juneteenth Meets International Day of Yoga Tickets, Sat, Jun 14, 2025 at 9:15 AM | Eventbrite

Civil Rights Tour : The Green Book Civil Rights Bus Tour runs from 1 to 3 p.m. The tour will highlight East Side residents, history and places.

: The Green Book Civil Rights Bus Tour runs from 1 to 3 p.m. The tour will highlight East Side residents, history and places. More info: The Green Book Civil Right Bus Tour

Juneteenth Celebration : At 7 p.m., there will be a Juneteenth Celebration at the True Vision Church northeast campus with live music, line dancing, food trucks and fireworks.

: At 7 p.m., there will be a Juneteenth Celebration at the True Vision Church northeast campus with live music, line dancing, food trucks and fireworks. More info: Juneteenth Celebration — Bexar County Juneteenth

Saturday 6/21

Carver Library : A 10 a.m. genealogy event helps those looking to climb the family tree. It’s free but registration is required.

: A 10 a.m. genealogy event helps those looking to climb the family tree. It’s free but registration is required. More info: Genealogy Presentation — Bexar County Juneteenth

Juneteenth Block Party : From 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., a Juneteenth Block Party will be held at Crockett Park. There will be live entertainment, food trucks, and public speakers. Proceeds support local scholarships.

: From 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., a Juneteenth Block Party will be held at Crockett Park. There will be live entertainment, food trucks, and public speakers. Proceeds support local scholarships. More info: SA Juneteenth Freedom Day Block Party & Fair

New Braunfels : The city and the New Braunfels Martin Luther King, Jr. Association will hold a celebration event at the Westside Library and Community Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Live music, story times and other events.

: The city and the New Braunfels Martin Luther King, Jr. Association will hold a celebration event at the Westside Library and Community Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Live music, story times and other events. More info: City to have celebration event, facility closures in observance of Juneteenth