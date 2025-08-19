West Side music group teaches conjunto music to young people at historic Lerma's building

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Conjunto Heritage Taller has taught San Antonio’s young people how to play accordion, bajo sexto, and other instruments for 23 years.

Celeste Cavazos, the group’s executive director, explained that “that is our mission — to preserve and perpetuate traditional conjunto music through instruction of the accordion and the bajo sexto.”

She added: “[W]e started very small, and we've moved around a little. We are now housed at the historic Lerma’s nightclub [building], which feels like home.”

Lerma's was slated for destruction, but activists saved it, and now Lerma’s has found a new life as a place for students to practice and to learn.

Several years ago, the National Register of Historic Places awarded Lerma’s the status of a historic place because of the social function it served for the nearby community.

People can learn more about the free music lessons at ConjuntoHeritageTaller.com.