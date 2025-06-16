SA flash floods kill 13; Thousands peacefully protest at 'No Kings' rally; TX Supreme Court rules in Brackenridge case

This is TPR's roundup of the latest headlines and news developments. It provides a summary of the stories TPR is following.

Today's weather: There's a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Otherwise. The day will gradually become sunny with a high near 95. Heat index values could be as high as 103.

Nearly all 13 SA flood victims identified

The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office says 13 people were killed in last Thursday's flash flooding event in San Antonio. All but one have been identified. Their ages range from 28 to 67.

Most of the victims were found along Beitel Creek on the city's Northeast side. One victim was found on the Westside near Callaghan and Highway 90. Another victim was discovered several miles down Beitel Creek near Wurzbach Parkway.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the city will work towards reducing the impact of flash flooding events.

“We also have to continue to clean up the damage and assess the damage that has occurred over the last week," he said. "We’re going to be working on ensuring we have adequate plans and mitigation plans in place."

Vigil to honor flood victims

A candlelight vigil is being held this week for those who lost their lives in the flooding event.

Organizers, the nonprofit San Antonio Aware and Prepared, said the whole community is invited to attend.

The vigil takes place Wednesday night from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at 5819 NW Loop 410.

Thousands turn up for 'No Kings' protest in SA

The event was a counter to President Trump’s military parade and his administration’s policies. The peaceful protest also included a march through downtown. No incidents of violence were reported.

David Caraway, a recently retired high school government teacher, participated in the march.

“I have not seen a single act of hatred or anything that could be seen as violence," he said. People are cooperative, and I'm happy to be part of it.”

The San Antonio Police Department, The Bexar County Sheriff's Office and Mayor Ron Nirenberg thanked the public through social media for a peaceful demonstration.

San Antonio prepares to swear in new mayor, councilmembers

Before new city leaders take the oath of office Wednesday in council chambers, early voting results must be canvassed.

The City Clerk’s Office has already sent a request to Bexar County Elections for the municipal election runoff vote tally.

It’s the unofficial number of votes cast in four city council races—including District One, D6, D8, D9—and the mayor’s race.

City leaders tell TPR they’re expecting to receive the vote count by late Monday. A challenge of the vote is still possible even after the canvassing takes place.

Ethics Review Board takes up complaint against D1 councilwoman

San Antonio's' Ethics Review Board meets tonight to hear complaints against District 1 Councilwoman Sukh Kaur.

The complaints were made by bar owner and former District 1 candidate Julisa Medrano-Guerra. Five of 7 complaints were tossed out by an independent attorney for the Ethics Review Board.

The two complaints that will be heard today will address whether Kaur included all of the properties she owns in her financial disclosure report and whether Kaur's chief of staff handed out campaign signs as a District One city employee.

Kaur is a former member of TPR's Board of Directors.

TX Supreme Court rules in Brackenridge Park lawsuit

The Texas Supreme Court has sided with the City of San Antonio in a dispute involving a Native American church that worships at Brackenridge Park.

The case centers on the Lipan Apache Native American Church, who consider a portion of Brackenridge Park a sacred place. The city’s planned improvements to the area included removing trees and bird habitat.

In its ruling, the Texas Supreme Court said the Texas Constitution’s provisions do not extend to governmental actions for the preservation and management of public lands.

The case will now move back to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.