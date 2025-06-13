More than 2,000 protesters in San Antonio condemn Trump policies; National Guard deploys at Alamo

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

More than 2,000 people packed Travis Park in downtown San Antonio on Saturday to condemn President Donald Trump’s military parade and other actions by his administration.

The “No-Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance” protest, which ended shortly before 8 p.m., was crowded, spirited and peaceful, as Alex Svehla, lead organizer with the group 50501, which sponsored the event, said he expected.

It joined about 2,000 similar demonstrations across the state and the nation.

After speeches, cheers and music, some protestors marched toward Alamo Plaza. Awaiting them were dozens of National Guard soldiers — deployed by Gov. Greg Abbott to San Antonio and other Texas cities — and law enforcement officers. Some of the personnel were arrayed in a cordon with their arms crossed in front of them or behind them.

The day's demonstrations began not in Travis Park but in Labor Plaza. The Mujeres Marcharán Rally brought together a small group of protesters to the space on Market Street at around 11 a.m.

Organizer Dominique Renteria addressed the crowd: "As women, trans and non-binary people of color, we're told our existence is resistance because we're unfiltered love, and expression in the eyes of the white ruling class is a threat to their way of living, and they should be scared because we are the antithesis of the very systems that uphold their and their power."

Jerry Clayton / TPR A participant at the Mujeres Marcharán Coalition march at Labor Plaza on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

Other speakers followed along with some dance performances. The group also marched a short distance in the downtown area.

One person spoke on condition of anonymity, due to fear for the safety of them and their family: ‘I'm here because it's important for people to use their First Amendment right to protest peacefully and to call for change. Today we are asking for military to get out of our city, for the cops to get out of our pride parades, and for us to be able to have free protests, free of violence and fear of oppression and fear.”

David Martin Davies / TPR Protesters at Travis Park in downtown San Antonio on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

The late afternoon event in Travis Park started early and grew quickly. Adults and children carried U.S. flags and protest signs, snapped pictures and sipped from water bottles — the day's heat kept the temperature in the high 80s — as they crossed streets to join the growing crowd in the park. Tents were set up throughout the space. Leafy trees offered some precious shade from the sunshine as people listened to speeches from the stage.

"We find people in this city that proudly celebrate San Antonio's culture while ignoring the very communities who created it," Alyn Miranda with SA Stands told the crowd. "You can't say you love this city and then turn your back on its people. You want to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, drink aguas frescas, enjoy Tex-Mex food, celebrate Lunar New Year, but then stay silent while immigrant communities and families are being detained, deported and torn apart."

Paul Alexander was also in the crowd. He said that he was "celebrating America because I remain hopeful about America. And I think this is going to be a pivotal day. And it’s really wonderful to be in the company of all these other Americans who really know what our values are about. And who want to preserve, and yes, conserve them. That’s what people don’t realize; we are the real conservatives.”

Alexander said the Uber driver who brought him and his wife downtown helped put Saturday's event in perspective for them.

"It was almost like fate. The driver was an Iranian immigrant who's been in this country for 50 years, and all he could talk about is how much he loves America, how he has five American kids, and that we should all appreciate the opportunity and the privilege that comes with being an American. I was already fired up. That got me lots more fired up.”

After the music and the speeches, hundreds of participants — some carrying infants, others walking with canes — marched down the street. Some held signs that read "No Kings," "Abolish ICE now," and "Love Wins, ICE melts." Others stood on the sidewalks and cheered as the marchers filed past them, headed toward Alamo Plaza.

Svehla said that his organizers deployed "peacekeepers" — trained volunteers working with 50501 — throughout the crowd. "They're the first line of defense in terms of spotting anyone that is suspicious or responding to anybody that might have brought a weapon or just calming down someone that does eventually agitate the crowd in some way," he explained.

But despite the expectations and preparations, at least one business on Houston Street had boarded up its windows.

David Martin Davies / TPR A business on Houston Street boarded up its windows in case of unrest during Saturday's protest.

The Saturday events followed a series of demonstrations earlier in the week in downtown San Antonio against the Trump administration's policies, primarily ICE agents' arrests of immigrants.

On Wednesday, about 400 protesters gathered in downtown San Antonio to peacefully condemn those policies and arrests.

One speaker, Juan Castañeda, promised the crowd that "you guys each have a voice. Don't ever let anyone tell you to be silent. Your voice means way more than you think. There's people that are struggling, that fight so hard to have this voice, that are hiding in houses. ... I'll be damned if I let my voice go to waste!"

Abbott pointed to those protests and the planned Saturday event as reasons for his deployment of the Texas National Guard to San Antonio and other Texas cities. San Antonio officials said state officials did not inform them nor coordinate with them as the troops were sent to San Antonio in advance of the week's street demonstrations.

David Martin Davies / TPR Texas National Guard troops block tourists at the Alamo.

On Friday, the Austin American-Statesman obtained a memo explaining that the Guard scrambled to find and train enough personnel to fulfill the deployment before the protests began. The memo also noted that Abbott also had to pull about 2,500 troops from the Operation Lone Star border mission for the protest deployment. Abbott's office did not respond to TPR's request for comment.

Earlier in the day, members of Texas Freedom Force, whose members clashed with George Floyd protesters in 2020, were seen standing nearby.

David Martin Davies / TPR Members of Texas Freedom Force, a group whose members clashed with protesters during the 2020 George Floyd protests in San Antonio, were at the Alamo on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

The Texas Newsroom's Lucio Vasquez contributed to this report.