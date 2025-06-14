© 2025 Texas Public Radio
KCTI-AM in Gonzales is currently off-air. The internet stream is unaffected.

Photos: Some signs from San Antonio's 'No Kings' protest

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published June 14, 2025 at 10:56 PM CDT
Jack Morgan
/
TPR

"No Kings" protests took place all across the country, including in San Antonio.

The signs some of them carried expressed their messages about rejecting authoritarianism from the Trump administration. San Antonians were also vocal about calling out the recent immigration raids and detentions.

Protesters brandished signs at Travis Park and outside Alamo Plaza.

At the No Kings protest at Travis Park in San Antonio on June 14, 2025
Jack Morgan
/
TPR
At the No Kings protest at Travis Park in San Antonio on June 14, 2025
At the No Kings protest at Travis Park in San Antonio, TX on June 14, 2025
Jack Morgan
/
TPR
At the No Kings protest at Travis Park in San Antonio, TX on June 14, 2025
A protester holds up a sign at the No Kings protest at Travis Park in San Antonio, Texas on June 14, 2025
Jack Morgan
/
TPR
A protester holds up a sign at the No Kings protest at Travis Park in San Antonio, Texas on June 14, 2025
Protesters at the No Kings protest in San Antonio June 14, 2025
Jack Morgan
/
TPR
Protesters at the No Kings protest in San Antonio June 14, 2025
At the No Kings Protest at Travis Park in San Antonio on June 14, 2025
Jack Morgan
/
TPR
At the No Kings Protest at Travis Park in San Antonio on June 14, 2025
At the No Kings protest at Travis Park
Jack Morgan
/
TPR
At the No Kings protest at Travis Park
Jack Morgan
/
TPR
A sign at the No Kings protest in San Antonio
Jack Morgan
/
TPR
A woman holds up a sign at the No Kings protest in San Antonio
Jack Morgan
/
TPR
A No Kings protest sign in San Antonio
Jack Morgan
/
TPR
A woman holds up her sign at the No Kings protest in San Antonio
David Martin Davies
/
TPR
Making a statement with signs at the No Kings protest in San Antonio
Protesters outside of Alamo Plaza at the No Kings protest in San Antonio on June 14, 2025
David Martin Davies
/
TPR
Protesters in front of Alamo Plaza at the No Kings protest in San Antonio on June 14, 2025
