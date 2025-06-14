Photos: Some signs from San Antonio's 'No Kings' protest
Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.
"No Kings" protests took place all across the country, including in San Antonio.
The signs some of them carried expressed their messages about rejecting authoritarianism from the Trump administration. San Antonians were also vocal about calling out the recent immigration raids and detentions.
Protesters brandished signs at Travis Park and outside Alamo Plaza.
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.