Texans rally statewide on 'No Kings Day' to oppose Trump policies

Thousands of people are protesting across Texas this weekend as part of a coordinated wave of protests against the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

More than 60 rallies were planned across Texas on Saturday as part of “No Kings Day,” a nationally-coordinated protest timed to President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday. Organizers said the effort is aimed at pushing back against what they characterize as authoritarian and anti-democratic ambitions tied to Trump, including his mass deportation plan.

According to the event’s website, nearly 1,000 demonstrations were scheduled nationwide this weekend alone.

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Saturday, the Texas Department of Public Safety warned of a credible threat against state law makers planning to attend an anti-Trump rally later in the day at the Capitol in Austin. The Capitol and its grounds were evacuated shortly after and one arrest was made just before the event started as planned. The reported threats came hours after two Democratic state lawmakers from Minnesota, along with their spouses, were shot — though it’s unclear if the incidents are connected.

In the days leading up to the protests, Gov. Greg Abbott preemptively deployed thousands of Texas National Guard troops and DPS officers across the state, saying the move was necessary to “maintain law and order.”

Thousands peacefully took to the streets in Houston

The crowd outside Houston City Hall grew steadily throughout Saturday morning, with chants of “no justice, no peace” echoing off nearby buildings. Organizers told Houston Public Media that around 15,000 people had gathered by 11 a.m., when the crowd began marching through the city.

Among the crowd was Andrea Alvarado, who said she felt compelled to attend in support of her parents, who both immigrated from Mexico more than 30 years ago. Alvarado said she believes the things she holds most dear are under threat from the current administration.

“I feel broken,” Alvarado said. “It's painful to see people like me, people like my family, that are just being torn apart.”

Earlier this week, Houston Mayor John Whitmire pushed back on claims that riots were being planned in cities across the country, including Houston. On Saturday, Whitmire said he was outside City Hall “to be with Houstonians.”

"It’s the unity of Houston that makes us special,” Whitmire said. “We’re all coming together to express our First Amendment rights.”

The protest followed a Friday night rally outside a Houston-area ICE detention center, organized by the grassroots group For Families and Their Education, or FIEL. Hundreds marched peacefully, chanting “you are not alone” and “shut it down,” in response to recent arrests of people without legal status following court appearances. Additional demonstrations were planned throughout Saturday in Houston-area suburbs.

Protesters rally throughout North Texas

In the Dallas-Fort Worth area, demonstrators began gathering at noon. The plaza outside Dallas City Hall was jam-packed with protesters. A Dallas police spokesman estimated the crowd at roughly 10,000 people. Like in Houston, protesters chanted anti-Trump slogans and waved hundreds of homemade signs. Daniel "Boone" Taylor brought his guitar and played folks songs that were popular during the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s.

"I think the nation seems to be coming together in opposition to Trump's violations of the Constitution," said Taylor, a 75-year-old retired social work professor. "I think that's a good thing and I wanted to participate in it. So here I am."

Joe McInvale, who attended another protest just north of Dallas, said he showed up to "support the troops and support the people of America."

"It's a shame what Trump is doing. …He wants to be a king and a dictator, and it's just wrong the way he's treating people," said McInvale, who described himself as a disabled U.S. Army veteran. "Whether they voted for him or not, they're getting treated badly."

A handful of counter-protesters were present in Frisco, including a few who circled the area in a dark green Jeep flying pro-Trump flags. They exchanged words with demonstrators, but the interaction remained nonviolent. Overall, the demonstrations appeared to be free of any significant confrontations.

At least 10 “No Kings” protests were scheduled on Saturday in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Earlier in the week, police declared a Monday evening protest in Dallas an unlawful assembly and fired pepper balls into the crowd. One person was arrested during Monday’s demonstration.

Families and veterans rally in El Paso

About 500 people rallied in El Paso on Saturday, lining a stretch of road with signs that read “NO KINGS, NO LIARS” and “ICE out of El Paso,” with drivers honking their horns in support as they drove by. Among them was Margo Lepe, joined by four generations of her family — including her young children, their grandmother and great-grandmother.

“We’re here to stand in solidarity and support those who do not have a voice” Lepe said.

This sentiment was shared with many in the crowd, like 31-year-old Michael Cooper.

“If there’s any one community in this country that’s heavily affected by this, it’s El Paso and the number of people who live here and may not be here the 'right way' but still contribute to our society in ways that other people don’t,” Cooper said.

Jorge Juarez, a Navy veteran, criticized the president’s decision to deploy military forces in response to protests in Los Angeles. Trump ordered 700 U.S. Marines to the city, adding to the thousands of National Guard troops already stationed there, following a wave of demonstrations sparked by recent large-scale immigration raids in the region.

“Troops don’t belong on U.S. soil. There’s no emergency happening,” Juarez said. “That’s a slap in the face to all veterans, prisoners of war, the fallen, and those still serving.”

Around noon, local authorities said protesters flagged them down to report a man who had allegedly pointed a gun at the crowd. Officers took the man into custody, but did not immediately release details about potential charges.

Earlier in the week, dozens gathered outside a federal courthouse in the city.

Protest planned at the Texas Capitol

Later on Saturday, a protest is scheduled to take place in front of the Texas Capitol in Austin. Organizers say the event will proceed as planned despite earlier threats made against lawmakers. City officials, however, say attendees should expect an increased security presence in response.

Texas House Democratic Chair Gene Wu of Houston, who helped organize the rally, said the event was about more than immigration raids. He pointed to broader frustrations among Texans over issues like Medicaid cuts and the state’s proposed THC ban.

“We are happy to support Texans who have simply had enough,” Wu said.

The rally follows a protest at the Capitol on Monday, where more than a dozen people were arrested after demonstrators tore down construction barriers and vandalized a federal building with anti-Trump graffiti.



Evening demonstration planned in San Antonio

As protesters rally in Austin, hundreds more are expected to gather in San Antonio Saturday evening. The demonstration follows a protest held in the city Wednesday night. The San Antonio Police Department confirmed that National Guard troops were sent to the area earlier in the week but declined to provide additional details. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg called for calm, while criticizing federal immigration actions as “crude” and “cruel.”

